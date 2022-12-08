Other cardholder perks

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card is a valuable card for travelers who book frequent stays with Wyndham. It also comes with a host of other benefits, including unlimited earning and perks like free Wi-Fi during qualified stays, late checkouts (subject to availability) and rental car upgrades at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Hotel discounts and perks

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card really shines when it comes to booking stays with Wyndham. It features both high rewards on qualified bookings, as well as the opportunity to redeem points for free nights and discounted stays.

For example, when redeeming points for go free® awards, you can redeem 10 percent fewer Wyndham rewards points when you book award nights. So instead of needing 7,500 points to earn an award night at Wyndham’s tier-1 level, you only need 6,750 points; at the 15,000-point level, you only need 13,500; and at the 30,000-point level, you only need 27,000 points for an award night.

Aside from the lucrative rewards, cardholders also gain access to Platinum member benefits when booking travel with Wyndham, including 15 percent more bonus points on eligible Wyndham spending, free Wi-Fi during qualified stays, preferred room choice during qualified stays, late check-out (subject to availability) and early check-in during qualified stays. Without the card, it takes nine nights to qualify for these perks.

Annual bonus

Cardholders receive 7,500 bonus points each anniversary year, which is enough for up to one free night at some participating Wyndham properties. While some other hotel credit cards offer members a free night flat out, Wyndham’s annual bonus is a similar alternative and can also be used with other redemption options.

Unlimited earnings potential

Unlike some other rewards cards, there’s no cap on your earnings for the Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card. This means that for every dollar you spend, you’ll earn points that can be redeemed on future purchases, with no upper limit.

Rental car upgrades

Cardholders who rent a car through Avis or Budget can receive a free upgrade on their car rental at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada. This is a nice extra benefit for frequent travelers that isn’t widely available on other card options.

Balance transfer APR

The balance transfer APR for the Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card is also a pretty good offer for borrowers looking to transfer a balance from another card. Cardholders are eligible for a 0 percent introductory APR for 15 months on balance transfers made within the first 45 days (20.49 percent, 24.74 percent or 29.74 percent variable APR after).

No foreign transactions fees

In keeping with its robust selection of benefits for frequent travelers, the card charges no foreign transaction fees. This is an appealing perk for cardholders who travel internationally with any regularity.

Fraud liability protection

The Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card comes with $0 fraud liability protection. Cardholders aren’t responsible for any charge they didn’t authorize, which can give borrowers peace of mind when it comes to stolen cards and potential fraudulent charges.