Key takeaways If you’re looking for a premium travel credit card, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, The Platinum Card® from American Express and the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card should be at the top of your list.

These cards have numerous benefits in common, including annual statement credit offers, airport lounge access and fee credits for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck membership.

All three of these cards let you transfer rewards to airline and hotel partners as well, yet the available partners vary by card.

In order to pick between these three cards, compare them based on their annual fees, welcome bonuses, rewards rates and included benefits.

Despite charging annual fees of $395 or more, premium credit cards can be worth their weight in gold. After all, many of the top travel credit cards offer serious benefits like airport lounge access, fee credits for TSA PreCheck and Global Entry and automatic elite status with major travel brands.

Furthermore, the best travel cards offer opportunities to earn generous welcome bonuses worth $750 or more in travel right off the bat. These offers can help you get a good deal from a new credit card during the first year — all while giving you the chance to try out the card’s most popular benefits.

But, do you need several premium credit cards? Probably not. The fact is, many of the most exclusive credit cards come with redundant benefits — and the annual fees to go along with them — so you don’t need to duplicate by carrying several higher-tier card options.

It’s usually best to narrow your focus to a single premium travel credit card that lets you earn the way you want and redeem your points for maximum benefit. Top options include the Chase Sapphire Reserve, The Platinum Card from American Express and the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card.

While each of these cards lets you earn rewards in different programs (Chase Ultimate Rewards, American Express Membership Rewards and Capital One miles, respectively), all three offer superior travel benefits and rewards you can redeem for travel, gift cards, merchandise and more.

Premium travel credit card benefits guide

Which premium travel credit card should you invest in this year? The following chart lists each of these card’s earning rates, bonus offers and annual fees.

Chase Sapphire Reserve Amex Platinum Capital One Venture X Welcome offer 60,000 points when you spend $4,000 on your card within three months of account opening 80,000 points when you spend $8,000 on your card within six months of account opening 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases within three months of account opening Earning rate 10X total points on Chase Dining purchases through Ultimate Rewards

10X total points on hotel stays and car rentals through Ultimate Rewards*

10X points on Lyft rides (through March 31, 2025)

5X points on air travel purchased through Ultimate Rewards*

3X points on general travel* and restaurant purchases

1X points on all other purchases *Note, you will start earning travel-related rewards after earning your $300 travel credit 5X points on airfare booked directly or through the American Express Travel portal (on up to $500,000 spent per calendar year)

5X points on prepaid hotels booked directly or through the American Express Travel portal

2X points on other eligible travel booked through AmexTravel.com

1X points on all other purchases 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

5X miles on airfare booked through Capital One Travel

2X miles on all other purchases APR 22.49 to 29.49 percent variable 21.24 to 29.24 percent variable 19.99 to 29.99 percent variable Annual fee $550 $695 $395

Chase Sapphire Reserve vs. Amex Platinum vs. Capital One Venture X highlights

As you can see, each of these elite credit cards offers a lucrative rewards rate and a pricey annual fee to match. Still, there are details that help each of these cards stand out, including their welcome offers, major cardholder perks and the way they let you redeem your rewards.

We compared each card and its unique offerings to see which one beats out the others in categories you care the most about.

Badge Welcome bonus winner Amex Platinum Why it won Caret Down

Badge Rewards rate winner Chase Sapphire Reserve Why it won Caret Down

Badge Annual fee winner Capital One Venture X Why it won Caret Down

Badge Foreign transaction fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Which card earns the most?

Most people who choose a premium travel credit card travel often and have the opportunity to utilize their card’s most exclusive perks. However, it’s crucial to figure out which of these cards might help you earn more points or miles over time.

Chase Sapphire Reserve vs. Amex Platinum vs. Capital One Venture X spending example

For the sake of an example, let’s say you travel fairly often but also use your credit card for your regular purchases and bills. In this case, your monthly (and annual) credit card spending could look something like this:

Credit card spending:

$24,000 per year ($2,000 per month) on regular purchases, including groceries and gas

$12,000 per year ($1,000 per month) on flights booked through a travel portal

$6,000 per year in restaurant spending ($500 per month)

$3,000 in cruises per year (one cruise per year, on average)

$2,000 per year spent at hotels and car rentals booked through a travel portal

With the Chase Sapphire Reserve, you would earn 131,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points per year—24,000 points on regular purchases, 60,000 points on airfare, 18,000 points on dining, 9,000 points on cruises and 20,000 points spent on hotels and car rentals. Note that you only earn 3X points on travel after you earn your $300 travel credit.

