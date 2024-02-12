At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Based on data supplied by Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate has determined that the average cost of home insurance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is $1,542 for $250K in dwelling coverage. Your own rate is based on factors unique to you and your property, including your age, credit score and claims history, and is likely to differ from the average. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed insurers to help you find the best cheap home insurance in Philadelphia, PA.

Best cheap home insurance companies in Philadelphia

The cheapest home insurance companies in Philadelphia include USAA, Penn National and Allstate, according to our analysis of rate data from Quadrant Information Services. But while these providers offer cheap average rates on Philadelphia homeowners insurance, it may be helpful to consider other factors in addition to cost when choosing a home insurance company.

After finding the cheapest companies, Bankrate’s insurance team assigned each insurer a Bankrate Score, with a maximum score of five points. These scores are calculated based on coverage options, discounts, financial strength scores, J.D. Power rankings, accessibility and more. Using Bankrate Scores to compare the cheapest companies may help you choose a home insurance company that best meets your needs.

Home insurance company Bankrate Score Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage J.D. Power score USAA* 4.7 $1,108 881/1,000* Penn National Not rated $1,238 N/A Allstate 4.2 $1,253 809/1,000 Erie 4.4 $1,428 856/1,000 PURE 3.3 $1,478 N/A

*Not officially ranked with J.D. Power due to membership eligibility restrictions

USAA

In addition to offering the lowest average rates of the providers on our list, USAA is also one of the best homeowners insurance companies in Pennsylvania, according to our analysis of insurance providers in the state. The company was one of two winners of a 2024 Bankrate Award for Best Home Insurance Company Overall. USAA’s homeowners insurance is value-packed for current and former members of the military and their immediate family members. In addition to average rates landing it in the top five cheap Philly home insurance companies, replacement cost coverage comes standard. If your home or its contents are damaged or destroyed, you can rebuild or replace items at the current market cost, without depreciation. The main drawback is the limited availability to the public. Military affiliation is a prerequisite to obtaining coverage, and membership is limited to military members, veterans and qualified family members, meaning that not everyone can take advantage of what USAA offers.

Learn more: USAA Insurance review

Penn National

Penn National is sold through independent agents in several states. According to our analysis of average rate data, it offers some of the lowest homeowners insurance premiums in Philadelphia. To save more on your home insurance policy, consider taking advantage of Penn National’s unique discounts such as smoker-free household, retired daytime occupancy and smart home protective devices, including doorbell cameras, Wi-Fi sensors and water sensors. As a regional insurer, Penn National did not rank in the 2023 J.D. Power customer satisfaction study.

Allstate

Based on our review of average annual rates among top insurers by market share in Philadelphia, one of the best cheap home insurers is Allstate, with an average premium of just $1,253 per year for $250K in dwelling coverage. The company tied with USAA in the 2024 Bankrate Awards for Best Home Insurance Company Overall. It also received a Bankrate Award for Best Company for Bundling Home and Auto Insurance. Allstate has a few discounts you may be able to use to further lower rates, like the welcome and loyalty discounts, new homebuyer or new construction home, having active safety devices installed in your home and automatic payments. Allstate received a 4.2 Bankrate Score but ranks just below the industry average in the 2023 J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study.

Learn more: Allstate Insurance review

Erie

Erie Insurance is the highest-ranking company in the 2023 J.D. Power customer satisfaction study, which indicates that it has good customer service. The carrier offers low average rates on homeowners insurance, which may be ideal for first-time homebuyers, with plenty of options to customize coverage. Service line, water backup and sump overflow coverage can be added for comprehensive home protection. Because of all these factors, Erie earned a favorable 4.4 Bankrate Score, the second highest after USAA.

Learn more: Erie Insurance review

PURE

If you are looking for cheap homeowners insurance Philadelphia, PURE is another home insurance company to consider. PURE’s average home insurance in Philadelphia is below average compared to the citywide average. The company specializes in insuring high-value homes that are worth more than $1 million. Another possible benefit is that PURE’s policies include many coverage types that are typically add-ons or optional with other carriers, and you can access special recovery services after a claim. However, if you don’t own a high-value home, you might not be able to get coverage through PURE.

