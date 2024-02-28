Reasons your license may be suspended & how to get it reinstated
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
There are a variety of reasons for license suspension. Having your license suspended may be the result of driving incidents, but that’s not always the case. Non-driving-related incidents can also lead to a suspended license. Bankrate’s insurance experts put together an overview of the common reasons for license suspension, the process of finding out why your license is suspended and the steps necessary to get it reinstated.
What is license suspension?
Having a suspended license means you are denied driving privileges for a defined period of time. Typically, to end a license suspension, you must take specific actions to have your license reinstated.
Some states issue a limited license suspension where some driving privileges are available, such as driving to and from your employer or an emergency medical situation. For example, in the state of Georgia, not only are these two scenarios an option for limited suspension, but you are still permitted to drive to and from a driver’s safety class or court hearings with a limited driving permit.
Reasons for license suspension
Each state has its own laws surrounding license suspensions and what might cause one. In general, there are driving-related and finance-related suspensions.
Driving-related license suspensions
Driving-related license suspensions occur when you violate the laws of the road. Examples of this include:
- Driving without insurance: Almost all states require each driver to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance (and in some cases more) to drive legally. If you are caught driving without the minimum amount of insurance required by law, the result could be a license suspension.
- Driving under the influence: If a driver is under the influence of drugs or alcohol while driving or operating a vehicle, this is considered driving under the influence (DUI). It may also be referred to as driving while intoxicated (DWI) or operating while impaired (OWI). Each state has its own language and definitions surrounding this illegal behavior. Someone convicted of a DUI risks the chance of license suspension.
- Reckless driving: A driver is considered to be driving recklessly when there is a blatant disregard for safety and consequences while operating a vehicle. It does not necessarily mean an accident or property damage occurred, but it does mean the driving was considered dangerous. Excessive speeding, racing another vehicle and passing a vehicle when there is oncoming traffic are all examples of reckless driving.
Learn more: Minimum car insurance coverage requirements in each state
Finance-related license suspensions
License suspensions related to driving may not be as surprising since there are several dangerous situations that can occur behind the wheel that warrant losing driving privileges. However, some drivers may be surprised to learn that the reasons for a license suspension can include financial-related causes.
- Missing child support payments: Some states will revoke your license if you are delinquent — or entirely skip — your child support obligations.
- Failure to pay traffic tickets: If you have been ordered to pay a ticket and you fail to pay the fine, it is possible to receive a license suspension as a result. This can include parking tickets and toll road violations.
- Failure to pay financial obligations from an accident: If you were determined to be at fault in an accident and fail to meet your financial obligations for property damage or injuries, your license could be suspended.
- You are the subject of a civil suit from an accident: If you were considered at fault in an accident and named in a civil suit as a result, some states will suspend your license.
- Failure to pay student loans: If you fail to pay back your student loans, you may be at risk of license suspension in states like Iowa, Montana and Oklahoma.
Additional reasons for license suspension
Driving-related or financial-related suspensions are relatively straightforward, but this doesn’t mean the list is all-inclusive. There are several other instances where you could face a driver’s license suspension, such as:
- Illegal use of a license: If you share your license with a friend so they can purchase alcohol or enter a club while underage, the illegal use of the license can result in a suspension. Additionally, as your license is a primary source for identification, getting caught misidentifying yourself and using it under false pretenses could result in suspension.
- Excessive points on your license: For some states and Washington, D.C., which use a point system for traffic violations, accumulating too many points on your driving record in a set timeframe can result in a suspended license. For example, in Washington, D.C. the accumulation of 10–11 points on a license will result in a 90-day suspension.
- Fleeing from a police officer: Attempting to flee or elude a police officer may be grounds for reckless driving in some states, but it could also lead to an automatic license suspension without a reckless driving conviction.
- Failure to appear in court: In some states, you could receive a license suspension if you are ordered to appear in court and fail to do so. This could be for any reason, even if the court appearance is unrelated to a driving incident.
- Missing school: Some states impose laws that support learner’s permit and driver’s license suspension for poor attendance to disincentivize high school students from skipping or dropping out of school.
How you can reinstate your license
License suspensions are generally temporary and for a defined period of time. Although each state has its own process for reinstatement, there may be a requirement for you to enroll in a driver’s safety course or some form of traffic school, or possibly take the road test again. You may also be required to file an SR-22, which is a form an insurance carrier files with the state on your behalf to prove you are meeting the state minimum requirements for insurance.
You will most likely have to pay a reinstatement fee in addition to possible defensive driving courses and SR-22 requirements. Fees range in price but are usually at least $100. The length of license suspensions can range from days to up to a year or longer. It all depends on the state laws and the reason behind the suspension.
South Carolina is one example of a state where you have to pay a $100 reinstatement fee and satisfy all the requirements to earn back your driving privileges. However, South Carolina has offered a Driver Suspension Eligibility Week over the years where eligible drivers have the chance to get their suspension period shortened or ended altogether. However, this option only applies if a driver lost their license due to specific circumstances, such as having excessive points before age 18 or operating an uninsured vehicle.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
Certain states permit driving under specific conditions even if your license is suspended. Before driving without a license, it’s crucial to know what circumstances are allowed in your state. Depending on where you are, you might be allowed to drive to work, school or medical appointments with proper authorization.
-
While a license suspension is temporary for a defined period of time, a license revocation is generally more permanent. You may be able to take steps to get a new license after your old one has been revoked, including requesting approval from your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and paying fees, but you would not be able to reinstate the old one. If you drive illegally while your license is suspended or revoked, you could face criminal charges in most states.
-
You may not need to go to court to get your license reinstated. In many states, you can apply for license reinstatement online or by visiting a specific reinstatement office. The process differs by state, so it’s important to verify the required steps in your area.
-
In many states, yes, your license could get suspended if you get caught driving without car insurance, especially if you fail to get car insurance after the first instance. Additionally, a lapse in insurance coverage is one rating factor that can drive your car insurance rate up in most states. If your budget is tight, consider getting quotes from multiple car insurance companies to find the cheapest car insurance for you.
-
Related Articles
How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Pennsylvania
Refinancing a home equity loan: When and how to do it
Why you need an ‘opportunity fund’