With Amex Platinum, on the other hand, you could earn 100,000 Amex Membership Rewards points over the course of one year. First off, you would earn 60,000 points on airfare and 3,000 points on cruises. You would also earn 6,000 points on restaurant purchases made with your card. If you broke out the $2,000 spent on prepaid car rentals and hotels in half, you would earn 5,000 points on prepaid hotels and 2,000 points on prepaid car rentals (both booked through AmexTravel.com) for a total of 7,000 points. The $24,000 in regular purchases made with your card would also net you another 24,000 points.

With the Capital One Venture X, you would earn 146,000 miles during one year of membership — 48,000 miles on regular purchases, 60,000 miles on airfare booked through Capital One Travel, 12,000 miles on dining, 6,000 miles on cruises and 20,000 miles on hotels and car rentals booked through Capital One.

Obviously, this is a pretty big difference you would notice if you spent this much on travel and regular purchases throughout the year. However, like all rewards-related topics, there are still plenty of reasons why you might want to pick any of these cards.

Why should you get the Chase Sapphire Reserve?

The Chase Sapphire Reserve is best for consumers who want to earn 10X points on hotels and rental cars and 5X points on airfare booked through Chase, as well as 3X points on other travel and dining purchases. Since this card also offers 10X points on Lyft rides (through March 31, 2025) and 10X points on Chase Dining purchases, the value can be even higher over time.

And considering you get 50 percent more value out of your points when you redeem them for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, this card is also ideal for anyone who loves to book boutique hotels or various travel plans without dealing with complicated airline or hotel loyalty programs.

Additional benefits

The Chase Sapphire Reserve offers tons of benefits to be aware of, including a fee credit (up to $100) toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck membership, Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership (valued at $469) and a $300 annual travel credit that is automatically applied to travel purchases made with your card.

Other travel-related benefits include trip cancellation/interruption insurance, primary auto rental coverage, baggage delay insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, emergency evacuation coverage, travel accident insurance and more.

Meanwhile, this card also comes with a Lyft Pink membership that includes priority airport pickups and at least 5% off rides. A DashPass subscription is also included, which gets you unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee, plus reduced service fees for a minimum of one year. Both memberships must be activated by December 31, 2024.

Redemption options

The Chase Sapphire Reserve lets you cash in points for travel through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, and you’ll receive 50 percent more value out of your points when you do. Other redemption options include gift cards, cash back, statement credits and merchandise from Apple.com or Amazon.com.

The Ultimate Rewards program also lets you transfer your points 1:1 to the following Chase airline and hotel partners, the redemption option that stands to bring in the most value, according to Bankrate’s valuations.



Transfer partners Caret Down Aer Lingus Air Canada Aeroplan British Airways Emirates Skywards Air France / Flying Blue Iberia Plus JetBlue TrueBlue Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Southwest Rapid Rewards United MileagePlus Virgin Atlantic IHG Rewards Club Marriott Bonvoy World of Hyatt



Recommended credit score

Applicants need an excellent credit score to qualify for this credit card, which usually means having a FICO score of 740 or higher.

Why should you get the Amex Platinum?

The Amex Platinum is usually best for frequent travelers who book airfare directly with airlines or book flights and hotels through AmexTravel.com. This card is also a solid option for anyone who wants the opportunity to visit American Express Centurion lounges in cities like Houston, Dallas and Hong Kong, as well as frequent flyers who want to visit Delta Sky Clubs when they fly with Delta.

The various annual credits this card offers can also make it a good value for specific types of spenders. For example, you may like this card if you spend a lot with Uber, Equinox or Walmart+ each year.

