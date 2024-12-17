Best crypto bonuses and promotions in December 2024

Crypto is big money — and there’s potentially free money in it for you if you’re looking to try out a different crypto exchange or new to investing in crypto.

Worldwide, the crypto market cap is $3.75 trillion as of Dec. 16, with Bitcoin holding about $2 trillion of that value, according to CoinMarketCap. Demand is high, and one way crypto exchanges compete for your business is by offering bonuses and promotions that you can add right into your account or portfolio.

It’s helpful to know the best offers so you can decide what crypto exchange you may want to invest with and if it’s a good time to take advantage of an offer.

Best crypto bonuses and promotions in December

Coinbase: up to $200

Kraken: $50 in Bitcoin

Gemini: $15 in crypto

Robinhood: Free stock

Webull: Free stock

eToro: $10

tastytrade: $50 and up

Coinbase: Up to $200

Coinbase is one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges. If it’s your first time signing up and creating an account, you can get up to $200 in crypto or U.S. dollars. However, some terms and conditions must be met.

Within the first year of opening an account, you must add a payment method (such as a bank account or credit card) and buy any cryptocurrency that you want. Complete those steps and within two days you’ll receive the amount and type of cryptocurrency for the promo code you redeemed.

You can also earn perks from referrals, such as reduced trading fees or $10 worth of Bitcoin.

Kraken: $50 in Bitcoin

Kraken is another popular crypto exchange known for its ability to meet the needs of new and advanced traders alike. Kraken’s trading fees are among some of the lowest in the industry, but the platform only offers crypto, so if you’re looking to trade other assets too, you may prefer a brokerage account.

When you make your first trade on Kraken as a new user in the U.S., you’ll get $50 in Bitcoin if you use code us50 during sign-up on the Kraken mobile app. Next, deposit at least $25 via Plaid and trade $10 or more. This offer is limited to the first 20,000 clients and residents of Maine, New York and Washington are not eligible.

Gemini: $15 in crypto

If you decide to go with Gemini, which offers an array of crypto coins, you can earn up to $15 in the crypto of your choice or a percentage of trades for making a referral. Each friend must be a new Gemini user and sign up using your referral link.

Your referral has to make a minimum trade of $100 in their first 30 days, then you both get $15 in crypto. If your referral trades $5,000 or more, you both get a kickback on their trades for a year, starting at 15 percent.

Robinhood: Free stock

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option and want to trade crypto in the same place as stocks, Robinhood might be a good option.

Robinhood may not offer as many options when it comes to crypto, but the brokerage does have some perks. When you open an account or invite a friend, you’ll receive a stock reward. The cash value you receive could be anywhere between $5 and $200, though approximately 99% of customers will get stock worth $5. You can use this reward to claim a fractional share of a stock that you can hold or sell within a few days.

Also, you can receive a crypto “learn and earn” reward by reading about a coin and taking a quiz. If you pass, you’ll be eligible to earn a small amount of a cryptocurrency — currently Avalanche (AVAX).

You may not be eligible if you don’t have a Robinhood Crypto account, have restrictions on your account or live in New York. Supplies are limited.

Webull: Free stock

Webull is a brokerage account service that allows you to buy and sell stock. While perhaps not as well known as its competitor Robinhood, some of Webull’s offerings take the win. You don’t pay commissions on stocks, ETFs or options. If it’s your first time trading, new investors can get started with fractional shares for as little as $5.

Webull also offers crypto and traders won’t pay a direct fee, but they’ll need to use a separate app called Webull Pay.

New users signing up for Webull can get three, 20 or 75 free shares, each valued between $3 and $3,000. To qualify, just open an account and deposit any amount

eToro: $10 crypto or cash

With eToro, users can find some of the best features of a crypto exchange and traditional broker plus the ability to follow other traders’ holdings and activity.

For new users, eToro is offering a $10 bonus in crypto or cash, depending on where you live. To be eligible, you must open an account and meet the minimum deposit requirement.

Better yet, get a friend to refer you to eToro, and you both could get $30 after you open an account and deposit $100.

tastytrade: $50 and up

Tastytrade is a brokerage platform that may appeal to active traders looking to buy and trade securities with low fees, though tastytrade only offers Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin.

New customers who open a tastytrade account and use MYNEWBONUS as the referral code will be eligible to receive a tiered cash bonus. To get the $50, you will need to add at least $2,000 to the account in cash or through an account transfer. You can earn $100 for a minimum deposit of $5,000, $500 for at least $25,000 and $2,000 for $100,000. Tiers go up to a $5,000 bonus for a $1 million deposit.

This promotion ends Dec. 31, 2024, and is limited to new customers who are older than 18, live in the U.S. and have either individual, joint, corporate, trust and autotrade-enabled accounts. IRAs are not eligible.

Bottom line

If you’re looking to invest in crypto, which is super volatile, be sure to have your finances in order first and decide if crypto makes sense for your portfolio. Also, a sign-up bonus is only as good as the intention behind it. An account you will use is more beneficial than a bonus in an account that doesn’t work for you.