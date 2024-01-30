Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
AAA vs. Allstate
AAA and Allstate have long-standing reputations as top car insurance companies in the industry. The American Automobile Association, more commonly known as AAA (“Triple-A”), was founded in 1902 in Chicago. The organization now has regional auto clubs across the country, each with a unique selection of services for members, the most recognizable of which is its roadside assistance program. Car insurance policies are only available to AAA members, and policies are underwritten by various AAA auto clubs.
A fellow insurance company with Midwest origins, Allstate was founded in 1931 in Northbrook, Illinois. It is currently the third-largest auto carrier by market share. Allstate offers a full suite of insurance products, which may allow consumers to meet numerous insurance needs with just one company. Coverage is available in every state, but product availability may vary.
|AAA
|Allstate
|Bankrate score
|3.4
|3.9
|Tier 1
|3.5
|3.8
|Tier 2
|2.5
|4.0
|Tier 3
|4.3
|4.0
Our verdict
When it comes to choosing between AAA or Allstate, it’s worth noting that both companies score similarly in terms of customer service, when considering claims satisfaction scores and mobile app ratings. While Allstate is often cheaper, on average, there are several categories where AAA offers lower average premiums. AAA offers robust roadside assistance coverage, but other coverage options and discounts may vary by region. Both carriers may appeal to shoppers with teen drivers on their policy as they both offer driver education resources and potential discounts for young drivers.
AAA vs. Allstate comparison
To compare AAA and Allstate, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team looked at more than just price. We analyzed each carrier holistically by evaluating customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, financial strength ratings from AM Best, coverage options, available discounts, digital tools and more. Below you can see some of the key pros and cons we identified for each carrier.
AAA pros and cons
Pros
- Regional clubs may have area-specific coverage options
- Membership or coverage may come with additional perks and benefits
- Local agents typically available for in-person service
- Robust roadside assistance coverage available
Cons
- Membership required for coverage
- Third-party customer service and financial strength ratings depend on individual AAA regional clubs
- Digital tools may not be as robust as some competitors
- Coverage options and discounts may vary by region
Allstate pros and cons
Pros
- Offers multiple programs and discounts for potential savings
- Robust online tools and mobile app
- Offers a driving training program tailored for teens
- Scored above average in J.D. Power’s Auto Claims Satisfaction Study
Cons
- Has fewer add-on coverage options compared to many large carriers
- Some coverage options may be limited by state availability
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index is above the industry baseline
Is AAA cheaper than Allstate?
Based on average rate data from Quadrant Information Services, AAA offers an average full coverage rate that is slightly lower than Allstate’s. However, Allstate is cheaper, on average, for minimum coverage. Both carriers’ full coverage rates are higher than the national average of $2,014 per year, and AAA’s average rate is higher than the national minimum coverage average of $622 per year.
|Car insurance company
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|AAA
|$2,562
|$681
|Allstate
|$2,630
|$545
Allstate is generally cheaper for drivers with poor credit
Your credit history can affect your auto insurance rates unless you reside in Massachusetts, Michigan, California or Hawaii, where carriers are barred from setting car insurance premiums based on credit history. If you’re debating between AAA vs Allstate, your credit history could be a deciding factor. Based on average rate data, AAA may be cheaper for drivers with good or excellent credit, but Allstate may be the cheaper choice for drivers with average or poor credit scores.
|Credit score
|AAA
|Allstate
|Poor
|$5,470
|$3,496
|Average
|$2,822
|$2,731
|Good
|$2,562
|$2,630
|Excellent
|$2,162
|$2,440
Allstate is generally cheaper for young drivers
Younger drivers tend to pay higher car insurance premiums as they have less experience behind the wheel and are more likely to engage in risky driving behavior. If you insure a young driver on your car insurance policy, you may find cheaper rates with Allstate. Both Allstate and AAA offer driver training programs for teens which may help reduce their accident risk. If you live in Hawaii or Massachusetts, carriers are not allowed to consider your age when calculating your auto insurance premium, but Massachusetts does allow companies to consider the number of years you’ve been licensed for.
