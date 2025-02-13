Skip to Main Content

Best travel credit cards with 0% intro APRs

Sara Coleman Benét J. Wilson Liza Carrasquillo
Written by
Sara Coleman
and
Benét J. Wilson,
Edited by
Liza Carrasquillo
Published on February 13, 2025 | 6 min read

Travel reward credit cards and 0 percent introductory APRs on purchases and balance transfers don’t often co-exist. Having travel rewards and 0 percent APR are incredible perks on their own, but when you combine the two, you have the makings of a credit card with potential for substantial savings — and the chance to do some serious traveling.

The best travel rewards credit cards make it possible to significantly save on travel-related expenses, while 0 percent introductory APR offers save you money on costly interest charges. Both of these benefits can make a huge difference with your budget, especially during times of economic uncertainty.

Comparing the best travel cards with 0% introductory APRs

Card name Annual fee Rewards Introductory APR offers and ongoing APRs Bankrate score
Wells Fargo Autograph® Card $0
  • 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans

  • 1X points on other purchases
 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening (followed by a 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR). 4.0/5
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card $0
  • 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

  • 1.25X miles on other purchases

 0% intro on purchases for 15 months, 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months (followed by a 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable) APR). 4.1/5
Discover it® Miles $0
  • 1.5X miles all purchases


 0% Intro APR for 15 months, 0% Intro APR for 15 months (followed by a 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR). 3.9/5
Citi Custom Cash® Card $0
  • 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle (on up to the first $500 spent, then 1% cash back)
  • 4% cash back on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked via the Citi Travel℠ portal (through June 30, 2026)
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases
 0% for 15 months on purchases, 0% for 15 months on balance transfers (followed by a 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR). 4.4/5
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card $0
  • 3% cash back in the category of your choice
  • 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases
  • The 3% and 2% categories have a combined cap of up to $2,500 in quarterly purchases
 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any BTs made in the first 60 days. A fee of 3% for 60 days from account opening, then 4% will apply. (followed by a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers); applies to balance transfers made within 60 days of account opening. 4.3/5

Top travel cards with 0% introductory APR offers

We picked the following credit cards and found our list of top contenders, each of which offer at least 12 months of a 0 percent intro APR on purchases or balance transfers, plus earn high rates of travel rewards.

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card image
Best for simple travel rewards program

Wells Fargo Autograph® Card

Rating: 4 stars out of 5
4
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card image
Best for zero-interest purchases and balance transfers

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1
Discover it® Miles image
Best for a strong welcome offer

Discover it® Miles

Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5
3.9
Citi Custom Cash® Card image
Best for automatic 5% cash back categories

Citi Custom Cash® Card

Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5
4.4
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card image
Best for lengthy zero-interest time period

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3

How to choose the best 0% APR travel credit card

Finding the right 0 percent APR travel credit card may be easier than finding your next travel destination. To make it as simple as possible, try comparing several different cards and consider what’s most meaningful to you as a cardholder. Here are some steps that can help you get started:

Find out how long you need a break from interest

Find out what the time period is for each potential card’s 0 percent intro APR offer and whether it applies to purchases, balance transfers or both. Is the time period long enough for you to accomplish your financial goal? For example, if you have a large purchase to make, then 12 months may be ample time to make monthly payments and pay the entire balance. Or you may need a longer period to consolidate and pay down a balance transfer from a high-interest credit card.

Decide whether you’re willing to pay an annual fee

Some credit cards have no annual fee, while others may charge several hundred dollars per year simply to carry the card. However, higher annual fees typically mean a more robust rewards program and other benefits — such as an attractive welcome offer — which can offset the cost of the annual fee if used wisely.

Compare each card’s ongoing APRs

The ongoing APR is the interest applied to your credit card once the promotional zero-interest rate is over. This rate is actually set when you open the account, even if it’s not in effect for several months. Keep in mind that many credit card issuers use a variable APR instead of a fixed one, which means the rate is subject to change.

Learn what each card’s travel rewards are worth

You’ll want to know how much the travel rewards are worth when you redeem them. The value of the points or miles depends not only on the rewards program you’re enrolled in, but also how you redeem them. For example, Wells Fargo points are worth 1.0 cents each on average and are typically only redeemable for cash back. On the other hand, Capital One miles are worth an average of 1.7 cents each and can vary based on the travel partner you transfer them to.

How to calculate your points and miles value

You can calculate the points and miles value of a reward by dividing the cost of the travel in cash (such as the hotel room or flight) by the cost in points or miles. For instance, if you find a flight that costs $300, or 25,000 points, then the value of the points for this flight would be 1.2 cents per point ($300 ÷ 25,000 = 0.012, or 1.2 cents).

Once you’ve estimated the general value, you can compare it to the rewards points values listed with Bankrate, to see if the value is equal or better than the standard. Bear in mind the value of your points or miles depends not only on the program you’re enrolled in, but also what you’re booking.

How to make the most of your zero-interest period

If your travel rewards card does offer a zero-interest period, there are ways to maximize the benefit, including:

  • Don’t miss a payment due date: Most often the zero-interest offer is canceled if you miss a payment and the APR reverts to the ongoing APR, resulting in costly interest charges. This usually applies even if you miss the payment by a day, so set a reminder to pay before the due date.
  • Pay off a balance transfer before the period is over: If the zero-interest applies to a balance transfer, your best approach is to pay the entire balance before the end of the promotional period. Usually, whatever balance is remaining once the time period ends is subject to the ongoing APR interest. Set a reminder in your calendar and pay off the entire balance before the end date.
  • Make and stick to a budget: It’s important to stay on top of the monthly payments for the zero-interest card and make it a part of your ongoing budget that you plan for each month. Missing a payment or paying less than the minimum amount due may forfeit the zero-interest.
  • Know your credit card’s ongoing APR: The ongoing APR is the interest rate you can expect to pay once your card reverts from its promotional APR. If you think you may carry a balance on the card or will have a remainder after a balance transfer, then look for a card with as low of an ongoing APR as possible.

The bottom line

While earning travel rewards with a credit card and taking advantage of a 0 percent introductory APR may not seem likely, it’s actually quite doable with several credit card options. It’s beneficial to you to compare multiple cards, so you can see which one suits your financial needs the most. If you take advantage of the zero-interest period and maximize your potential travel rewards, you could end up with significant savings.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about travel cards with 0% intro APRs

