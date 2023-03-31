Citi Simplicity® Card review: A no-fuss balance transfer card

Ashley Parks
Courtney Mihocik
Grace Pilling
Bottom line

Some of us need more time than others, especially when it comes to doing balance transfers. If you want a card that will give you time and flexibility to help you pay off your debt, the Citi Simplicity card may be an excellent fit.

Image of Citi Simplicity&reg; Card

Citi Simplicity® Card

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Balance transfer intro APR

Regular APR

N/A

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Citi Simplicity® Card Overview

If you need to pay off credit card debt, the Citi Simplicity Card could be a big help. Indeed, it’s easily one of the best balance transfer credit cards out there since it offers one of the longest intro APR periods currently available for balance transfers. New cardholders can take advantage of a 0 percent intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers made within the first four months of account opening (19.24 percent to 29.99 percent variable APR thereafter). 

That said, this offer is one of the Citi Simplicity card’s only noteworthy benefits. Its intro APR on new purchases is relatively short and it doesn’t include a rewards program or welcome offer, so it won’t carry the long-term value you’ll find with a rewards card with a shorter balance transfer offer. 

If getting as much time as possible to pay off debt is your key priority, this card is a great option, but if you want the best combination of short- and long-term value, another card may be a better fit.

    • This card doesn't offer rewards

    0% APR offer
    • 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months on transfers made within the first four months of account opening
    • 0 percent intro APR on purchases for 12 months from the date of account opening
    • 3 percent ($5 minimum) intro balance transfer fee
    • 19.24 percent to 29.99 percent variable APR 

    Rates and fees

    • No annual fee
    • No late payment fees 
    • No penalty APR 
    • 3 percent foreign transaction fee

    Other cardholder perks

    • $0 liability on unauthorized charges 
    • Automatic account alerts 
    • Identity theft protection
    • Payment due date flexibility
    • Digital wallets
    • Contactless pay

Citi Simplicity pros and cons

Pros

    It offers one of the longest intro APR periods available on balance transfers

    You won’t pay any late fees or be subject to a penalty APR if you make a late payment.

    Its balance transfer fee is on the low end of average, saving you money on the cost of moving debt to a new card.

Cons

  • The card lacks long-term value since it doesn’t include a rewards program or welcome offer.

  • The intro APR for purchases doesn’t last as long as it does for balance transfers

  • There’s a 3 percent foreign transaction fee on purchases made outside of the U.S.

Why you might want the Citi Simplicity

The Citi Simplicity is one of the most competitive balance transfer cards available as it boasts one of the longest intro APR periods available for balance transfers. And with so few fees, it’s also one of the most affordable.

Intro APR offer: More than a year to pay down transferred balances

If you transfer a balance within your first four months as a cardholder, you can take advantage of the Citi Simplicity card’s generous intro APR offer: 0 percent for 21 months (19.24 percent to 29.99 percent after) on transfers made within the first four months of account opening. 

Not only is this card’s intro APR period one of the longest on the market, but the card also gives you more time to transfer your balance and qualify for the intro APR than  many other balance transfer cards (some cards only give you 60 days to transfer your balance).

This intro APR offer along with its transfer period are the card’s most impressive benefits, so it should be a great fit if you’re eager to pay off debt and need to avoid interest for as long as possible. While you can find other cards with comparable intro APR offers, they’ll likely have more fees than the Citi Simplicity card.

Rates and fees: Very forgiving on card penalties

The Citi Simplicity is as affordable as it is generous with its intro APR offers. In addition to charging no annual fee, the card charges no fee or a penalty APR if you pay late or miss a payment (though missed and late payments can still damage your credit score).

This makes the Citi Simplicity stand out as an especially forgiving card for credit beginners and those managing debt. Saving money wherever you can is key to getting out of debt, and the Citi Simplicity helps in multiple ways.

Why you might want a different balance transfer card

Aside from its long intro APR and limited fees, the Citi Simplicity isn’t much different from many balance transfer cards: Once its intro offers end, the card won’t offer much ongoing value since it lacks a rewards program and noteworthy perks.

Rewards: Limited long-term value

Like most balance transfer cards, the Citi Simplicity does not have a rewards program. And though the card may be helpful as you pay down your balances, it isn’t the best choice for financing new purchases. It only offers a 0 percent intro APR on purchases for your first 12 months, after which a 19.24 percent to 29.99 percent variable APR applies. Plenty of no-annual-fee rewards cards offer longer intro APR periods for new purchases and a comparable ongoing APR.

A rewards program shouldn’t necessarily be a priority when you’re focused on paying off debt, but it’s a nice bonus since it gives your card better long-term value. 

If you don’t need 21 months to pay off your balance, feel confident you’ll keep your spending and payments organized, and want a card for the long haul, consider a cash back card or a rewards card with a shorter — but still generous — intro APR on balance transfers and new purchases.   

Cardholder perks: Shrug-worthy

Balance transfer cards often come with only a thin portfolio of cardholder perks, and the Simplicity card is no exception. The Citi Simplicity’s benefits aren’t particularly unique, making the card an unremarkable option if you’re looking for more than standard card perks like fraud protection and account alerts. If you’re after coveted no-annual-fee card perks like statement credits for food delivery or travel insurance, popular rewards cards will be a better option.

How the Citi Simplicity card compares to other balance transfer cards

The Simplicity card is one of your best options if you have high-interest credit card debt, but another card may be a better choice if you need to both pay off debt and finance new purchases.

Who is the Citi Simplicity right for?

The Citi Simplicity would be a great card for anyone with credit card debt that may take several months to pay off. Here are the types of spenders the Citi Simplicity is best for:

Best cards to pair with the Citi Simplicity

Since the Citi Simplicity doesn’t earn rewards, pairing it with a rewards credit card could be the way to access cash back or points. The right rewards card to pair will earn a decent rewards rate on your budget’s highest spending categories. Just be sure you don’t let the pressure to earn rewards undermine the steps you’re taking to reduce your debt with the Citi Simplicity card.  

Bankrate’s Take — Is the Citi Simplicity card worth it?

The Citi Simplicity card is great for people with debt who need a long introductory period for balance transfers. These cardholders may have moderately high debt that will take nearly two years to pay off with a fixed monthly payment. Though the lack of rewards may not make this card one to keep in your wallet forever, it can help build your credit history and decrease debt.

If you’re forgetful or have a history of occasionally missing credit card payments, the Citi Simplicity card’s lack of late fees and a penalty APR may make it a fitting option. You also have the opportunity to choose your payment due date, which can be helpful for anyone dependent on their paycheck schedule.

Dig deeper: Is the Citi Simplicity worth it?

Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring balance transfer and low-interest cards, including each card’s introductory APR, intro APR period length, ongoing APR, balance transfer fee, perks and more.

While balance transfer and low-interest cards share a similar ratings rubric, we weigh features differently based on how a card is categorized. We categorize cards that carry an especially long intro APR offer on balance transfers as dedicated balance transfer cards, while cards that offer an especially low ongoing APR are considered general low-interest cards. 

Based on its features, we assigned this card a primary category of balance transfer and tailored our ratings accordingly. 

We analyzed over 100 of the most popular balance transfer and low-interest cards and scored each based on how its key features stacked up against those of other cards in the category. 

Here’s a breakdown of what gave this card its score:

Frequently asked questions

Compare the best balance transfer credit cards
Ashley Parks
Editor, Credit cards

As a Bankrate credit cards editor, Ashley Parks is fascinated by the ways people can make credit cards work for them when armed with the right knowledge.

Courtney Mihocik
Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Grace Pilling
Former Editor, credit cards

