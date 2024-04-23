At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Both the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and the Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card earn at least 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases, but the Freedom Unlimited offers even higher earnings in some categories.

The Ink Business Unlimited features include free employee cards and the option to set individual limits.

You can take advantage of an intro APR offer on purchases with either card, but the Freedom Unlimited also offers an intro APR on balance transfers.

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® are two lucrative cash back credit cards from Chase. These cards share many similarities, including cash back rewards, generous welcome bonuses and 0 percent intro APR offers. That said, there are a few big differences.

The obvious difference is that the Ink Business Unlimited is geared toward business owners, but don’t rule it out immediately. Many freelancers, gig workers, contractors and more can qualify for a small business card. On the other hand, the Chase Freedom Unlimited is designed for individual consumers — but that doesn’t mean you can’t use it for your small business if the features and rewards fit your needs better than those of a business card.

Main details

Cards Ink Business Unlimited Chase Freedom Unlimited Welcome bonus $750 cash back when you spend $6,000 within 3 months of account opening Earn an extra 1.5% on purchases during first year (on up to $20,000) — worth up to $300 cash back Rewards rate 1.5% cash back on all purchases 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

5% cash back on Lyft purchases (through March 2025)

3% cash back on dining at restaurants and drugstore purchases

1.5% cash back on all other purchases Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months, then a variable APR of 18.49% to 24.49% 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, then a variable APR of 20.49% to 29.24%; balance transfers made within the first 60 days and are subject to an intro balance transfer fee of 3% (minimum $5), then 5% (minimum $5) Annual fee $0 $0

Ink Business Unlimited vs. Chase Freedom Unlimited highlights

If you’re deciding between the Ink Business Unlimited and the Chase Freedom Unlimited, there are a few key differences you should keep in mind, including the respective welcome bonuses and rewards rates for these cards.

Badge Welcome bonus winner Ink Business Unlimited Why it won Caret Down

Badge Rewards rate winner Chase Freedom Unlimited Why it won Caret Down

Badge Annual fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Badge Foreign transaction fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Which card earns the most?

Which card earns more depends on how much you spend and what you purchase. In general, the Chase Freedom Unlimited has the edge for earning potential since it offers boosted rewards in certain categories. However, the Ink Business Unlimited’s generous welcome bonus is likely enough to surpass the Chase Freedom Unlimited’s higher rates during the first year.

Ink Business Unlimited vs. Chase Freedom Unlimited spending example

Expenses Ink Business Unlimited’s cash back Chase Freedom Unlimited’s cash back Travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards: $1,000 $15 $50 Dining: $5,000 $75 $150 Drugstore purchases: $2,000 $30 $60 Other spending: $10,000 $150 $150 Total cash back earned $270 $410

As illustrated in the above example, the Chase Freedom Unlimited has the potential to earn more cash back each year. However, once you add the welcome bonuses to the equation, the Ink Business Unlimited will be more lucrative overall for the first year.

Why should you get the Ink Business Unlimited?

If you’re a small business owner looking for a cash back card, there’s a lot to like about the Ink Business Unlimited. With a flat cash back rate of 1.5 percent and a generous welcome bonus, this card offers high earning potential without the hassle of monitoring spending categories.

While the card is only available for individuals who have their own business, that definition is fairly broad and can include side hustles and freelance gigs.

Additional benefits

The Ink Business Unlimited also comes with benefits like:

Free employee cards

Fraud protection

Purchase protection

Extended warranty protection

Personalized account alerts

The card also comes with travel benefits like travel and emergency assistance services, an auto rental collision damage waiver and roadside dispatch.

Redemption options

There are several ways that you can redeem rewards with this card. The most straightforward option is cash back, which can be redeemed as a statement credit or a direct deposit to your bank account. Other redemption options include gift cards, booking travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards and using points for Apple purchases through Ultimate Rewards.

Importantly, while this card advertises itself as a “cash back card,” you actually earn Ultimate Rewards points. That means you can pair this card with a premium Ultimate Rewards-earning card, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, and combine all your points in that premium card’s bucket to open up additional redemption options or value.

Recommended credit score

To qualify for the Ink Business Unlimited, you should have good to excellent credit. If you haven’t yet established business credit, lenders will use your personal credit when reviewing your application for a business credit card.

Why should you get the Chase Freedom Unlimited?

The Chase Freedom Unlimited is worth it for consumers looking for a cash back card with no annual fee and high rewards rates. The cash back rate of at least 1.5 percent back on all purchases is solid, and the additional cash back rewards for spending categories like travel, Lyft rides, dining and drugstore purchases are a great boost to your rewards earning potential.

Additional benefits

The Chase Freedom Unlimited comes with various other perks and features, including:

Zero liability fraud protection

Purchase protection

Extended warranty coverage

Trip cancellation and interruption insurance

An auto rental collision damage waiver

Travel and emergency assistance services

You can also get 3 free months of DoorDash DashPass if you activate your membership by December 31, 2024. After the three months are up, you’ll get 50 percent off your membership for the next 9 months.

Redemption options

The easiest way to redeem rewards is in the form of a statement credit or direct deposit. Other redemption options include shopping with points on Amazon, purchasing gift cards and booking travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

As with the Chase Ink Business Unlimited, the Freedom Unlimited card earns rewards in the form of Ultimate Rewards points, so you can combine this card with others in the Ultimate Rewards family to maximize your earning and redemption values.

Recommended credit score

To qualify for the Chase Freedom Unlimited, you should have a credit score in the good to excellent range.

The bottom line

Both the Chase Freedom Unlimited and the Ink Business Unlimited are solid cash back cards with nice welcome bonuses, rewards rates and no annual fee. The most important difference between the two cards is that one is intended for business owners.

The Ink Business Unlimited is a good card for all types of business owners, including anyone who has a side hustle or freelance gig. In general, it’s a good idea to keep your business and personal finances separate, so you shouldn’t use a Chase business credit card (like the Ink Business Unlimited) to fund personal expenses.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited, however, is tailored to consumers rather than business owners. While it comes with a smaller welcome bonus, it also has higher everyday rewards rates in spending categories like travel, dining and drugstore purchases. Which card is right for you ultimately depends on whether you run a business, as well as your spending patterns and how you plan to use the card.