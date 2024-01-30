Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Geico vs. State Farm
Geico and State Farm are two of the biggest names in the insurance industry. Find out which is the better fit for you.
State Farm is the largest insurer of private passenger autos in the U.S., with 18.31 percent of the U.S. market share and almost $58 billion in direct premiums written. Founded in 1922, the company offers far more than just car insurance policies. Both companies have a lot to offer, including superior AM Best financial strength ratings and above-average customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power.
Geico and State Farm are two of the top insurers in the U.S., but each company offers unique benefits and potential downsides to its customers. Geico, founded in 1936, is the third-largest auto insurance carrier in the country, with more than $38 billion in direct premiums written and 12.31 percent of the market share. The company is known for its gecko mascot, as well as for low prices and its long list of potential discounts.
Our verdict
When looking at Geico vs. State Farm, both companies offer a range of insurance products for customers, but Geico has the edge when it comes to offering low average rates, and its extensive discount list has the potential to cut costs even more. On the other hand, State Farm provides a range of insurance options and a robust online presence, along with the benefits of experienced agents with brick-and-mortar locations.
Geico vs. State Farm comparison
Geico and State Farm are both leaders in the auto insurance industry, offering coverage nationwide. Both companies have different strengths: Geico offers coverage to drivers with a wide range of driving histories, while State Farm consistently pulls above-average customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power.
|
Featured
Geico
4.4
Cost & ratings4.7
Coverage4.0
Support4.4
|
State Farm
4.3
Cost & ratings4.3
Coverage4.0
Support4.4
|
OVERVIEW
|
Policyholders who value cheaper car insurance and digital capabilities over bundling multiple insurance policies with the same company might consider Geico as their company of choice.Read More
|
Policyholders who value a personalized experience through a local agent, bundling insurance policies with the same company and highly rated customer service might consider State Farm as their company of choice.Read More
|
STANDOUT FEATURES
|
DriveEasy telematics program
Robust digital tools
Long list of potential discounts
|
Two safe driving programs
Offers banking and investment products
Local agents available
|
AVG FULL COV. AUTO RATE
|$1,741
|$2,364
|
AVG MIN COV. AUTO RATE
|$459
|$702
|
JD POWER AUTO SCORE
|874/1000
|882/1000
|
AM BEST RATING
|A++(Superior)
|A++(Superior)
Geico pros and cons
-
Average rates are below the national average
-
Offers SR-22 filings and non-owner car insurance
-
Extensive list of discounts
-
Extends coverage to drivers who may fall into the high-risk category
-
Little opportunity to customize policies
-
Doesn't underwrite its life or homeowner policies
-
Limited agent network
-
Ranked below average for claims satisfaction by J.D. Power
State Farm pros and cons
-
Above-average score for claims and customer satisfaction with J.D. Power
-
High financial strength rating with AM Best
-
Extensive network of agents
-
Offers telematics discount for young drivers
-
Customer service not available around the clock
-
No gap insurance available
-
Fewer discounts than Geico
-
No live chat feature
Is Geico cheaper than State Farm?
While Geico's average rates are below the national average for both minimum and full coverage, State Farm's average rates are actually slightly higher than the national average, according to Bankrate’s analysis of premium data from Quadrant Information Services. While State Farm will write policies for some high-risk drivers, Geico tends to offer the same type of coverage at a cheaper rate. Below you can see how each carrier's average rates stack up across a variety of common driver profiles.
|Car insurance company
|Amica avg. full coverage premium
|Progressive avg. full coverage premium
|Young driver (age 25)
|$2,063
|$2,783
|Senior driver (age 70)
|$1,852
|$2,248
|Good driver, good credit
|$1,741
|$2,364
|Good driver, poor credit
|$2,447
|$8,828
|Speeding ticket with good credit
|$2,112
|$2,709
|At-fault accident with good credit
|$2,535
|$2,995
|DUI conviction with good credit
|$4,182
|$3,729
Bankrate's take
State Farm’s underwriting guidelines do not allow new customers to have a DUI in their driving history. While existing policyholders who meet certain criteria may continue their coverage with State Farm if they receive a DUI after the policy starts, these cases are few and far between, which is why we did not include DUI rates in the chart above.
