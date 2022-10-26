Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance for sedans
The make and model of your vehicle can impact your car insurance rates, and when it comes to sedans, average rates vary widely based on factors like the vehicle's theft rate, safety ratings and repair costs. Bankrate's insurance editorial team analyzed average rate data from Quadrant Information Services to find the best car insurance companies for sedan drivers and help you find the coverage you need at a rate that fits your budget.
How much does it cost to insure a sedan?
The average cost of full coverage car insurance in the U.S. in 2023 was $2,014 per year for a full coverage policy and $622 per year for a minimum coverage policy, according to Bankrate’s review of premium data from Quadrant Information Services. However, your premium will likely vary based on several factors highly personalized to you, including your vehicle’s make and model. Different vehicles have different crash statistics, replacement part costs and safety features which can represent varied levels of financial risk to insurers. Here’s a closer look at some of the biggest factors that may affect the cost of your car insurance:
- Crash rate stats per make/model: Some vehicles are associated with a much higher rate of crashes and injuries than other comparable vehicles. For instance, the Nissan Altima has a much higher driver death rate than the Toyota Camry, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Cars with higher safety ratings may have lower car insurance premiums, as these features might reduce the severity or extent of damage and injuries.
- Price of parts: Some cars are much cheaper to repair than others due to the cost of parts. For example, in a study of different make and model cars, the Toyota Corolla turned out to be cheaper to repair than the Toyota Camry over the span of 10 years. Cars with parts that need to be imported from overseas, as well electric cars, may be more expensive to repair, possibly resulting in higher car insurance rates.
- If you drive a sedan that is expensive to repair – as is the case with some electric vehicles – or is made with parts that need to be imported from overseas, you may pay higher rates for car insurance than you would with a domestic sedan.
- Safety & security features: Safety features for sedans may include front and side airbags, stability control, brake assist, anti-lock brakes, backup cameras and lane departure sensors. Driving a car with these safety features and others can reduce the severity of a crash or prevent a collision entirely, which may help you get a cheaper car insurance premium or qualify for specific discounts. Similarly, a sedan outfitted with a security system that reduces the likelihood of theft will typically qualify for more affordable premiums.
Car insurance for sedans by make and model
To help you find the best sedan insurance, we pulled sample rate data for some of the most popular makes and models. The Honda Civic and Toyota Camry emerged as the cheapest sedans to insure with full coverage, which can partially be attributed to their recognition as Top Safety Picks for 2023 by the IIHS. Additionally, it's worth pointing out that luxury sedans such as the BMW 330i and the Mercedes C300 tend to have higher insurance premiums for full coverage due to expensive repair costs associated with luxury components.
Below you can see average full and minimum coverage rates for six sedans, but keep in mind that car insurance rates are highly personalized to each driver. Regardless of the make and model you drive, your auto insurance premium may vary based on individual characteristics such as your driving record, claims history, location and, depending on your state, your age, gender and credit history.
|Sedan make and model
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Average annual minimum coverage premium
|BMW 330i
|$2,513
|$598
|Dodge Charger
|$2,824
|$668
|Honda Civic
|$1,963
|$619
|Mercedes C300
|$2,753
|$575
|Nissan Altima
|$2,189
|$655
|Toyota Camry
|$2,014
|$622
Cheapest car insurance companies for sedans
If you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance for sedans, Amica, Auto-Owners Erie, Geico and USAA have some of the lowest average rates for the models we analyzed. We compiled average annual premium data for each make and model from some of the largest insurance providers to help you get a better idea of which option may be the cheapest for you. Keep in mind that your actual rates will vary based on your personal rating factors. You'll likely want to get personalized quotes from carriers that appeal to you to see how much you might actually pay with each company.
Average annual premium for full coverage by model
|Car insurance company
|BMW 330i
|Dodge Charger
|Honda Civic
|Mercedes C300
|Nissan Altima
|Toyota Camry
|Amica
|$1,661
|$1,992
|$1,471
|$2,103
|$1,526
|$1,467
|Auto-Owners
|$1,656
|$1,650
|$1,350
|$2,002
|$1,419
|$1,361
|Erie
|$1,572
|$1,726
|$1,325
|$1,509
|$1,464
|$1,356
|Geico
|$1,876
|$2,732
|$1,265
|$2,055
|$1,465
|$1,353
|USAA
|$1,452
|$1,612
|$1,157
|$1,641
|$1,341
|$1,361
How much coverage do I need for a sedan?
If you’re wondering how much coverage you need for your sedan, you may want to start by assessing your state's minimum insurance laws. Nearly every state requires car insurance. Each state has different regulations, too, which is part of the reason that rates will differ by state.
If you have an auto loan or lease your vehicle, your financial institution will likely require you to carry full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive coverage. You may also want to consider gap insurance, which pays the difference between the value of your vehicle and what you still owe on your loan in the event that your car is totaled in a covered incident.
Even if you've paid for your car in full, most insurance experts still recommend purchasing full coverage if you can afford to do so. This enhanced financial protection for your vehicle might save you from expensive out-of-pocket costs if your vehicle were damaged in an accident or other covered event.
Other common endorsements from many car insurance companies include roadside assistance, new car replacement, custom equipment coverage and accident forgiveness.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied:
