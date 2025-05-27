Skip to Main Content

Can I use a personal card for business expenses?

Erica Sandberg Re'Dreyona Walker
Written by
Erica Sandberg,
Edited by
Re'Dreyona Walker
Published on January 06, 2025

Key takeaways

  • It’s entirely up to you whether to use a personal credit card for business expenses, but this approach has disadvantages and advantages.
  • Personal cards are easier to qualify for, and if you don’t qualify for a business card, a personal card could help you build up credit so that you can move towards a business card.
  • Business credit cards are better options for business spending in a lot of situations, such as when you want to add employees to your credit card.

It’s permissible to use a personal credit card for business expenses. Although plenty of cards are created specifically for small businesses, personal credit cards are often used instead.

Seventy-six percent of small business owners regularly used personal credit cards for their business expenses, according to a 2022 report from Mastercard on small business banking. Of those 76 percent of people, 53 percent used both business credit cards and personal credit cards, while 23 percent used only personal cards. Meanwhile, only 10 percent of small business owners used just business credit cards.

So why, as an entrepreneur, would you use a personal card rather than a business credit card? Here are the top situations you’d likely be better off using your personal credit card for business expenses and when you’d likely be better off getting a business credit card.

When to use your personal credit card for business expenses

You may find that a personal credit card is your best — or only — option for your small business expenses. This is often the case when the following situations arise:

Disadvantages of using a personal credit card for business

While there are a few advantages to using a personal credit card for business, there are still several risks associated with this approach, such as:

  • You’re on the hook for liability: When using a personal credit card for business expenses, you are personally liable for any debts incurred. This means that your personal assets could be at risk if the business is unable to repay the credit card balance.
  • There could be an impact on your personal credit score: Utilizing a personal credit card for business expenses can impact your personal credit score if the business carries high balances or faces financial difficulties. This may affect your ability to qualify for personal financing or future credit card options.
  • Expense tracking becomes complicated: Mixing personal and business expenses on the same credit card can make tracking and categorizing expenses more confusing.
  • High potential for tax implications: Using a personal credit card for business expenses can complicate tax filings and deductions during tax season, and affect financial reporting accuracy, as it would be challenging to distinguish between personal and business expenditures.
  • You’ll get limited to no business benefits: Personal credit cards often lack the specialized features and benefits tailored to business needs, such as employee cards with customizable spending limits, detailed expense reporting and rewards optimized for business spending.

When to get a business credit card for expenses

You might be better off using a business credit card as opposed to a personal card when the following situations occur:

You want to provide employee credit cards

Business credit cards usually allow you to add employees to your credit card account by giving them each their own employee credit card. The best business credit cards also allow you to track individual employee spending and set spending limits on each card.

You want to make the most of your personal credit profile

If you can qualify for a business credit card, it could help you start building your business credit, but it can also help you better optimize your personal credit. Most card issuers don’t report your business activity to credit reporting bureaus unless there’s something negative to report. This means you could have a higher credit utilization ratio on a business card, for instance, without that impacting your personal credit score.

You’re looking for rewards geared toward business spending

Rewards on business credit cards are more geared toward business spending, such as on office supplies. Business credit cards also tend to offer a variety of statement credits that could help you with your overall operation. The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, for example, offers statement credits like:

  • Up to $200 semi-annually per year on Dell purchases (up to $400 total)
  • Up to $90 per quarter on Indeed hiring and recruiting products and services (up to $360 total)
  • Up to $200 per year for qualifying airline fees with a selected airline
  • Up to $10 per month for telephone service purchases made directly with a U.S. wireless provider (up to $120 total)

Business credit cards tend to offer higher credit limits, too, so you’ll have more spending power to devote to your business.

You want to keep better track of business expenses

As your business grows, it can get difficult to separate your personal spending from your business spending. Having a dedicated business credit card could make keeping track of your business expenses easier, as some business credit cards come with bookkeeping software integration. You’d be able to easily track and categorize not only your own spending but also the spending of any employees with their own cards.

How to manage a personal card for business expenses

Just like it’s not illegal to use a business card for personal costs, there is no law that says you can’t use a personal credit card for your business. Once you have a personal card, be sure to use it appropriately for your business. The rules are simple:

  • Pay on time and keep revolving debt low. These are the two most important factors when it comes to your credit score.
  • Maximize your rewards. From earning a welcome bonus to earning points, miles or cash back, you can find plenty of ways to earn rewards with a personal credit card. Just pay your bill on time due date every month.
  • Separate and track your business expenses. If you’ll be using your card for both business and personal expenses, review your statements every month. You’ll need to know how much your business is spending so you can project for the future and plan for taxes.

The bottom line

You can absolutely use your personal credit card for business expenses, and many small business owners already do. If your business is still pretty new, if you can’t qualify for a business credit card, or if your business isn’t a full-time pursuit, you’re likely better off using a personal credit card for now.

