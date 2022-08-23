Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Freeway Insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
0.0
Home
0.0
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Policyholders looking for high-risk, affordable coverage and unique program options may want to consider working with Freeway Insurance, a private broker, to match them with a suitable company.
Freeway advertises that it helps people nationwide find the best policy for their needs. It could be a good company for you if you need an SR-22 or are looking for high-risk insurance. The company also notes that its agents are bilingual, so if you are more comfortable handling your business in Spanish, you may want to consider it.
Freeway Insurance car insurance
Our insurance editorial team, which includes three licensed insurance agents, did a thorough Freeway Insurance insurance review to determine the scope of the company's offerings. The company advertises low-cost car insurance for drivers in all 50 states, so if you are in the market for cheap coverage, Freeway might be a great broker to work with. It’s also a good option for drivers who have a poor driving record, low credit score or DUI history.
However, Freeway does not underwrite its own car insurance policies. It partners with reputable companies, like Dairyland, Progressive and Kemper Auto, to sell auto insurance. In terms of coverage, Freeway works with providers that offer all the standard coverage types, as well as a few endorsements, and SR-22 filings for high-risk drivers.
Pros and cons of Freeway Insurance car insurance
Before you purchase a car insurance policy through Freeway Insurance, it may be a good idea to consider the pros and cons of working with the broker company.
-
Policies sold in all 50 states
-
Advertises affordable premiums
-
Offers SR-22 filings for high-risk drivers
-
Variety of add-on coverage available
-
Freeway doesn’t underwrite its own policies
-
Fewer discounts than competitors
-
Local offices are not in every city
Freeway Insurance car insurance cost
Because Freeway does not underwrite its own policies, average rates for the company itself are unavailable. That said, car insurance rates are unique to each driver. Your insurance premium may be impacted by numerous personal factors, including your insurance company, your age, credit score (in some states), driving record, claim history and gender. The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $2,542 for full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive, and $740 for minimum coverage. You can request a free quote on Freeway’s website to see how much you would pay based on your situation.
Freeway Insurance car insurance discounts
There are a handful of common discounts that could help you get cheaper car insurance. However, the discounts available to you will depend on the company that underwrites your policy. Here are some of the discounts found through Freeway’s partner companies, which could help you save money on auto insurance:
Freeway Insurance home insurance
Freeway offers home insurance through Hippo, a property insurance company that operates entirely online. Since Freeway does not underwrite its home insurance policies, some may prefer to work directly with a Hippo insurance agent.
Policies include standard types of coverage, including dwelling insurance, personal property coverage and liability. Freeway doesn't list any optional endorsements that might be available, but talking to an agent should give you access to that information.
Pros and cons of Freeway Insurance home insurance
Working with a broker from Freeway Insurance may be a good option for some homeowners, but there are also a few downsides that you may want to consider. Here are some of the pros and cons of Freeway homeowners insurance through Hippo:
-
Easy to get a quote and buy coverage online
-
24/7 customer service through Hippo
-
Policies come with complimentary smart home monitoring systems (for eligible homes)
-
Policies are issued by Hippo rather than directly by Freeway
-
Not available in every state
Freeway Insurance home insurance cost
As Freeway does not underwrite its own home insurance policies, average rates for the company itself are unavailable. To find out if it's the cheapest option for your home insurance, you can work with an agent to get a quote. The higher your coverage limits are, the more expensive your premium will generally be. Other factors that can impact your home insurance premium include your insurance company, age, ZIP code, credit score and insurance claim history. For comparison's sake, the average cost of home insurance in the U.S. is $1,428.
Freeway Insurance home insurance discounts
Because Freeway does not underwrite its own home insurance policies, the company does not advertise any discounts on its website. However, you may be able to save money if you bundle your home insurance with another type of policy, such as auto insurance. When you obtain a quote, you can ask what Hippo discounts are available that you can take advantage of.
Freeway Insurance life insurance
If you are looking for life insurance, Freeway advertises basic policy options for term life insurance and whole life insurance. However, the company does not mention which providers underwrite the policies or what coverage limits are available. Depending on your coverage needs, it may make sense to explore coverage from a life insurance company that underwrites its own policies. Keep in mind that the cost of your policy will be directly related to the type of insurance you purchase, as well as your age, health and other factors, so you won't know if it's the cheapest life insurance company for your needs until you receive a quote.