Geico vs State Farm: discounts
When rates are similar between insurance companies, discount offerings may be the deciding factor. Comparing Geico vs. State Farm, Geico has more potential discounts than State Farm, but there are a few State Farm has that Geico does not offer.
Discounts available from both carriers
Geico and State Farm offer several discounts and some of them are very similar. Both offer bundling, good driver, defensive driver, and telematics discounts, but the stipulation and savings percentage can differ. Other discounts typical to most carriers are vehicle safety features, anti-theft devices and bundling discounts.
Geico discounts
- New vehicle: Drivers who insure a new car three model years or newer with Geico may save up to 15 percent on car insurance premiums.
- Emergency deployment: If a military insured has to deploy in an emergency to an imminent danger zone, they may be able to save up to 25 percent on car insurance by providing approved orders to Geico.
- Federal employee: Drivers who are current or retired federal employees may be able to save up to 12 percent on car insurance with Geico.
State Farm discounts
- Accident-free: Though both companies offer generous potential discounts, State Farm also offers an accident-free discount, which may reward you if you go three or more years without a claim for an accident.
- Student away at school: Drivers under the age of 25 who go away to college at least 100 miles away from their home and do not take a car with them may be eligible for this discount with State Farm.
- Two telematics programs: While Geico offers a telematics program, State Farm has two: Steer Clear and Drive Safe and Save. Steer Clear is for drivers under 25 and prompts safe driving with videos and quizzes. Drive Safe and Save is for more experienced drivers who may save money based on signup and driving behavior.
Geico and State Farm telematics programs
Telematics programs, also called usage-based insurance, are a common method for insurance companies to assess your driving behavior. If you demonstrate safe driving, you may qualify for discounts. Geico and State Farm’s telematic plans are app-based, so you only need to download the carrier's app to your smartphone. The app tracks various aspects of your driving, such as speed and braking. Opting into these programs could be beneficial, as some insurers provide notable discounts for safe driving habits — though some drivers may view these systems as invasive.
State Farm offers two telematics programs, but we chose to focus on Drive Safe and Save, as it's targeted to a more general audience than the young drive-focused Steer Clear program.
|Geico DriveEasy
|State Farm Drive Safe & Save
|Device
|Mobile app for Apple or Android
|Mobile app for Apple or Android, Connected Car feature with newer Ford or Lincoln vehicles, Bluetooth beacon
|Can it raise your rate?
|Yes
|No
|Availability
|33 states and Washington, D.C.
|46 states
|Discount
|Varies
|Up to 30 percent
|What it monitors
|Hard braking, fast accelerations, time of day, weather, distracted driving, distance traveled, speeding and cornering
|Acceleration, braking, cornering, speed and phone use
Geico vs State Farm: customer experience comparison
The 2023 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study rankings show that State Farm ranks much higher for claims customer service than Geico. On the other hand, Geico, State Farm and Progressive shared a three-way tie for first place in customer satisfaction in the usage-based section of J.D. Power’s 2023 Auto Insurance Study, indicating similar service in relation to usage-based programs, like telematics.
|Geico
|State Farm
|Apple store
|4.8 of 5
|4.8 of 5
|Google play
|4.6 of 5
|4.7 of 5
|J.D. Power claims satisfaction
|871 / 1,000
|891 / 1,000
Customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) produces a complaint index report to track the prevalence of complaints lodged against insurance companies. The index employs a baseline of 1.0. Scores below 1.0 indicate that a provider had fewer complaints than expected for its size and vice versa.
Geico auto insurance customer complaints
Geico's low NAIC complaint index indicates a generally positive and consistent level of service for its private passenger coverage product.
State Farm auto insurance customer complaints
State Farm received fewer complaints than expected for its large company size. While State Farm’s rating is slightly higher than Geico's, it is well below the baseline average of 1.0. This indicates that State Farm policyholders may be satisfied with the service they receive.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze April 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 25-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.