Learn more: PURE Insurance review

Home insurance coverage options in Philadelphia

Like any other state, homeowners insurance is not mandatory in Pennsylvania. However, coverage is typically considered well worth the cost to financially protect yourself in the event of a catastrophic loss. If you have a home loan, your lender will generally require you to have coverage, although some coverage options may be up to your discretion. An HO-3 policy is the most common home insurance policy and generally includes coverage against various perils that affect Philadelphia residents, such as snow, wind and ice. Other coverage types that may be worth considering include:

Jewelry endorsement: Homeowners insurance provides limited coverage for high-value items such as fine jewelry, watches and collectibles. Most Philadelphia insurers will provide the option to include specific coverage for these items under a scheduled personal property endorsement, which will ensure you get reimbursed the actual value, should you become a victim of theft or burglary.

Homeowners insurance provides limited coverage for high-value items such as fine jewelry, watches and collectibles. Most Philadelphia insurers will provide the option to include specific coverage for these items under a scheduled personal property endorsement, which will ensure you get reimbursed the actual value, should you become a victim of theft or burglary. Flood insurance: Experts predict flooding will become more common in Philadelphia. Flood insurance will help to expand your homeowners coverage to protect you from devastating water damage. This particular type of insurance is sold as a separate policy since flood insurance is excluded from standard homeowners insurance coverage.

Experts predict flooding will become more common in Philadelphia. Flood insurance will help to expand your homeowners coverage to protect you from devastating water damage. This particular type of insurance is sold as a separate policy since flood insurance is excluded from standard homeowners insurance coverage. Guaranteed replacement cost: Some home insurance policies only come with actual cash value, which means you are reimbursed for the depreciated value of damage to your home’s structure. With guaranteed replacement cost coverage, your policy will cover rebuilding your home at replacement cost.

Home insurance discounts in Philadelphia

Your Philadelphia, Pennsylvania home insurance company is likely to offer at least a few discounts, which can save you money on your premium rate. Although every company has its own discount options, here are a few that are common with many insurers:

Bundling: Most carriers offer this discount, which will save you a percentage off on your premium rate if you purchase more than one policy from the same company. Most commonly, this will be home and auto, but you may also be able to save with life insurance, renters coverage or an umbrella policy.

Most carriers offer this discount, which will save you a percentage off on your premium rate if you purchase more than one policy from the same company. Most commonly, this will be home and auto, but you may also be able to save with life insurance, renters coverage or an umbrella policy. Claims-free: Your insurer would rather not pay out on expensive claims, so they may reward you with a discount if you are claims-free. Often you need to remain claims-free for a certain number of years, usually three to five, to benefit from this discount.

Your insurer would rather not pay out on expensive claims, so they may reward you with a discount if you are claims-free. Often you need to remain claims-free for a certain number of years, usually three to five, to benefit from this discount. Safety discounts: Installing devices such as smoke alarms, burglar alarms or sprinkler systems may net you savings from some insurers since these devices make it less likely that you will need to file claims for damages.

Installing devices such as smoke alarms, burglar alarms or sprinkler systems may net you savings from some insurers since these devices make it less likely that you will need to file claims for damages. Affiliation discounts: Some insurers offer discounts to individuals who are members of certain groups, such as alumni organizations, professions such as first responders, teachers or military members.

Some insurers offer discounts to individuals who are members of certain groups, such as alumni organizations, professions such as first responders, teachers or military members. New home: New homes are less likely to need extensive repairs, and so may earn you a discount with your insurer. You may also be eligible for one if you upgrade your home’s infrastructure, such as the electrical or plumbing systems.

Frequently asked questions



What is the best home insurance company? Caret Down The best home insurance company will differ from person to person, depending on your priorities. You may be looking for the company that writes the cheapest policies, or perhaps excellent customer service is most important to you. Other considerations may be coverage types, the availability of discounts or generous endorsement options. When you know what your top priorities are, you can start to ask for quotes from companies that fit your desired profile.

How much does home insurance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania cost? Caret Down Home insurance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania costs an average of $1,542 annually for $250K in dwelling coverage, which is the portion of your policy that covers your home’s structure. That cost is below the national average , which is $1,759, but is considerably more than the average for Pennsylvania as a whole, which comes in at $968 for the same amount of coverage.

How much home insurance do I need in Philadelphia? Caret Down To determine how much home insurance you need, it can be helpful to know what the cost per square foot of construction is in your region. Multiply that cost by the square footage of your home and you will have a rough estimate of what you might want for your dwelling coverage. A knowledgeable insurance agent should have that information, and can help you decide on how much insurance to purchase. Note that the number you come up with may not be the same as your home’s market value.

