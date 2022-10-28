Navy Federal Credit Unition nRewards® Secured Card review

How the nRewards Secured card compares to other secured credit cards

The nRewards Secured card from Navy Federal is a solid choice for service members who are often overseas and are just starting their credit journey. It has convenient, quick processes in place to get you from budding credit user to graduating to an unsecured card. That said, most other secured cards do this too. Some even do it while giving you better rewards rates.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match - only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year! There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match.

nRewards Secured card vs. Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card

The Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card is Bankrate’s top choice for a secured credit card, so it should definitely be on your radar if the nRewards Secured card interests you. Although the Platinum Secured card does not earn rewards on purchases, it does let cardholders open an account with just a $49 deposit. This can be more attainable for cardholders who don’t have the $200 required for the nRewards Secured card.

Like the nRewards card, the Platinum secured also comes with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees (See Rates & Fees), making it a good option for service members who are stationed overseas.The nRewards card offers a better credit increase time frame, however. Account reviews at three months for increased limits beats the Platinum Secured card’s six month review cycle. At six months with the nRewards card, Navy Federal may offer you an opportunity to graduate to an unsecured card and give you your initial deposit back.

Overall, neither of these cards really distract cardholders from what’s important at this point in their credit journey: spending responsibly and paying on time. Cards with more generous rewards programs can sometimes result in spending for the sake of what you may earn back.

nRewards Secured card vs. Discover it® Secured Credit card

The Discover it® Secured Credit Card is a great example of a secured credit card that comes with a generous rewards rate and a welcome offer. While the nRewards Secured rewards 1 point for each dollar spent on every purchase, the Discover it® Secured Credit Card awards 2 percent cash back at gas stations and restaurants up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter and an unlimited 1 percent back on all other purchases. It has a higher rewards potential than the nRewards, but that should not make your decision one way or the other.

These features on a secured credit card in the hands of those who are new to credit may lead to overspending. This is especially true with Discover’s Cashback Match. This welcome offer will match all of the cashback you earn at the end of your first year. Since you’ll earn unlimited cash back with the Discover it® Secured Credit Card it can seem like an opportunity to rack up a nice pay out come year’s end. However, if a secured card is your only option, you want to make sure you lean into the more responsible practices that come with having a credit card.

Best cards to pair with the nRewards Secured card

It might seem difficult to find a card to pair with any secured card because your options are limited and you don’t really have a cash back or rewards strategy to keep in mind.

With this in mind, you want to look for a way to get the highest credit limit possible between all of your credit cards. This will give you more breathing room with your credit utilization, making it easier for you to build your credit score. However, with secured cards your credit limit will only be as high as you’re able to deposit.