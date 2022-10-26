Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance for millennials
Millennials — considered the generation born between 1981 and 1996 — are changing the car insurance landscape. Starting with how they get quotes to how they manage policies, insurance companies have adapted to allow more web-based and mobile app solutions. But just because a car insurance company has a new app with a great interface and user experience doesn’t mean it offers the best car insurance and customer service. To find the best car insurance for millennials, Bankrate analyzed a number of auto insurance companies to find ones with competitive rates, ample coverage options and highly-rated digital options.
Most states require drivers to carry at least a minimum amount of car insurance. Car insurance helps provide financial protection if you damage property or injure someone in a car accident. You can also purchase optional collision and comprehensive coverage for added financial protection if your own vehicle is damaged. Insurance is an important part of personal financial planning, so choosing the best company for your needs is crucial.
Bankrate uses Quadrant Information Services to obtain up-to-date premium information from a wide range of auto insurance companies. These carriers were chosen because they offer a broad range of coverage choices and discounts, have competitive rates and score highly for customer satisfaction and financial strength. Additionally, these companies offer digital and mobile tools, which millennials may find particularly appealing. The data below represents the average annual full coverage premium for each company on our list. While your premiums will vary based on factors such as state regulations, your driving history and other individual factors, this information can be used to gauge what your rates might be.
|Insurance company
|Avg. premium for 25-year-olds
|Avg. premium for 30-year-olds
|Avg. premium for 35-year-olds
|Avg. premium for 40-year-olds
|Amica
|$1,718
|$1,515
|$1,505
|$1,467
|Auto-Owners
|$1,767
|$1,383
|$1,367
|$1,361
|Erie
|$1,630
|$1,461
|$1,393
|$1,356
|Geico
|$1,584
|$1,389
|$1,372
|$1,353
|USAA
|$1,765
|$1,506
|$1,436
|$1,361
*Avg. premiums are for full coverage car insurance
Amica
Amica may be a great option to consider, not only because of its affordable premiums but also because of its well-rounded policy coverage and discount options. If you are a millennial who prefers to manage your policy at your fingertips, the Amica app allows you to file claims and access your information whenever needed. Policyholders may also qualify for Amica’s legacy discount, which is extended to drivers who stick with Amica after coming off their parents’ car insurance policy. However, like some other carriers on this list, Amica has few local offices, which may dissuade millennials who prefer to handle their insurance business in person. To discuss a quote with Amica, those interested can contact Amica over the phone or by visiting www.amica.com.
Learn more: Amica Insurance review
Auto-Owners
Although Auto-Owners only offers coverage in 26 states, its rates are competitive. However, its customer satisfaction rankings are lower for claims than other companies featured on our list, coming in below the industry average in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. After purchasing a policy, policyholders have access to an online portal and mobile app for policy management, as well as filing claims and requesting roadside assistance.
Learn more: Auto-Owners Insurance review
Erie
Erie is a regional carrier that offers unique policy endorsements that may set it apart from other insurers. For millennials who own pets, Erie car insurance offers coverage that pays up to $500 toward vet bills if your pet is injured in a covered car accident. However, Erie’s auto coverage market is limited and only available in 12 states and Washington, D.C., so it may not be an option for many millennial drivers.
Erie also offers a popular Rate Lock feature, which may keep your rates stable over time as long as you do not make changes to your policy, like adding or removing a vehicle, adding or removing a driver or changing your coverage limits, which may be a feature worth considering as car insurance rates continue to rise in 2023.
Learn more: Erie Insurance review
Geico
Geico is well known for providing a wide range of discounts on car insurance, but it also provides many coverage options. Geico offers all the standard options, but you can personalize your policy with rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance or mechanical breakdown coverage. Geico also offers a user-friendly online experience for millennial drivers with its award-winning mobile app. Policyholders can also pay bills, file claims and add vehicles on its website. However, Geico is considered a direct writer and has fewer in-person agencies than other major insurers. Depending on the nature of your insurance needs, and how complex they might be, you may prefer to work with a licensed local agent who can partner with you to build a robust insurance plan.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review
USAA
USAA offers competitive rates compared to other insurance carriers, but its coverage is restricted to active-duty military, veterans and qualified family members. This military-focused insurance company offers tailored coverage and discount options that could benefit millennial military members and their families, including reducing your premiums if you are deployed and not using your vehicle.
On top of its competitive rates, USAA offers discounts which may further reduce premiums. These discounts include premium savings for policy bundling, safe drivers and new vehicles. You may earn additional savings based on your years of service.
Learn more: USAA Insurance review
Cheap car insurance for millennials
For millennials, who may be dealing with student loan debt and other financial obligations, finding cheap car insurance may be as important as finding the best car insurance. Fortunately, there are several ways to save on their auto insurance, including:
- Comparison shopping: Comparing multiple providers is key. Insurance premiums vary greatly between carriers, so obtaining quotes from multiple companies can help you find the coverage you need for less.
- Take advantage of discounts: Utilizing discounts may be one of the easiest ways to get the cheapest rates. From paying in full to obtaining paperless statements, most companies offer numerous discounts to help policyholders lower their premiums. You could also consider bundling your auto insurance with your home or renters insurance at the same company to earn a multiple policy discount.
- Increase your credit score: Your credit-based insurance score can affect car insurance premiums in most states. Drivers with low credit may be more likely to file a claim, according to actuarial data, so car insurance companies generally charge them a higher premium to offset this risk. If you can raise your credit score, you may save some money on your car insurance.
- Practice safe driving habits: Your motor vehicle record is a major factor in determining premiums. In general, the more activity on your driving record, the more you will pay for car insurance. If you can avoid traffic violations and accidents, you can avoid the corresponding premium increases.
Insurance companies typically consider other factors when generating your premium: your age and gender (in most states), location, vehicle make and model, annual miles driven, claim history and marital status (except in HI and MI). With this many variables, reaching out to several carriers to compare coverage and price could help you find the policy that suits you best.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on male and female drivers, ages 25, 30, 35 and 40 years old, with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.