UNITY Visa® Secured Credit Card review

How the UNITY Visa Secured Credit Card compares to other credit-building cards

When you’re comparing cards for credit-building or credit cards for bad credit, you may be better off with a different choice depending on your needs. The Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card is another secured credit card but it comes with no annual fee (See Rates & Fees). The max starting line of credit is considerably lower than the UNITY Visa Secured Credit Card at $200 but if you increase the amount of your security deposit (up to a credit limit of $1,000) within the first 35 days of approval, you’ll automatically be considered for a higher line of credit in as few as six months with on-time monthly payments . There’s no fee for this line of credit increase consideration, as opposed to the UNITY Visa secured credit card. However, there’s no balance transfer intro APR with the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card.

Although it begins automatically reviewing your account to graduate you to an unsecured line after seven months instead of after the Capital One Secured’s six months, the Discover it® Secured Credit Card is one of the best secured cards on the market. In fact, it won the best card for building credit crown in our 2022 Bankrate Awards for its unique 2 percent cash back at restaurants and gas stations (up to $1,000 in combined purchases per quarter, then 1 percent), unlimited 1 percent on all other purchases and stellar welcome offer. It delivers Discover’s full Cashback Match™ for all rewards earned at the end of your first year, essentially matching your first year’s cash back.

Its accessible $200 to $2,500 security deposit doesn’t carry the highest potential credit limit on the market, but the card poses minimal fees, including no annual fee or foreign transaction fees and you won't be charged your first late payment fee if you miss a payment (up to $41 afterward). Granted, the UNITY Visa Secured’s rates beat the Discover it® Secured Credit Card's six-month 10.99 percent intro balance transfer APR (Intro fee of 3% of the amount of each transfer. After that, 5% of the amount of each transfer, See Terms) and 28.24 percent APR (variable), but the Discover it® Secured Credit Card is much more valuable considering its rewards potential and $0 annual fee.