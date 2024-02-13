Best Renters Insurance in New Jersey

Best renters insurance companies in New Jersey

When selecting the best insurance providers for renters in New Jersey, we compared pricing, customer satisfaction scores from the 2023 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study and AM Best financial strength ratings. AM Best financial strength ratings indicate a company’s historical ability to pay claims, which could be a helpful indicator of what to expect for future claims. The following companies are some of the top companies offering a renters insurance policy for New Jersey residents.

*Not officially ranked with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Allstate

Best for: Budget-friendly options

Allstate offers a renters policy covering both damage to your personal property due to covered events and injury if you have a guest visiting your property. Additionally, if your home becomes inhabitable due to a covered loss, the policy offers additional living expenses to help you during your temporary relocation. The policy can be managed either through speaking with customer service or a local agent, online or through the app, making policy management as convenient as possible.

Standout features:

Discount for bundling with your auto policy.

Renters insurance starts with rates as low as $4 per month.

Learn more: Allstate Insurance review

Lemonade

Best for: Digital experience

Lemonade is newer in the renters insurance industry and it’s one of the cheapest. While its newer status means it doesn’t have AM Best scoring available yet, the company advertises low rates and received the third-highest customer satisfaction rating in the 2023 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study. Lemonade features an easy-to-use app, through which you can purchase renters insurance in 90 seconds. Lemonade is a peer-to-peer insurance provider, meaning premiums go into a collective pool and Lemonade uses money from that pool to pay claims for policyholders who suffer covered losses. Lemonade also donates its profits to charities and causes of your choice in their Giveback program.

Standout features:

All-digital experience, making it easy for those who prefer to manage a policy on their own.

Money from unused premiums is donated to charities. Lemonade has given back over six million dollars through this program.

Learn more: Lemonade Insurance review

Nationwide

Best for: Policy options

At Nationwide, you can personalize your renters insurance with options to include coverage for water damage, earthquake and theft extension to items stored in your car or watercraft. Nationwide offers Brand New Belongings coverage, which initially pays you the depreciated value for claimed items, but will reimburse the difference once you buy replacement items. Nationwide also offers coverage for building additions and alterations, which can provide coverage for improvements or alterations you make to your rental property. And in 2023, Nationwide earned the fourth-highest customer satisfaction ranking for renters insurance.

Standout features:

Nationwide offers add-ons to renters policies such as earthquake insurance and flood insurance, which are not always offered with other insurance companies.

Credit card coverage is standard in a renters insurance policy, which covers any unauthorized transactions with cards or checks forged in your name.

Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review

State Farm

Best for: Flexible customer service options

State Farm has been in the business of insurance for over 100 years. With State Farm, you can include inflation protection on your renters insurance policy, which increases your coverage limits to match higher costs of living and inflation. You can easily receive a quote and purchase online, but New Jersey has a plethora of local agents if you prefer to handle your insurance in person. If you combine your auto insurance with State Farm renters insurance, you could save on both policies.

Standout features:

Inflation coverage is included, which automatically increases coverage amounts each year based on rising cost of living expenses.

You could bundle your renters insurance with other policies to earn a bundling discount.

Learn more: State Farm Insurance review

USAA

Best for: Military families

USAA is the highest-scoring provider in the J.D. Power customer satisfaction study, but does not qualify for official ranking due to its eligibility requirements. USAA works with former and current military members and their immediate families to offer a long list of banking and insurance products. USAA renters insurance includes earthquake and flood coverage, which is rare for a renters insurance company. You can also purchase replacement cost coverage on your belongings to further build out your policy. If you live on base, in military dorms or in barracks, you can save up to 28 percent on the cost of renters insurance with USAA.

Standout features:

A standard renters insurance policy through USAA includes flood coverage and earthquake coverage.

Your personal property is covered through overseas coverage if you are deployed or move abroad.

Learn more: USAA Insurance review