North Carolina expanding inexperienced driver surcharge

Key takeaways As of July 1, 2025, the North Carolina inexperienced operator surcharge will extend from three to eight years.

This law applies to driver’s licenses issued on or after July 1, 2025. New drivers with limited and full provisional licenses issued before July 1 are exempt.

Young drivers in North Carolina are in for a big surprise this summer — and so are their parents. Starting July 1, a new state law is shaking up how long insurers can surcharge new drivers. Now, new drivers will be considered inexperienced for eight years, instead of just three. This means higher car insurance rates will likely stick around long after the nerves of being a new driver have faded and cost new drivers and their families more over time.

North Carolina drivers already experienced a 35 percent rate increase from January 2023 to January 2025 for full coverage car insurance. With rising costs and uncertain economic conditions tied to car ownership, some families may start second-guessing whether it’s worth allowing their teen to get behind the wheel.

What is changing for new drivers in North Carolina?

The inexperienced operator surcharge is an extra cost that car insurance companies add to insurance policies for newly licensed drivers in North Carolina. It’s based on the idea that drivers with little driving experience pose a higher risk on the road. Insurance companies offset this risk by charging more for auto insurance.

Currently, North Carolina classifies an “inexperienced operator” as someone with less than three years of licensed driving experience. But that is about to change. The inexperienced operator surcharge will jump from three years to eight years effective this July, according to North Carolina car insurance laws.

The North Carolina General Statutes Chapter 58-36-65 outlines the updated law in detail, but there is still some confusion regarding how drivers can minimize the impact of this rate change. The law states that an inexperienced operator who has maintained a clean driving record for three years may be eligible for an inexperienced operator discount; however, details about the discount are not specified.

We reached out to the North Carolina Department of Insurance (NCDOI) and the North Carolina Rate Bureau (NCRB) for clarification. While the NCRB did not reply, an analyst from the NCDOI confirmed that the wording regarding discounts is ambiguous. The NCRB would need to submit the inexperienced safe driving discount to the insurance commissioner for approval, but as of April, they have not.

The analyst we spoke to also pointed out that each insurance company operates differently, and unless a law is enacted requiring insurance companies to offer this specific discount, there is no guarantee one will be available.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey says he’s “heard concerns and complaints from families with younger drivers about the surcharge going to eight years.”

In my personal opinion, I think it's a little much. I would prefer it limited to five years. This change will impact some of our poorest citizens more than other families. This happens sometimes with legislation, with overkills. We try to fix one problem and make another bigger problem. — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey

Who’s affected and who isn’t?

Any driver licensed before July 1, 2025, will remain on the three-year inexperienced operator path. Drivers licensed after July 1 will be part of the new eight-year inexperienced operator route. Since this law focuses on driving experience instead of age, adults who get their license later in life or don’t have qualifying driving experience (i.e., those who took an extended break from driving or were licensed in another country) may also qualify as an inexperienced operator.

What new drivers and their parents should pay special attention to is who is classified as a licensed driver. North Carolina uses a graduated licensing program for teens under 18. There are three levels. At the first level, teens receive a learner’s permit. They won’t get hit with the inexperienced driver fee, and their parents usually don’t have to pay more for their car insurance. But once a teen gets a limited or full license, that changes. They are then considered licensed drivers and will face the inexperienced driver fee, which means higher insurance rates.

Auto Insurance Guide Icon Bankrate insight Drivers currently on a limited learner’s permit would need to get their provisional license before July 1 to avoid the eight-year surcharge.

Is the North Carolina inexperienced operator surcharge fair?

While no one wants to pay more for insurance, this inexperienced operator surcharge isn’t a punishment for new drivers — it’s a financial safeguard that reflects real-world crash data. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, drivers aged 20 to 29 are involved in more car crashes than any other age group. Compared to the next age category, 30- to 39-year-old drivers, those in their 20s are involved in 20 percent more car crashes.

North Carolina car crash statistics by age

20- to 29-year-old drivers 30- to 39-year-old drivers 40- to 49-year-old drivers All car crashes 103,399 86,598 67,629 Fatal crashes 474 429 349 Alcohol-related crashes 4,686 3,991 2,644 Speed-related crashes 5,202 2,880 1,590 Land departure crashes 18,083 13,339 8,746 Source: 2023 North Carolina Traffic Crash Facts

Most insurance companies consider drivers under the age of 24 a “youthful operator” and charge higher insurance premiums during this period. Based on Bankrate’s analysis, national full coverage car insurance rates increase by 115 percent when a 16-year-old driver is added to their parents’ policy. In North Carolina, rates jump by 132 percent.

While rates decrease as drivers gain experience, many are concerned that by extending the surcharge period to eight years, North Carolina drivers may have to pay disproportionately higher rates for longer.

When comparing rates for young drivers in North Carolina to the national average, drivers in North Carolina pay substantially less. Nationally, the average cost of full coverage car insurance for an 18-year-old with their own policy is a shocking $7,382 as of April 2025. In North Carolina, the same policy costs $4,307.

Bankrate’s True Cost of Auto Insurance report found that drivers in North Carolina spend 2.89 percent of their median household income on car insurance, compared to the national average of 3.39 percent. Commissioner Causey says this affordability is intentional. “[We’ve] worked hard to keep a stable and healthy insurance market,” he says, and he wants it to stay that way. But there are other influences at play.

When this takes effect on July 1st, it will hurt a lot of families. I will get the blame for a lot of these things, but it's initiated by the legislators. We have a legislative liaison from the Department of Insurance there every day. But oftentimes, a legislator will have an idea to improve a situation, and they don’t always go to the state agencies to get enough information. Then, they pass laws that need to be changed later. There will be some growing pains. — Commissioner Mike Causey

How families can save money on their NC car insurance

Understandably, parents or new drivers will be hunting for more affordable car insurance, and there are several ways to approach this situation. For Chad Cook, a North Carolina resident and father to a teen driver, leaning into the rate increases is what works best for him. “I don’t think this would have changed our choice to let him drive early,” says Cook about his son, who started driving when he was 16.

The way I learned when I started driving, and implemented with my son, was to get the license as young as possible in order to get away from the higher rates. I believe the extension of the inexperience period would make me more convicted in that choice, so we could get the surcharge off his policy as early as possible. — Chad Cook, North Carolina resident and Bankrate engineering manager

For drivers and families facing high premiums, here are some of the best ways to save money on car insurance for young drivers: