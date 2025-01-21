Same-day car insurance refers to purchasing and activating an insurance policy on the spot, ensuring your vehicle is street-legal and ready to hit the road. The need for same-day car insurance often accompanies exciting life milestones, like buying a new car or starting fresh in a new state. However, it can be applicable to other more stressful situations, like scrambling to regain coverage after realizing your policy lapsed, which is both risky and illegal. Whatever your situation may be, learn how you can get same-day car insurance and what to expect when purchasing an impromptu policy.

What is same-day insurance coverage?

Same-day car insurance means you select the coverage options you need for a car insurance policy, agree to the quote provided, make the necessary payment and choose to put your policy into effect immediately. Once you have paid, you will be able to download your insurance ID cards, which you can print and store in your vehicle or keep on your smartphone for easy access.

If your insurance company has an online customer portal, you may be able to view your policy documents the same day and make changes as needed going forward. Some insurance companies also have a mobile app where you can access proof of insurance, file a claim, request roadside assistance and more.

Can you get car insurance the same day?

Yes, vehicle owners can secure car insurance coverage the same day they start shopping for it. In fact, most carriers offer a same-day insurance option. So if you’re at the dealership and the only thing standing between you and driving your new ride off the lot is getting insurance, you’re in luck.

Car insurance providers generally offer policies in annual or bi-annual terms, but you can usually activate coverage the same day by paying for the first month. Keep in mind, though, that by choosing this option, you may miss out on discounts that many insurers offer for paying for six to twelve months of coverage upfront.

The table below includes average annual premiums as of January 2025 from five of the largest car insurance providers based on market share.

Car insurance company

Average annual premium for full coverage

Average annual premium for minimum coverage State Farm $2,887 $911 Geico $2,173 $569 Progressive $2,388 $711 Allstate $3,297 $917 USAA $1,897 $604

While same-day car insurance policies are widely available, it is possible you may run into a waiting period before auto coverage kicks in after purchasing. Some car insurance policies do not activate until 12:01 am the next day, while some waiting periods can take upwards of days or weeks.

Waiting periods are more common in certain states, including California. However, even if you are confronted with a waiting period, these clever Reddit and Bogleheads users came up with some alternative solutions that could help you get same-day car insurance.

Reddit user review Called some local agents (South SF Bay Area) and couldn’t find anything, they all had the 15 day waiting period. Ended up getting Tesla Insurance for my used VW (they insure non Tesla owners in CA) just to be able to drive the car once I had bought it. Tesla policy arrived instantly. I am aware that it’s not a great insurance company, so I am using it just to be able to drive the car while I’m getting quotes from other carriers and while waiting on the 15 day hold they impose. Reddit user 1*, July 15, 2023 Posted on Reddit

Bogleheads.org user review I believe you are still allowed to purchase a car without driving it yourself, for example if you have a chauffeur, who can be a relative, roommate, etc. They may need to add the vehicle to their auto policy temporarily… A good insurance broker could help find a small company willing and able to write a policy quickly. Quora user 1*, March 30, 2024 Posted on Bogleheads

Do you need insurance the same day when buying a car?

Yes, if you’re buying a car and don’t currently carry coverage on any vehicle, you’ll need to purchase car insurance before you drive your new (or new-to-you) vehicle off the lot. Many dealerships won’t let you leave without proof of coverage, and certainly won’t if your loan terms require you to maintain a full coverage policy or higher. This ensures that the lender is protected in case of an accident or damage to the car. The good news is that these days, it’s pretty easy to buy coverage quickly thanks to the rise of online insurance portals.

If you already have auto insurance for another vehicle, many insurers offer a grace period upon buying a new vehicle. For example, your carrier might give you seven to 30 days to update your insurance policy to include your new car. You’ll be covered during the grace period but only up to your policy’s existing level of coverage, which might not be sufficient for a new car — especially if you’re financing it.

Don’t forget that you can also shop for insurance ahead of time. If you know that you’re planning to switch carriers or buy a car in the next few weeks or months, there’s no need to leave it to the last minute and wind up buying a same-day policy. You can take the time to shop around and compare top options or work with a licensed agent.

How to get same-day car insurance

When you request a car insurance quote, you will be asked to submit some basic information about yourself and your vehicle, which is no different than purchasing a policy starting at a later date. The insurance company uses this information to estimate your rate. Here is a brief overview of the information needed to get a quote:

Your personal information, such as your name, birth date and address

Your driver’s license number

Your claims history

Your Social Security number

Your prior or existing insurance provider

The type of vehicle you drive and its vehicle identification number (VIN)

The vehicle’s mileage

The vehicle’s date of purchase

Car insurance requirements

Car insurance is legally required in almost all states. Auto insurance is used to fulfill your financial responsibility in the event of an at-fault accident. When you purchase same-day car insurance, you get to choose which types of coverage and the coverage limits you prefer, as long as you meet the state’s minimum insurance requirements.