Pros and cons of Freeway Insurance life insurance
-
Term and whole life policies available
-
Offers online quotes
-
No endorsements advertised
-
No coverage limits mentioned online
-
Policies are not underwritten by Freeway
Freeway Insurance life insurance endorsements
Freeway does not advertise any life insurance endorsements on its website. When you get a quote and get matched with a provider, you can ask if that company sells any riders for additional protection.
Compare Freeway Insurance with other insurers
If you are still deciding whether Freeway is a good insurance provider for your needs, you might also consider one of the following insurance companies:
|
Featured
Freeway Insurance
|
Safety Insurance
|
Encompass Insurance
|
Geico
|
Freeway Insurance may be an effective company for high-risk drivers and those wanting to be matched with a provider without having to research each one on their own. In addition to car insurance coverage, Freeway offers other perks, like tax preparation services and a paintless dent repair plan. However, the company doesn’t underwrite its policies.
|
Safety Insurance is an insurance provider that specializes in high-risk auto insurance. The company sells car insurance and homeowners insurance, with packages that provide different types of coverage based on the amount of protection you need. Like Freeway, Safety Insurance does not typically receive third-party ratings for customer satisfaction or claim satisfaction. To purchase any policy with Safety, you must live in Massachusetts, Maine or New Hampshire.
|
If you are in the market for home and auto insurance, it may be worthwhile to consider Encompass’ EncompassOne policy. There are three tiers of coverage available, and it’s possible to bundle home and auto insurance under a single policy, which could result in savings. Encompass also offers other types of policies, like renters insurance and umbrella insurance. Encompass sells coverage in most states and has a network of 2,600 independent agents.
|
If you're looking for affordable coverage, Geico may be another option to consider. The company earned a place on Bankrate's list of the best car insurance companies, partly due to its low average rates, and it offers a generous handful of discounts that can lower your rate even more. Like Freeway, Geico does not underwrite its own homeowner or life insurance policies, but if you're looking for life insurance, it has more options than Freeway.
|
Is Freeway Insurance a good insurance company?
Bankrate’s analysis of Freeway Insurance determined that working with Freeway may be a good option for some people, but whether it’s the right fit depends on the type of coverage you want. Its auto insurance options may be appealing to high-risk drivers who need an SR-22, and Freeway also offers a few unique non-insurance programs, like paintless dent repair plan and windshield repair plan. However, Freeway doesn’t underwrite its own auto, home or life insurance policies, so it may be more worthwhile to work directly with a company that issues its own coverage in some cases.
Freeway Insurance customer satisfaction
When looking at Freeway Insurance reviews, it’s important to look at third-party ratings for customer satisfaction, claim satisfaction and customer complaints. J.D. Power and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) are two of the biggest third-party organizations that score insurance companies based on feedback from real customers.
These metrics can help you determine what current policyholders think of the company and how satisfied they are. Unfortunately, since Freeway is an insurance broker rather than an insurance company, it is not rated by those third-party organizations. Alternatively, you can research third-party ratings for the particular insurance company Freeway connects you with.
Freeway also does not have a rating from AM Best, which assesses the financial soundness of insurers, helping you to determine if they have a strong historical ability to pay out claims.
|Study or Rating agency
|Freeway Insurance
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|Not rated
|N/A
Other Freeway Insurance tools and benefits
One of the best features of Freeway is that the company offers unique plans, programs and policies that you might not find from another provider. Here are some of the perks of this company that are worth considering:
- Tax preparation services: Freeway Insurance partners with TaxMax to provide tax preparation services, and you do not need to be an insurance customer to get access. According to the company, if you are eligible for a tax refund, you can get a cash advance for up to $6,000 within 24 hours.
- Telehealth insurance: Through Freeway, you can purchase telehealth insurance, which gives you 24/7 access to virtual healthcare providers.
- Paintless dent repair plan: You can purchase a paintless dent repair plan through the Travel Club membership. This will cover the cost of fixing small dents or dings so your car’s resale value is not impacted.
- Windshield repair plan: Freeway sells a windshield repair plan that covers the cost of repairing windshield cracks.
- Mexican auto insurance: If you're traveling south of the border, Freeway can help you stay covered with this policy addition.
- Tire hazard protection plan: This protection plan covers up to $65 in repairs for each tire, offered as part of the Travel Club membership.
- Roadside assistance: At $64 for a six-month plan or $109 for a 12 month plan, this perk can give you 24-hour emergency towing service, tire service and more for when you break down on the road.
- Knowledge Center: Freeway's Knowledge Center offers a range of articles to help you better understand your insurance products.