|AAA
|Allstate
|Age 16
|$5,339
|$4,461
|Age 17
|$4,932
|$4,267
|Age 18
|$4,640
|$4,184
|Age 19
|$4,197
|$3,997
|Age 20
|$4,008
|$3,888
*Rates are for drivers added to their parents’ policy with full coverage
AAA is generally cheaper for adult drivers
If you’re an older driver on your own policy, you might find cheaper car insurance rates with AAA. Although rates are close, AAA tends to edge out Allstate based on average rate data. However, your personal auto insurance rates are based on a wide variety of factors, so comparing quotes may show you which carrier is actually cheaper for your personal circumstances.
|AAA
|Allstate
|Age 18
|$6,706
|$7,089
|Age 25
|$3,067
|$3,188
|Age 30
|$2,620
|$2,641
|Age 40
|$2,562
|$2,630
|Age 60
|$2,246
|$2,376
Allstate is generally cheaper for high-risk drivers
Your driving record is one of the key metrics considered by companies when determining your auto insurance rate. Safe drivers typically see some of the lowest average rates, while tickets and accidents tend to raise your rates. Serious infractions, like DUIs or multiple speeding tickets, may result in very high rates or even a nonrenewal. For drivers with a DUI weighing Allstate vs AAA, Allstate tends to be cheaper for high-risk drivers, based on average rates. Some carriers may refuse coverage to drivers with a DUI conviction, so you may need to check with a company about their coverage policy for high-risk drivers.
|AAA
|Allstate
|Clean driving record
|$2,562
|$2,630
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$3,131
|$3,123
|At-fault accident
|$3,717
|$3,397
|DUI conviction
|$5,569
|$3,817
AAA vs. Allstate: discounts
Most car insurance companies offer at least a few discounts, although the quantity and type may vary drastically between providers. Below are some of the more notable discounts from AAA and Allstate.
AAA unique discounts
- TeenSmart: Teen drivers may be able to sign up for an online driver-training program that helps young drivers learn more about defensive driving, pass an online course and save on car insurance. Qualifying teens may save up to 20 percent.
- Good student: Students with a 3.0 GPA or higher might earn a discount up to 10 percent.
- Education and occupation: Certain educational credentials or employment types may earn you a discount.
Allstate unique discounts
- New car: If you are the first owner of a brand new car, you may earn a discount on your insurance.
- Early signing: Policyholders who buy insurance from Allstate at least seven days before the effective date of the policy may save.
- Good student: Like AAA, Allstate offers a potential discount for students with high GPA who complete the TeenSmart driver education program.
- Safe Driving Bonus: Although not technically a discount, Allstate may reward policyholders with a check for every six months without an accident.
Usage-based insurance comparison: AAA vs Allstate
Both AAA and Allstate offer usage-based car insurance options. These telematics programs use real-time data from your driving patterns to determine things like how safely and far you drive. Below, we’ve compared the AAADrive and Allstate Drivewise programs.
|AAADrive
|Allstate Drivewise
|Telematics device
|App
|App and in-car device
|Monitored driving factors
|Acceleration, speed, braking, phone use, distance, time of day, route traveled
|Time of day, speed, braking, distance, idle time, location
|Potential impact on rates
|Decrease
|Decrease
|Potential discount
|Up to 30%
|Not specified, but rewards points may be used for travel, magazines, gift cards and more
|Availability
|Not available in all states/not specified
|In all states except for New York
AAA vs. Allstate: customer experience comparison
Allstate scored above average across the board in the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, while the results for AAA were more mixed. Auto Club of Southern California placed closer to the top of the list, with CSAA and Automobile Club Group scoring below the study average. Both companies also offer well-rated mobile apps to help customers manage policies and claims. It may be important to note that policyholders’ experience with AAA may vary greatly based on the regional club they belong to. For more context, you may want to speak with a policyholder in your area.
|AAA
|Allstate
|Apple store
|4.6 out of 5
|4.8 out of 5
|Google play
|4.4 out of 5
|3.8 out of 5
|J.D. Power
|
Auto Club of Southern California: 889 / 1,000
CSAA Insurance Group: 874/1,000
Automobile Club Group: 848/1,000
|882/1,000
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-21 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.