Additional benefits

While the $695 annual fee on the Amex Platinum is definitely steep, you can get significantly more value than that by keeping the card each year. In your first year of card membership and beyond, you can get Amex Platinum benefits that can be worth more than $1,500. They include:



Card benefits Caret Down Up to $240 in digital entertainment credits Up to $200 in credits annually for prepaid hotel bookings at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection properties via Amex Travel $100 credit on qualifying hotel purchases (per two-plus consecutive night stays with a brand in The Hotel Collection) Up to $189 in CLEAR membership credits annually Up to $200 in Uber Cash for rides and delivery annually Up to $300 in eligible Equinox fitness membership credits per year (enrollment required) Up to $155 per year in Walmart+ monthly membership credits Up to $200 in airline fee credits annually for incidentals with a select airline Up to $100 for Saks Fifth Avenue purchases annually Up to $100 in application fee credits for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck (every four years) $300 credit for each eligible SoulCycle At-Home bike purchase using your card through Amex’s provided link



You’ll also get access to Priority Pass airport lounges, Amex Centurion Lounges and Delta Sky Clubs when you fly with Delta.

As a cardholder, you’ll receive Gold status with the Hilton Honors program and Marriott Bonvoy, a baggage insurance plan, extended warranties, trip cancellation and interruption insurance, purchase protection and secondary auto rental insurance.

Redemption options

The Amex Platinum lets you redeem your American Express Membership Rewards for travel directly through amextravel.com, and you can expect to receive 1 cent per point in value for airfare and around .7 cents per point in value for hotel stays, rental cars, cruises and more. You can also redeem your rewards for gift cards, statement credits and merchandise, as well as for upgrades to business or first class on flights you already paid for.

American Express transfer partners let you transfer points at a ratio of 1:1 unless otherwise noted.



Transfer partners Caret Down Aer Lingus Aeromexico (1,000:1,600) Air Canada (Aeroplan) Air France / Flying Blue ANA Mileage Club Avianca LifeMiles British Airways Cathay Pacific Delta SkyMiles Emirates Etihad Airways Hawaiian Airlines Iberia JetBlue Airways (250:200) Qantas (500:500) Qatar Airways Privilege Club Singapore Airlines Virgin Atlantic Choice Privileges Rewards Hilton Honors (1,000:2,000) Marriott Bonvoy



Recommended credit score

You need good or excellent credit to qualify for this card, which usually means having a FICO score of 670 or higher.

Why should you get the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card?

The Capital One Venture X charges just $395 per year, which is considerably less than the other two premium travel credit cards we profiled. This card also makes it easy to rack up rewards thanks to its easy-to-understand earning scheme that awards you 10X miles on airfare booked through Capital One, 5X miles on hotels and car rentals booked through Capital One and 2X miles on all other purchases.

The myriad travel credits this card offers also makes it a solid value.

Additional benefits

Cardholders who choose the Capital One Venture X can benefit from a $300 annual travel credit toward Capital One Travel purchases. Cardholders also get 10,000 bonus miles on their account anniversary, Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership and access to Capital One airport lounges where available.

Other Capital One Venture X benefits include up to $100 in credits toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck membership, Hertz President’s Circle status, cellphone insurance and free authorized user cards.

Redemption options

Capital One miles can be used to cover travel charged to your card at a rate of one cent per mile. Other redemption options include gift cards, cash back, purchases made through PayPal or Amazon.com or travel through the Capital One portal.

Cardholders can also transfer their miles to the following Capital One transfer partners with transfer ratios of 1:1 (unless otherwise noted).



Transfer partners Caret Down Aeromexico Air Canada Aeroplan Air France / Flying Blue Accor Live Limitless (1,000:500 ALL rewards points) Avianca British Airways Cathay Pacific Choice Privileges Emirates Skywards Etihad Airways EVA Air (1,000:750) Finnair Qantas Singapore Airlines TAP Portugal Turkish Airlines Virgin Red Wyndham Rewards



Recommended credit score

You need good or excellent credit to qualify for this card, which usually means having a FICO score of 670 or higher.

The bottom line

Any of these premium travel credit cards could work well for your spending style and travel needs, but you’ll want to look closely at each offer to find the best option for you. There’s no clear winner here, but each of these cards stands out in a few categories that could play a major role in your decision.

How do you decide? Take the time to compare these winning travel credit cards in terms of their earning rates, rewards programs and cardholder perks. In the meantime, check out other Capital One credit cards, Amex credit cards and credit cards from Chase. If you analyze each of these offers and compare them to other credit cards on the market today, chances are one will stand out as the best in your eyes.

