Sixteen percent of Americans say their main financial goal for 2025 is either saving more for retirement or investing more money, according to Bankrate’s Personal Finances Outlook Survey .

Millennials (ages 29-44) are leading the charge, with 18 percent citing investing more or saving more money for retirement as their top financial goal for 2025. Gen Z (ages 18-28) and Gen X (ages 45-60) aren’t far behind, with 17 percent focused on boosting their investments or retirement savings. Meanwhile, baby boomers (ages 61-79) are less focused on building their portfolios, with only 14 percent citing these priorities — likely because most are already in retirement.

No matter which generation you’re part of, there are simple ways to grow your nest egg and turn your investing goals into a reality. Here’s how to get started.

Get started now

Time is the secret ingredient to growing wealth through investing. You don’t need to hit home runs with every investment — just starting early gives you a significant advantage. After all, even the wealthiest people built their fortunes over decades, not overnight.

The stock market — as measured by the S&P 500 index — has historically returned about 10 percent annually over time. Each additional year you get in the market can really help you magnify your long-term returns.

Imagine you wait one year to start investing $200 a month. It might seem like you’ve only missed out on a potential $240 gain (10 percent of $2,400 for the year). But that’s only the short-term cost.

After 40 years, that $2,400 investment netting a 10 percent average return could be worth $108,622, assuming no inflation or taxes. After 39 years, that same investment is worth $98,747 — a big price to pay for waiting a single year. Wait 10 years to get started and your $2,400 only grows to $41,878. The lesson? The sooner you start, the more time works its magic.

Plus, getting started is easier and cheaper than ever. With online brokers offering zero-commission trades and fund management fees at record lows, investing has never been more accessible. Want a hands-off approach? A robo-advisor can build your portfolio for a fraction of the cost you’d pay a human advisor, managing asset allocation and rebalancing for you.

The best time to start investing was yesterday. The second best time is today.

Boost contributions to your retirement account

Retirement accounts are powerful tools to grow your wealth because they help you minimize or avoid taxes entirely. That means more money in your account, compounding for years.

Take the traditional 401(k) , for example. In 2025, you can contribute up to $23,500 — plus an extra $7,500 if you’re 50 or older. Many employers sweeten the deal with a company match, offering potentially thousands of dollars in free money. If you’re aiming to save more for retirement in 2025, maxing out that match is one of the easiest ways to make progress.

No 401(k)? No problem. You can open a Roth IRA for free at an online broker, like Charles Schwab or Fidelity.

The Roth IRA is often hailed as the gold standard of retirement accounts because it lets your investments grow tax-free, and you can withdraw the money tax-free after age 59½. That’s a double win for your retirement. With enough time to compound, a Roth IRA can turn even modest contributions into a sizable tax-free nest egg. In 2025, you can contribute up to $7,000 to a Roth IRA, with an additional $1,000 if you’re age 50 and older.

Whether it’s a 401(k), a Roth IRA or both, these retirement plans are your ticket to long-term wealth. Get started today and let time — and tax savings — work in your favor.

Put your investments on auto-pilot

Automating your investments is like setting up autopay for your bills — it keeps you consistent and on track. Bills get paid, and your investment contributions are made, all on time and hassle-free.

One big perk of automation is it helps you practice dollar-cost averaging , a strategy where you invest a fixed amount at regular intervals, regardless of how the stock market performs. This approach helps smooth out market ups and downs, letting you buy more shares when prices are low and fewer shares when they’re high. As a result, you’ll enjoy a lower average cost per share over time.

If you’re contributing to a workplace retirement plan like a 401(k), congrats, you’re already practicing dollar-cost averaging. Every paycheck funnels money into your account before it ever hits your bank, taking the guesswork out of how much to invest and when.

Even if you don’t have a 401(k), you can set up automatic transfers whenever you get paid. Whether you’re using an online broker, a robo-advisor like Wealthfront or Betterment, or an app like Acorns or Robinhood, automating contributions is easy.

The key is figuring out what percentage of your take-home pay you can comfortably invest. Experts recommend aiming for 10 to 20 percent, but even 5 percent is a great start, especially early in your career. Starting small beats not starting at all, and you can always bump up your contributions as your salary grows.

Don’t be afraid to get aggressive

Risk and reward are closely linked in investing. Taking calculated, balanced risks in your portfolio can pave the way for greater long-term gains.

But making your investment strategy more aggressive doesn’t mean throwing all your money into cryptocurrency or the latest meme stock. Instead, it involves allocating a healthy portion of your portfolio to stocks and stock funds. After all, the S&P 500 has historically delivered an average annual return of 10 percent over time — far outpacing what you’d earn from a high-yield savings account , bond ladder or low-risk certificates of deposit (CD).

Whether you’re saving for retirement, planning to buy a house in 10 years or preparing for your child’s college tuition, you have plenty of investment options. Index funds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer bundles of multiple stocks, bonds or both.

While stocks can generate impressive long-term returns, it’s important to keep in mind that they can also be volatile in the short term. It’s not uncommon for the market to experience annual swings of 30 percent or more. That’s why balancing potential rewards with manageable risk is key.

If you’re a Gen Z investor, time is your greatest ally. With decades before retirement, you can afford to be aggressive — perhaps even investing exclusively in stocks — to take advantage of the market’s long-term growth while weathering short-term fluctuations. Even Gen Zers with 10 to 15 years before retirement can lean into stocks for higher returns while gradually dialing back risk as retirement nears.

For those just a few years from retirement, reducing exposure to stocks and shifting toward bonds and other low-risk investments is wise to ensure your assets are available when you need them. However, even retirees should maintain some stock exposure to outpace inflation and help avoid outliving their savings .

Taking on extra, calculated risk allows your money to compound over time, leading to significantly greater wealth. Even beginners can get started with low-cost index funds , which give you exposure to the largest companies in the U.S. with a single purchase.

Speak with a financial advisor

The start of a new year can be a great time to sit down with a financial advisor. A professional, unbiased perspective on your investment strategy can save you time and keep you laser-focused on your goals.

That said, not everyone needs a financial advisor. Meeting with one is most beneficial if you’re navigating a major life change — like getting married or starting a family — or when you’re first starting to invest. A single one-hour session can quickly clarify your questions and concerns, saving you countless hours of research and uncertainty.

If you decide to meet with a professional, keep in mind not all financial advisors are created equal. To ensure the advice you receive is genuinely unbiased, look for an advisor who is a fiduciary .

A fiduciary is legally or ethically required to act in their clients’ best interests. Unlike other advisors, they’re bound to prioritize your financial success over their own commissions or profits. That means you can trust their guidance without worrying about potential conflicts of interest.

Whether you’re starting fresh or reassessing your strategy, working with a fiduciary financial advisor can help you hit the ground running in 2025.

Bankrate’s advisor matching tool can get you started by connecting you with an advisor in your area in minutes.

Bottom line

If your top priority this year is investing more or saving for retirement, you have plenty of ways to realize your goal. By staying disciplined and motivated, even when the path forward feels uncertain or risky, you can take steps to grow your wealth for years to come.