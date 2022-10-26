Best car insurance for millennials

Bankrate uses Quadrant Information Services to obtain up-to-date premium information from a wide range of auto insurance companies. These carriers were chosen because they offer a broad range of coverage choices and discounts, have competitive rates and score highly for customer satisfaction and financial strength. Additionally, these companies offer digital and mobile tools, which millennials may find particularly appealing. The data below represents the average annual full coverage premium for each company on our list. While your premiums will vary based on factors such as state regulations, your driving history and other individual factors, this information can be used to gauge what your rates might be.

Amica

Amica may be a great option to consider, not only because of its affordable premiums but also because of its well-rounded policy coverage and discount options. If you are a millennial who prefers to manage your policy at your fingertips, the Amica app allows you to file claims and access your information whenever needed. Policyholders may also qualify for Amica’s legacy discount, which is extended to drivers who stick with Amica after coming off their parents’ car insurance policy. However, like some other carriers on this list, Amica has few local offices, which may dissuade millennials who prefer to handle their insurance business in person. To discuss a quote with Amica, those interested can contact Amica over the phone or by visiting www.amica.com.

Auto-Owners

Although Auto-Owners only offers coverage in 26 states, its rates are competitive. However, its customer satisfaction rankings are lower for claims than other companies featured on our list, coming in below the industry average in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. After purchasing a policy, policyholders have access to an online portal and mobile app for policy management, as well as filing claims and requesting roadside assistance.

Erie

Erie is a regional carrier that offers unique policy endorsements that may set it apart from other insurers. For millennials who own pets, Erie car insurance offers coverage that pays up to $500 toward vet bills if your pet is injured in a covered car accident. However, Erie’s auto coverage market is limited and only available in 12 states and Washington, D.C., so it may not be an option for many millennial drivers.

Erie also offers a popular Rate Lock feature, which may keep your rates stable over time as long as you do not make changes to your policy, like adding or removing a vehicle, adding or removing a driver or changing your coverage limits, which may be a feature worth considering as car insurance rates continue to rise in 2023.

Geico

Geico is well known for providing a wide range of discounts on car insurance, but it also provides many coverage options. Geico offers all the standard options, but you can personalize your policy with rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance or mechanical breakdown coverage. Geico also offers a user-friendly online experience for millennial drivers with its award-winning mobile app. Policyholders can also pay bills, file claims and add vehicles on its website. However, Geico is considered a direct writer and has fewer in-person agencies than other major insurers. Depending on the nature of your insurance needs, and how complex they might be, you may prefer to work with a licensed local agent who can partner with you to build a robust insurance plan.

USAA

USAA offers competitive rates compared to other insurance carriers, but its coverage is restricted to active-duty military, veterans and qualified family members. This military-focused insurance company offers tailored coverage and discount options that could benefit millennial military members and their families, including reducing your premiums if you are deployed and not using your vehicle.

On top of its competitive rates, USAA offers discounts which may further reduce premiums. These discounts include premium savings for policy bundling, safe drivers and new vehicles. You may earn additional savings based on your years of service.

