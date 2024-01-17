At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

In New Jersey, the cost of car insurance tends to be on the higher side, with the average annual expense for full coverage hovering around $2,547 and minimum coverage at about $1,028, according to data from Quadrant Information Services. However, there’s an alternative for budget-conscious drivers in the state: the dollar-a-day insurance program. While offering a more economical route, it’s important to note that this option comes with limitations. As an expert in the field, Bankrate provides insightful analysis and comprehensive details on NJ car insurance options to help drivers here better navigate their choices.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

The Special Automobile Insurance Policy (SAIP)

New Jersey’s dollar-a-day insurance, or the Special Automobile Insurance Policy (SAIP), is a state-run program that offers low-cost car insurance to New Jersey drivers who have Medicaid with hospitalization benefits. SAIP policies are commonly referred to as “dollar-a-day insurance” because the policies cost about $1 per day.

Dollar-a-day insurance is cheaper than traditional car insurance through a private insurer, but SAIP policies offer limited coverage and don’t meet New Jersey’s minimum car insurance requirements. Here is what’s included in a SAIP policy:

Emergency medical treatment: Covers medical expenses if you get into an accident and need emergency treatment.

Covers medical expenses if you get into an accident and need emergency treatment. Brain and spinal cord treatment: Offers coverage up to $250,000 if you get into an accident and need treatment for a brain or spinal cord injury.

Offers coverage up to $250,000 if you get into an accident and need treatment for a brain or spinal cord injury. Death benefit: Includes a death benefit of $10,000 paid to your loved ones if you pass away in an accident.

This type of insurance does not include collision or comprehensive insurance, which covers damage to your vehicle. More importantly, it does not include liability coverage, which means if you cause an accident and damage someone else’s vehicle or property, you are responsible for paying for the repairs out of pocket.

Cost of dollar-a-day car insurance in New Jersey

SAIP insurance costs $365 per year, payable in biannual or annual installments. If paid annually, it lowers the cost to $360. There is no monthly payment option like traditional car insurance.

Keep in mind that only one car is eligible for coverage on a SAIP policy, although multiple people can be covered on a single policy. For example, if you and your partner both qualify for SAIP insurance and you each have a car, you would need to purchase two separate policies, which would double the cost. However, you could both be covered on the same policy if you share a single car.

Unlike traditional car insurance, there are no discounts for dollar-a-day insurance. Despite the Medicaid requirements, there are also no subsidization options for dollar-a-day car insurance. However, your rate won’t increase or decrease due to your ZIP code, age or the type of car you drive.

How dollar-a-day car insurance compares to standard auto insurance

The SAIP program is significantly less than the average cost of standard minimum insurance policies in New Jersey or full coverage policies, which are $1,028 per year and $2,547 per year, respectively. Although the cost difference is large, these standard policies offer greater financial protection than the SAIP, which could cost a driver more in the long run.

SAIP insurance leaves drivers financially vulnerable by not covering many incidents a standard policy would provide coverage for, as it does not include liability coverage, collision coverage or comprehensive coverage.

Other types of auto insurance in New Jersey

New Jersey requires drivers who do not qualify for the SAIP program to purchase insurance that meets the state’s minimum insurance requirements. Drivers must carry at least basic insurance to drive legally; however, most car owners choose to purchase standard insurance, which provides more financial protection in the event of an accident.

A basic policy provides property damage liability and personal injury protection. A standard policy includes both of these, plus bodily injury liability.

Bodily injury liability: Bodily injury liability covers medical expenses if there are injuries to another driver due to an accident you have caused. Not included in basic policies, but $10,000 of coverage for all persons per accident is available as an option. Included in standard policies.

Bodily injury liability covers medical expenses if there are injuries to another driver due to an accident you have caused. Not included in basic policies, but $10,000 of coverage for all persons per accident is available as an option. Included in standard policies. Property damage liability: Property damage liability covers expenses related to property damage to another driver’s vehicle if you are named the at-fault driver in an accident. $5,000 per accident is covered under basic policies. Standard policies include from $25,000 to $100,000 of coverage per accident.

Property damage liability covers expenses related to property damage to another driver’s vehicle if you are named the at-fault driver in an accident. $5,000 per accident is covered under basic policies. Standard policies include from $25,000 to $100,000 of coverage per accident. Personal injury protection: Personal injury protection, or PIP, provides coverage for expenses related to medical treatment and lost wages for both you and your passengers following a covered accident. This coverage pays out no matter which driver is ruled at fault. Basic policies include $15,000 of coverage per person per accident and up to $250,000 of coverage for certain injuries. Standard policies include from $15,000 to $250,000 of coverage per accident and up to $250,000 for certain injuries, regardless of the selected limit.

Personal injury protection, or PIP, provides coverage for expenses related to medical treatment and lost wages for both you and your passengers following a covered accident. This coverage pays out no matter which driver is ruled at fault. Basic policies include $15,000 of coverage per person per accident and up to $250,000 of coverage for certain injuries. Standard policies include from $15,000 to $250,000 of coverage per accident and up to $250,000 for certain injuries, regardless of the selected limit. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Uninsured motorist coverage pays for expenses related to an accident when another at-fault driver does not have insurance. Underinsured coverage covers you when an at-fault driver does not have high enough insurance limits to pay for damage and injuries you sustain. Not included in basic policies, but coverage is available under standard policies up to amounts selected for liability coverage.

Uninsured motorist coverage pays for expenses related to an accident when another at-fault driver does not have insurance. Underinsured coverage covers you when an at-fault driver does not have high enough insurance limits to pay for damage and injuries you sustain. Not included in basic policies, but coverage is available under standard policies up to amounts selected for liability coverage. Collision: Pays above your deductible for damage to your vehicle when it hits another vehicle or object. Available as an option from some insurers under basic policies and available as an option under standard policies.

Pays above your deductible for damage to your vehicle when it hits another vehicle or object. Available as an option from some insurers under basic policies and available as an option under standard policies. Comprehensive: Pays above your deductible for damage to your vehicle from things like theft, vandalism, fire or collision with an animal. Available as an option from some insurers under basic policies and available as an option under standard policies.

No matter which policy you choose, the best way to find the cheapest premium is to shop around and compare multiple carriers. When gathering quotes, be sure to specify the same types of coverage and policy limits for the most accurate comparison. Experts recommend looking into each carrier’s discount opportunities as well to maximize your savings.

Who should get dollar-a-day insurance

Dollar-a-day insurance is particularly suitable for individuals who find standard car insurance policies financially out of reach. It’s crucial to understand what dollar-a-day insurance covers and does not cover, though. While it provides a legal solution to maintain car insurance, the financial protection it offers is quite limited compared to standard policies. Therefore, it’s often recommended as a last resort to prevent low-income drivers from the risks and legal issues associated with driving uninsured.

Before choosing dollar-a-day insurance in NJ, exploring other cost-effective car insurance alternatives is advisable. Though standard policies generally cost more than SAIP insurance, they offer broader coverage. Another potential avenue for those facing difficulties in obtaining traditional car insurance is the New Jersey Personal Automobile Insurance Plan (NJ PAIP). NJ PAIP caters to high-risk drivers and, despite being more expensive, meets the state’s minimum coverage requirements and provides a viable insurance solution.

How to get dollar-a-day insurance in New Jersey

To qualify for dollar-a-day insurance in New Jersey, you must meet certain eligibility requirements, including:

Be actively enrolled in Federal Medicaid with hospitalization.

Have a valid New Jersey driver’s license and registered vehicle.

Not have an existing auto insurance policy.

If you lose your Medicaid benefits, your SAIP car insurance will remain active with limited benefits until the renewal period, at which point you’ll need to find another policy. Additionally, drivers with suspended or revoked licenses or who have a car registration in bad standing are not eligible.

Drivers who meet eligibility criteria can apply for coverage at most insurance agencies in New Jersey. The SAIP website provides assistance for finding a provider, which is available online or at 1-800-652-2471.

Applicants will be asked to provide their driver’s license, car registration and Medicaid identification card, as well as the licenses of anyone in their household who also qualifies for Medicaid and drives the insured vehicle.

Frequently asked questions