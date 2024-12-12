More Americans are expressing optimism about their finances as pandemic-era price hikes and the “ vibecession ” increasingly fade away.

Bankrate’s latest Financial Outlook Survey finds that 44 percent of Americans think their finances will improve in 2024. This compares with 37 percent who said in a 2023 survey that they expected their finances to improve in 2024. Previously, 34 percent said the same in 2022 (regarding their finances in 2023) and 21 percent said the same in 2021 (regarding their finances in 2022).

There’s at least one clear reason for the optimism: Fewer Americans think inflation will impact them. Among those who are optimistic about their finances next year, 36 percent say they feel that way because of lower levels of inflation, which is up 17 percentage points from a similar survey Bankrate ran in 2023. Among those who think their finances won’t improve, 44 percent blamed continued high inflation. That’s down from 61 percent in 2023.

Inflation has been steadily trending toward the Federal Reserve’s target of 2 percent after hitting a 41-year record high in 2022. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer price index (CPI) report, inflation in November came in at 2.7 percent, up slightly from the prior month and in line with economists’ expectations.

Bankrate’s key findings

Inflation has faded, but it hasn’t gone away, both in terms of the year-over-year price changes and with Americans seeing it as the top challenge to their personal finances. With interest rates still elevated, it is encouraging to see the top financial goal is to pay down debt. — Mark Hamrick, Bankrate senior economic analyst

Americans are more likely to be optimistic about their financial futures in 2025

More Americans appear to be optimistic about their finances this year as they look ahead to 2025, according to the survey. Nearly half (44 percent) said they expect their finances will improve next year, which is up from 37 percent who said the same in a 2023 survey (regarding their finances 2024) and 34 percent who said so in a 2022 survey (regarding their finances in 2023).

Roughly 1 in 3 Americans (33 percent) think their finances will stay about the same and 23 percent think they’ll get worse, including 10 percent who think they’ll get significantly worse. Combined, that means 56 percent don’t expect their financial situation to improve next year.

Across generations, those who expect their finances to get better next year include:

55 percent of Gen Z (ages 18-27)

49 percent of millennials (ages 28-43)

38 percent of Gen X (ages 44-59)

37 percent of baby boomers (ages 60-78)

Those who think they will get worse include:

27 percent of Gen X

25 percent of baby boomers

22 percent of millennials

17 percent of Gen Z

High inflation remains an obstacle to achieving financial goals

Even though inflation is tamer now compared to the last two years, the pain of rising prices hasn’t completely subsided. The prices of goods and services are still rising — just not as quickly as before. Inflation continues to show up in Americans’ daily lives, from groceries to car insurance to rent, and wages are still playing catch-up. According to Bankrate’s Wage to Inflation Index , wages aren’t projected to fully recover from inflation until the second quarter of 2025.

Forty-four percent of those who think their financial situation will not improve next year blame continued high inflation. That compares to 61 percent who cited it a year ago. Other top reasons why Americans think their finances will not improve include work done by elected officials (30 percent), stagnant or reduced income (28 percent) and the amount of debt they have (20 percent).

On a more optimistic end of the spectrum, for those who think their financial situation will improve next year, 36 percent cite lower levels of inflation as a reason. Other popular reasons are rising income from employment, Social Security, a pension, etc. (35 percent); having less debt (30 percent); and better spending habits (25 percent).

Additionally, 25 percent who believe their finances will get better in 2025 give credit to work done by elected officials. Following the election, our survey shows that many Americans view elected officials as either hindering potential financial progress or as a catalyst for improvement. While this shows a continuing political division, Hamrick suggests identifying financial goals and working toward them, regardless of political beliefs.

“Political cycles come and go, but the need to attend to our financial well-being remains,” he says.

Paying down debt will be a popular financial goal next year

The most common main financial goal cited by Americans for 2025 is paying down debt (21 percent), and that percentage tends to rise with age. Generationally, that breaks down to:

9 percent of Gen Z

20 percent of millennials

26 percent of Gen X

25 percent of baby boomers

Carrying credit card debt is costly, but it’s become more common over the last few months. As of June 2024, at least half of Americans carry a credit card balance from month to month, according to Bankrate’s Credit Card Debt Survey . That’s up from 44 percent in January 2024, and the highest percentage since March 2020 (60 percent).

“Average credit card interest rates top 20 percent (still close to a record high),” Hamrick says. “Targeting high-cost debt can provide an immediate benefit.”

Saving more for emergencies is the second most common main financial goal among Americans (12 percent), followed by getting a higher-paying job or an additional source of income (11 percent) and budgeting spending better (10 percent).

Roughly 1 in 10 Americans (11 percent) say they have no financial goals for 2025. Baby boomers are the most likely generation to say they have no financial goals for the next year:

Gen Z: 6 percent

Millennials: 10 percent

Gen X: 9 percent

Baby boomers: 16 percent

For many, their main financial goal is a top priority

Of those who identified a financial goal for 2025, 43 percent say that it’s a New Year’s resolution they’ll address immediately.

Thirty-five percent say it’s a medium-term issue, meaning they’ll address it once they’ve had some time to think and plan. Thirteen percent called their main financial goal a long-term issue and will address it after they’ve had an extended period to do research or find advice.

One in 10 Americans (10 percent) said they don’t know how they’ll address their main financial goal in the coming year.

The bottom line

Over the last few years, there has been a disconnect between how well the economy is doing and how people feel about their financial standing . The economy has managed to avoid a recession for a few years, inflation has been tamed, interest rates have fallen and the job market continues chugging along. Yet the positive economic data hasn’t aligned with Americans’ perceptions of the economy.

Bankrate’s new Financial Outlook survey shows a possible shift in that narrative. Americans may be warming up to the idea that the economy — and everything related to their finances — will hold up better in 2025.

Regardless of what’s anticipated, financial experts recommend “future-proofing” your finances, and the New Year is a great opportunity to get ahead. To make progress in 2025, especially following the holidays, take the time to get a comprehensive understanding of where your current finances stand, set new financial goals and put together a financial plan . Hamrick recommends regularly checking in on your finances and goals to make sure you’re staying the course.

“It is one thing to have a financial goal, it’s another to act upon it,” Hamrick says. “Once past the new year, consider scheduling monthly or quarterly check-ins to assess your progress. Tiny changes can lead to big results, particularly with money.”