Covered call funds: Here’s how they work

Key takeaways Covered call strategies give investors the opportunity to generate income from their portfolio.

A covered call is a strategy where an investor sells call options on a stock that they own.

Covered call funds are investment vehicles that generate income for fundholders using a covered call strategy.

Covered call strategies offer an appealing way to increase your investment income and protect against market downturns. While this strategy can be challenging to execute on your own, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) make it simpler for investors to adopt a covered call approach.

Here’s what you need to know before buying a covered call ETF, including some of the potential drawbacks.

What is a covered call fund and how do they work?

A covered call fund is an investment vehicle that generates income for fundholders by selling call options on the stocks in their portfolio.

For example, a covered call strategy may involve selling a call option with a strike price above the current market price of a stock, like Apple (AAPL), and receiving an upfront payment that generates income for fundholders.

If the price of Apple declines, the fund’s downside is somewhat protected because it received the premium payment for selling the call option. The sold call will expire worthless, and the fund will continue to hold the shares.

However, if Apple shares rise above the strike price of the call option sold, the call buyer may exercise their option and “call” the shares away from the fund. In this case, the fund won’t experience the full appreciation of the stock because of the sold call.

When is a good time to buy covered call funds?

Covered call strategies tend to perform the best when markets don’t move much in either direction. A stable or sideways market enables your holdings’ value to remain fairly constant while you earn income from selling call options.

However, if the market moves strongly to the upside, the call options you sold will likely be exercised, causing you to miss out on the potential gains. If markets drop significantly, the income you earned from selling options will offer some protection, but won’t entirely shield you from losses.

For instance, in 2022, the S&P 500 Index, including dividends, fell 18.1 percent, while the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD), which writes calls on the index, fell by 12.1 percent. In 2024, the S&P 500 rose by about 25 percent, compared to a 19 percent increase for the covered call ETF.

Risks of covered call funds

Covered call funds carry risks that investors should be aware of.

Missed gains: In a strong market, covered call funds may not fully realize the potential gains of their stocks since they can get called away by whoever bought the call options.

In a strong market, covered call funds may not fully realize the potential gains of their stocks since they can get called away by whoever bought the call options. Decline in holdings: It’s important to remember that the value of covered call funds may still decline if their holdings lose value, but the decline will be lessened by the income generated from writing calls.

It’s important to remember that the value of covered call funds may still decline if their holdings lose value, but the decline will be lessened by the income generated from writing calls. Fund fees: Investors should keep an eye on the fees charged by covered call ETFs as they typically have higher expense ratios, or fees, when compared to those of a traditional index fund.

Investors should keep an eye on the fees charged by covered call ETFs as they typically have higher expense ratios, or fees, when compared to those of a traditional index fund. Tax Implications: Income earned from a covered call fund held in a taxable account, such as a brokerage account, will be taxed at ordinary income rates. Investors can avoid this tax liability by holding the funds in a tax-advantaged account, such as an IRA.

Covered call ETFs to consider adding to your portfolio

(Note: Information accurate as of Feb. 4, 2025.)

If you’re interested in exploring covered call ETFs, here are a few options to consider:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)

This ETF invests in S&P 500 companies while also selling calls on the index. As of February 2025, it held approximately $3.2 billion in assets.

12-month yield: 11.6 percent

1-year return: 19.3 percent

Expense ratio: 0.60 percent

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

This fund holds about 115 stocks and generates income by selling out-of-the-money S&P 500 call options. Its top holdings include Meta Platforms (META), Amazon (AMZN), Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V).

12-month yield: 7.2 percent

1-year return: 12.3 percent

Expense ratio: 0.35 percent

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

This ETF holds companies in the Nasdaq 100 index and sells calls on the same index to generate income. The fund held approximately $8.8 billion in assets as of February 2025.

12-month yield: 12.4 percent

1-year return: 18.3 percent

Expense ratio: 0.61 percent

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD)

This fund focuses on small-cap companies by owning stocks in the Russell 2000 index and selling calls on the index. It also uses a Vanguard ETF to gain exposure to the index. The fund held $1.5 billion in assets as of February 2025.

12-month yield: 11.9 percent

1-year return: 14.3 percent

Expense ratio: 0.60 percent

Bottom line

Covered call ETFs can be a way to generate additional income from your investments, but they should be used as part of a diversified portfolio. Be sure to understand how a covered call strategy works before investing and watch out for fund fees, which can eat into your overall returns. If you’re looking to boost the income generated from your portfolio, you might also consider high dividend stocks.

FAQs

How does a covered call ETF differ from a regular ETF? Caret Down Icon A regular ETF that tracks a broad market index such as the S&P 500 holds a basket of stocks that will generate income from the dividends paid, and appreciation based on the performance of the underlying stocks. A covered call ETF sells call options on the stocks held in the fund as a way to generate income for the fund’s shareholders. Your downside will be somewhat protected by the income generated from selling call options, but your upside will also be limited if the stocks appreciate and the shares get called away.

Do you lose your shares in a covered call? Caret Down Icon Your shares can potentially be called away in a covered call because you sold call options on the shares you hold. If the buyer of the call option exercises their option, your shares will be called away.

Can you retire on covered call ETFs? Caret Down Icon Covered call ETFs may appeal to retirees because of their ability to generate income beyond most traditional dividend funds . But you should be aware that covered call ETFs come with higher expense ratios and will still experience losses in the event of a severe market downturn.

Editorial Disclaimer: All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. In addition, investors are advised that past investment product performance is no guarantee of future price appreciation.