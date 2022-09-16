How Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Credit Card compares to other military credit cards

While the relatively low APR and 1.5 percent rewards rate can be appealing for those who spend outside traditional categories, this card won’t be ideal for spending in everyday categories. For those who want more cash back from their spending, it may be better to look at alternatives. However, the Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Credit Card is leading the charge for travel benefits on a no-annual-fee cash back card.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Get our Flagship credit card and earn 40,000 bonus points (a $400 value) when you spend $3,000 within 90 days of opening an account.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn 5% cash back on your first $3,000 in gas and military purchases annually on these categories combined. Earn 2% cash back on your first $3,000 on supermarket purchases per year. Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Credit Card vs. USAA® Cashback Rewards Plus American Express® Card

The USAA® Cashback Rewards Plus American Express® card* is a great option if you’re serving on a military base on active duty. It offers 5 percent cash back on your first $3,000 spent on military base purchases and gas each year and 2 percent back on your first $3,000 spent on grocery purchases. These rates can be more rewarding for cardholders with focused spending strategies and routine expenses.

Both cards lack welcome bonuses, which makes them compare poorly to other consumer cards. However, one key difference is that the USAA Cash Rewards Plus offers an intro APR for balance transfers, while the Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Credit Card offers an intro APR on new purchases. This distinction could dictate which card is better for you, but the rewards rates should take precedence. That is unless your balance transfer to the Cash Rewards Plus card will save you more money in interest charges than you stand to gain from rewards earnings on either card.

The Cash Rewards Plus also charges foreign transaction fees, cutting into your earnings should you be stationed internationally and make frequent purchases off-base. Still, if most of your spending is on the military base, it will be higher than the 1.5 percent you would with the Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Credit Card.

Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Credit Card vs. Navy Federal Credit Union Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Credit Card

Despite the name, Navy Federal caters to all military branches and veterans. With the Navy Federal Credit Union Visa Signature Flagship Rewards credit card*, cardholders can earn 3X points on travel and 2X points on all other purchases.

The Navy Federal Flagship Rewards card also comes with a statement credit of up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA application fees and collision damage waivers on top of the Visa Signatures it shares with the Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Credit Card. Plus, you get Amazon Prime free for one year, a lower ongoing APR and the opportunity to earn 30,000 bonus points when you spend $3,000 with your card in the first 90 days of opening your account.

This card has a $49 annual fee, but Navy Federal waives it for the first year. Considering the card’s welcome offer, low APR and rewards potential, this fee seems like a modest price you can easily offset with regular spending. Some may prefer a no-annual-fee card like the Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Credit Card, but those who travel often can easily make the most of the Navy Federal Flagship card.

Best Cards to pair with the Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Credit Card

The easiest way to take advantage of the Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Credit Card’s flat rewards rate is to pair it with a tiered rewards credit card. You’ll want to look for one with a range of specialized categories offering higher rewards rates. You can also receive more perks like a welcome bonus and an intro APR offer for balance transfers.

For example, the Discover it® Cash Back offers 5 percent cash back in rotating categories throughout the year up to the quarterly maximum of $1,500 when you activate, then 1 percent. One quarter, you may earn on grocery stores and streaming services; the next, you could earn on restaurant purchases. You could focus on specific categories with Discover it® Cash Back and use the Preferred Cash Rewards Visa Credit Card for all other purchases while taking advantage of the intro APR offer on purchases.