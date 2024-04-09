At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways The Hawaiian Airlines rewards program allows members to earn bonus miles for staying at participating hotels, shopping at select online stores, dining at participating restaurants and more.

The easiest way to join the Hawaiian Airlines dining rewards program is to sign up for a co-branded credit card or debit card.

Miles earned through the Hawaiian Airlines Marketplace are earned on top of the miles you earn for using your co-branded card.

Travelers hoping to experience the surreal beauty of the Hawaiian islands should consider joining the Hawaiian Airlines frequent flyer program. After all, participants can earn rewards good for flights from the continental United States to Hawaii, as well as to select destinations in Asia and the South Pacific.

But any rewards-fueled journey starts with earning enough miles to begin with. Fortunately, there are many ways to rack up Hawaiian miles — including signing up for a co-branded Hawaiian Airlines credit card, shopping with retailers in the Hawaiian Airlines Marketplace and flying with the airline.

You can also earn miles by dining at select restaurants that belong to Hawaiian’s Marketplace Directory. If that piques your interest (and your appetite), here’s how you can earn Hawaiian Airlines dining rewards.

What is Hawaiian Airlines Dining?

Where some other airline rewards programs feature separate shopping and dining rewards, Hawaiian Airlines combines both to give you an easy rewards-earning opportunity. Through the Hawaiian Airlines Marketplace, you can earn miles for shopping online at select stores, staying at partner hotels or dining at select restaurants.

The dining component of the Hawaiian Airlines Marketplace doesn’t offer a specific sign-up bonus like other dining programs. Instead, you’ll earn a flat rate of miles for each dollar you spend at a participating establishment — usually 1 to 4 miles. Remember, these miles are awarded on top of miles you can earn by using a co-branded Hawaiian Airlines credit card.

How to join the Hawaiian Airlines Marketplace

Signing up for the Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard®* is probably the best way to get started in this program, especially if you want to earn miles for each dollar you spend. You can even earn a big sign-up bonus for meeting a minimum spending requirement within a few months.

Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard®

Earn 60,000 bonus HawaiianMiles when you spend $2,000 on purchases in the first 90 days of account opening

Earn 3x miles on eligible Hawaiian Airlines purchases, 2x miles on gas, dining, and eligible grocery purchases, and 1x miles on other purchases

Get 2 free checked bags on eligible flights

One-time 50 percent companion flight discount for round-trip coach travel between Hawaii and North America on Hawaiian Airlines

Enjoy a $100 companion discount each year

Discounted award flights available

$99 annual fee

No foreign transaction fees

In addition to signing up for the Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard®, you can also earn Hawaiian Airlines dining rewards with a Bankoh Hawaiian Airlines® Visa® Debit Card*.

If you have a co-branded Hawaiian Airlines credit card or debit card already, you probably belong to their Hawaiian Airlines frequent flyer program. If not, you can create a free account.

How to use the Hawaiian Airlines Marketplace

Once you have an active Hawaiian Airlines frequent flyer account and a co-branded Hawaiian Airlines credit card or debit card, the rest is a piece of cake. All you’ll need to do to earn miles in this program is use your co-branded credit card or debit card on any purchase. Participating stores, hotels and restaurants listed in the Hawaiian Airlines Marketplace earn bonus miles on top of your credit card or debit card earnings.

If you want to know which restaurants and shops near you earn Hawaiian miles, you can navigate to the Hawaiian Airlines Marketplace, then click on “partner directory” and filter your results to your ZIP code. You can also search by using keywords if you have a specific establishment in mind.

Hawaiian Airlines also offers a handy mobile app that can make searching for restaurants and retailers in your area a breeze. This app is available for free download on Android phones and iPhone.

Once you have the app, you can view restaurants on a map, search for offers by name, filter results by category, and view offers in a designated radius based on your location.

How to maximize the Hawaiian Airlines Marketplace

Earning miles for shopping or dining out is always a good thing, but there are a few ways to maximize your efforts within the Hawaiian Airlines Marketplace. The following tips will help you earn more miles through the Hawaiian Airlines rewards program over time:

Sign up for a co-branded Hawaiian Airlines credit card

While you can earn bonus miles within the marketplace with a Bankoh Hawaiian Airlines® Visa® Debit Card, you’ll get more bang for your buck if you use the Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard®. Although the Bankoh Hawaiian Airlines® Visa® Debit Card earns 1 mile for every $2 spent on qualified purchases, you’ll earn 3x miles on Hawaiian purchases and 2x miles on dining, gas stations and grocery store purchases by using the World Elite Mastercard. Remember, the miles you earn in the marketplace are in addition to the miles earned on regular purchases with your card.

Search for participating restaurants when you travel

Don’t forget, with Hawaiian Airlines dining rewards, you will earn miles whenever you dine at participating restaurants — even if they’re far away from your home. Make sure to download the mobile app so you can easily search for participating establishments nearby.

Earn miles when you shop for gifts

Earn miles when you shop at participating retailers and Hawaiian Airlines partners. For example, you could be earning miles when you order select purchases from stores like Adobe, Blue Apron or PacSun.

Stay in partner hotels

The Hawaiian Airlines Marketplace partners with numerous hotels both around the islands and beyond, including Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel and Marriott Bonvoy properties worldwide. Before you book a hotel stay in Hawaii, check to see which offers are available and how many miles you can earn.

The bottom line

If you’re ready to explore the Napali Coast on Kauai or the beaches of Maui, HawaiianMiles can get you there faster. The Hawaiian Airlines Marketplace gives you an easy way to earn more miles when you dine, shop or spend money at participating establishments.

To learn more about other rewards programs, check out our latest points and rewards program guides.

*All information about the Hawaiian Airlines® World Elite Mastercard® and the Bankoh Hawaiian Airlines® Visa® Debit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. Card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.