Why you might want the Citi Simplicity

The Citi Simplicity is one of the most competitive balance transfer cards available as it boasts one of the longest intro APR periods available for balance transfers. And with so few fees, it’s also one of the most affordable.

Intro APR offer: More than a year to pay down transferred balances

If you transfer a balance within your first four months as a cardholder, you can take advantage of the Citi Simplicity card’s generous intro APR offer: 0 percent for 21 months (19.24 percent to 29.99 percent after) on transfers made within the first four months of account opening.

Not only is this card’s intro APR period one of the longest on the market, but the card also gives you more time to transfer your balance and qualify for the intro APR than many other balance transfer cards (some cards only give you 60 days to transfer your balance).

This intro APR offer along with its transfer period are the card’s most impressive benefits, so it should be a great fit if you’re eager to pay off debt and need to avoid interest for as long as possible. While you can find other cards with comparable intro APR offers, they’ll likely have more fees than the Citi Simplicity card.

Rates and fees: Very forgiving on card penalties

The Citi Simplicity is as affordable as it is generous with its intro APR offers. In addition to charging no annual fee, the card charges no fee or a penalty APR if you pay late or miss a payment (though missed and late payments can still damage your credit score).

This makes the Citi Simplicity stand out as an especially forgiving card for credit beginners and those managing debt. Saving money wherever you can is key to getting out of debt, and the Citi Simplicity helps in multiple ways.