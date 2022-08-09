Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Stillwater insurance review 2024
Bankrate's take
Stillwater has fairly robust auto and home policies and could be a good option for homeowners in high-risk areas. The company has mixed customer satisfaction ratings, though, which could indicate that some customers are not satisfied with the service.
If you live in a high-risk area, a home policy from Stillwater insurance could be worth considering.
Stillwater car insurance
Compared to other car insurance carriers, Stillwater car insurance consists of mostly standard coverage options. Drivers can fulfill their state’s minimum requirements for car insurance with bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, as well as personal injury protection in some states. Stillwater also offers collision and comprehensive coverage, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, medical payments, rental reimbursement and towing.
Pros and cons of Stillwater car insurance
Here’s a quick summary of Stillwater car insurance that may help you decide if it’s the right car insurance for you:
Online portal and mobile app available
Variety of discounts available to help save on car insurance
Not ranked in J.D. Power’s 2022 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
Add-on coverage options may be more limited compared to its competitors
Mobile app has poor ratings from both iOS and Google Play users
Stillwater car insurance cost
Average premiums for Stillwater car insurance are unavailable, and it does not appear they offer online quoting for auto insurance in all states. As you request car insurance quotes, keep in mind that your rates could differ from company to company as each may weigh insurance rating factors differently. These factors include your driving history, annual mileage, type of vehicle and more. This may be important, especially if you’re looking for cheap car insurance.
Stillwater car insurance discounts
Many of the best car insurance companies offer discounts to help policyholders save on car insurance. Compared to other carriers, Stillwater’s auto insurance policy discounts are fairly standard. The company's discount opportunities include:
Stillwater home insurance
Stillwater home insurance includes fairly robust add-on options for policy personalization. After selecting policy limits for standard coverage, like dwelling, personal property and liability, homeowners can also add optional coverage types like animal liability, identity theft, extended replacement cost, scheduled personal property and water backup coverage.
In addition to endorsements, Stillwater has a long list of discounts for potential policy savings. Stillwater offers online quoting for home insurance, and customers who want to learn more about how their policy may be priced can explore the carrier's page on home insurance rating factors.
Pros and cons of Stillwater home insurance
When shopping for the best home insurance policy, comparing perks and drawbacks for different carriers may help you decide if a company could meet your needs. Here are some key considerations we identified with Stillwater insurance.
Wide variety of endorsements for potential policy customization
Many unique discount options
Low home insurance National Association of Insurance Commissioners Complaint Index of 0.33
Not rated in J.D. Power’s Home Insurance Study or Digital Experience Study
Flood and earthquake insurance are not available
AM Best rating for financial strength may not be as high as its competitors
Stillwater home insurance cost
Although the average Stillwater home insurance rates are not available, the company does offer online home insurance quotes. Comparing quotes from different companies may help you find the best home insurance company for your needs and budget.
Stillwater home insurance discounts
If you’re looking for cheap homeowners insurance, discounts may help you save on your premium. Some potential discounts for Stillwater’s homeowners insurance policies include:
Compare Stillwater with other insurers
This Stillwater Insurance review may give you a better idea on whether the company could meet your needs, but finding the best insurance company typically involves shopping around to see what rates and policy options each company might offer you. If you’re looking for alternatives to Stillwater, it may be helpful to consider the following providers.
Stillwater vs. State Farm
State Farm is a well-known insurer with positive third-party customer service ratings and a robust network of local agents. State Farm also has a wide array of endorsements and discounts for policy customization and potential savings, and it is available nationwide. The carrier offers life insurance, which may be appealing to customers who prefer to meet all their insurance needs with a single company, but like Stillwater, it does not offer gap insurance.
Stillwater vs. Tower Hill
Headquartered in Florida, Tower Hill is familiar with the home insurance needs of Florida residents. Tower Hill also provides special home insurance plans for those with high-value homes and a tiered insurance policy structure which may appeal to customers who want a more robust policy without sorting through various endorsements. However, Tower Hill is only available in a handful of states, so it may not be available in your area.
Stillwater vs. Geico
Geico’s average car insurance rates are some of the most affordable in the nation, so it may appeal to drivers on a budget. The company is also well-known for having a robust online portal and mobile app for those who prefer digital policy management. Geico has a long list of discounts, but its endorsements are fairly limited, and its home and life policies are underwritten by third-party companies.
Is Stillwater a good insurance company?
With almost fifty years of experience in the insurance space, Bankrate’s editorial team may help you find the right home and auto insurance for your needs. Our Stillwater Insurance review aims to shed some light on this carrier’s unique offerings, customer satisfaction and historical financial strength.
When it comes to auto insurance, Stillwater car insurance may seem lackluster due to its limited options and standard discounts. However, drivers who want a simple policy may find this to be right for their needs. In contrast, Stillwater home insurance has more opportunities for add-on coverage and a long list of discounts. With mixed customer satisfaction reviews, potential policyholders may want to speak with current customers about their experience before buying a policy.
Stillwater customer satisfaction
For many customers, service and financial strength may be as important as price when it comes to choosing the right insurance company. Speaking to family and friends about their experience with Stillwater may be helpful, since the company is not currently rated by J.D. Power. Bankrate also analyzed its financial strength ratings. Stillwater received an A- (Excellent) rating for financial strength from AM Best, which suggests it has historically had the ability to pay out claims when necessary.
|Study or Rating agency
|Stillwater
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not rated
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not rated
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A- (Excellent)
|N/A
Stillwater auto claims satisfaction
Stillwater's auto insurance was not rated in J.D. Power’s 2023 Auto Insurance Study or 2022 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, perhaps because it is a smaller company.
Stillwater homeowners claims satisfaction
Stillwater homeowners insurance was also not rated in J.D. Power’s 2023 Home Insurance Study or its 2023 Property Claims Satisfaction Study. but it did receive a score in the NAIC Company Complaint Index Report.
Stillwater customer complaints
Our team looked to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) to help get an idea of what being a customer of a particular insurance company might look like. The NAIC has a complaint index for insurance companies with a baseline of 1.00. An index above 1.00 indicates a company receives more complaints than expected for its size.
In the NAIC Company Complaint Index Report, Stillwater’s private passenger auto product has an index of 1.07, indicating it receives slightly more complaints than expected based on its market share.
For its homeowners insurance product, Stillwater has an index of 0.53, indicating that the company received more complaints from policyholders than expected.
Other Stillwater tools and benefits
If you're a prospective Stillwater customer, you may be interested in these additional policy types the company offers:
- Condominium insurance: A condominium insurance policy typically insures everything within the interior of your unit, including interior structures and personal possessions.
- Renters insurance: As a renter, you may not need insurance for the structure of your home, but renters insurance could provide financial protection for your personal belongings.
- Umbrella insurance: If you want additional liability protection for both your home and auto insurance policies, you could consider an umbrella insurance policy.
- Landlord insurance: A landlord policy will not cover your tenants’ belongings, but it can help protect your rental property’s physical structure and provide liability coverage.