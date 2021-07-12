Why you might want the Home Depot Consumer Credit Card

The ideal use for the Home Depot card is when you have an upcoming home improvement project that you can’t pay in full upfront. Using the card’s initial discount and financing offer gives you breathing room to pay for your project without paying interest as long as you pay the balance before the end of the financing term.

Intro APR: Good financing options

Spreading out costs over time without paying interest is a valuable tool to finance a project or build credit. This card offers various financing options on purchases more than $299, meaning you can get the materials you need from Home Depot and have the flexibility to pay it back over time. Depending on your credit score, you can get anywhere from six to 24 months of 0 percent financing.

For example, if you finance a $1,000 purchase over 12 months, you’ll need to pay around $84 per month to pay in full. In that same time frame, if you used a regular card with a 29.99 percent APR, you’d pay about $170 in interest while paying $98 per month, for a total repayment of around $1,170. People who do their own projects or manage their own properties may find this feature very handy.

But if you don’t pay the entire balance off by the end of the term, you’ll be responsible for all interest accrued from the date of the purchase.

Welcome offer: Discount on initial purchase

The welcome offer on this card gives a solid discount on your single-receipt purchase. You can get a $25 discount on a purchase of $25 to $299, a $50 discount on a purchase of $300 to $999 or a $100 discount on a purchase of $1,000 or more.

Getting $100 off a $1,000 purchase equates to a 10 percent discount, which is a good value for Home Depot fans compared to what other cards offer on these purchases.

Since the welcome offer is tied to your initial purchase, you’ll want to spend enough to get the maximum discount. If you won’t be spending that much, choose a different option. You could use a flat-rate card like the Citi Double Cash® Card or find a card with the best sign-up bonus that aligns with your regular monthly spending.

Rates and fees: No fees if you pay on time

Home improvement projects can be costly. With no annual fee and the possibility of up to two years of no-interest financing, this can be the best option to finance home repairs and improvements. When you have an expensive project, a card without extra fees can be a big help. As always, you’ll want to make sure you pay the bill on time to avoid potentially expensive interest charges. As with most store credit cards, the ongoing APR is high, meaning if you carry a balance, you’ll pay significant interest, which can quickly erase the value of the initial discount offer.