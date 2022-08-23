Freeway Insurance review 2024

Freeway Insurance may be an effective company for high-risk drivers and those wanting to be matched with a provider without having to research each one on their own. In addition to car insurance coverage, Freeway offers other perks, like tax preparation services and a paintless dent repair plan. However, the company doesn’t underwrite its policies.

Safety Insurance is an insurance provider that specializes in high-risk auto insurance. The company sells car insurance and homeowners insurance, with packages that provide different types of coverage based on the amount of protection you need. Like Freeway, Safety Insurance does not typically receive third-party ratings for customer satisfaction or claim satisfaction. To purchase any policy with Safety, you must live in Massachusetts, Maine or New Hampshire.

If you are in the market for home and auto insurance, it may be worthwhile to consider Encompass’ EncompassOne policy. There are three tiers of coverage available, and it’s possible to bundle home and auto insurance under a single policy, which could result in savings. Encompass also offers other types of policies, like renters insurance and umbrella insurance. Encompass sells coverage in most states and has a network of 2,600 independent agents.