Keep in mind that minimum coverage requirements vary by where you live, so if you’re moving across state lines, it’s crucial to adjust your policy accordingly. Failing to meet your new state’s requirements could leave you driving illegally.

Most states require drivers to purchase at least a liability-only policy, which is the cheapest option. However, many drivers may choose to upgrade to a full coverage policy, which includes liability plus collision and comprehensive insurance. The table below includes the standard types of coverage available with same-day car insurance:

Car insurance coverage types

Liability Liability insurance includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage. Bodily injury pays for others’ medical bills if you are at fault for an accident, and property damage covers harm you cause to another person’s property, such as their vehicle. Comprehensive Comprehensive insurance is an optional coverage that pays to repair your car if it’s damaged in an incident other than an accident. Comprehensive insurance will cover things like falling objects, hail storms, fire, flooding, theft and vandalism. Collision Collision insurance is an optional coverage that pays to repair your car’s damage following a covered accident. It also applies to accidents with stationary objects, like a fence, mailbox or utility pole.

While uncommon, some insurers may require a vehicle inspection before activating certain coverage, like collision or comprehensive, to help prevent fraud. This process typically involves verifying the condition of your car and documenting any pre-existing damage. By doing this, insurers can ensure that claims are only filed for new damage that occurs after the policy is active. In some cases, you may need to submit photos of your vehicle or take it to an authorized inspection center. While this extra step may seem inconvenient, it protects both you and the insurer from fraudulent claims.

Tips for finding the best same-day car insurance

If you’re shopping for a same-day car insurance policy, timeliness is likely of the essence. Still, you should do your best to buy the right policy for your needs. Consider these tips:

Compare multiple quotes. Don’t just get a single quote from an insurer and purchase the coverage. Take a few extra minutes to get quotes from multiple companies so you can make sure you’re not overpaying.

Don’t just get a single quote from an insurer and purchase the coverage. Take a few extra minutes to get quotes from multiple companies so you can make sure you’re not overpaying. Look for discount opportunities. Many insurers will offer discounts if you meet certain requirements. For example, if you buy auto insurance and home or renters insurance from the same company, earn good grades, buy a car with safety systems or take a defensive driving class, you could land a lower premium.

Many insurers will offer discounts if you meet certain requirements. For example, if you buy auto insurance and home or renters insurance from the same company, earn good grades, buy a car with safety systems or take a defensive driving class, you could land a lower premium. Consider the user experience. When you’re shopping for same-day insurance, consider customer reviews and the company’s website and/or app. If an insurer seems difficult to work with, you may want to take your business elsewhere.

When you’re shopping for same-day insurance, consider customer reviews and the company’s website and/or app. If an insurer seems difficult to work with, you may want to take your business elsewhere. Choose the right coverage. You can lower your premium by skipping unnecessary coverage. For example, if you’re buying a second car, getting rental car reimbursement coverage may not be necessary since you have a backup vehicle.

You can lower your premium by skipping unnecessary coverage. For example, if you’re buying a second car, getting rental car reimbursement coverage may not be necessary since you have a backup vehicle. Adjust your deductible. A higher deductible can help you lower your insurance premiums, making coverage more affordable. However, it also means spending more out of pocket if your car is damaged, so make sure your savings can handle the deductible you choose.

Frequently asked questions

What is the cheapest car insurance? Caret Down Icon The cheapest car insurance company is different for every driver because car insurance rates are personalized. Insurance companies typically look at factors such as your ZIP code, vehicle type, claims history and odometer reading to evaluate your risk and calculate your rate. Age, gender and credit score are also generally taken into account, but some states prohibit insurance companies from using these factors. You should check your state’s laws to see what might impact the affordability of your car insurance.

Can you receive instant car insurance if you have poor credit? Caret Down Icon It depends. Most car insurance companies will sell you a policy even with bad credit , but your rate will likely be higher than average. In some states, car insurance companies are not even allowed to consider your credit when calculating your premium. If you are concerned about getting approved for instant car insurance with poor credit, you could consider getting a policy from a nonstandard insurance company that specializes in insuring high-risk drivers

Can you get same-day auto insurance in person? Caret Down Icon Yes, you can generally purchase an instant auto insurance policy if you visit an agent in person. However, you may be limiting your options since not all insurance companies have physical branch locations nationwide. By also considering online quotes, you can cast a wider net, which should help you better identify a same-day auto insurance policy that meets your coverage needs and budget goals.

Why can’t I get insurance the same day when buying a car? Caret Down Icon You may struggle to get same-day insurance coverage for the same reasons you’d have trouble buying insurance in other scenarios. For example, if you have a poor driving history, some insurers may deem you too risky to insure. You could also have trouble finding an affordable premium if you’re young, if you buy an expensive car or in certain other scenarios.

