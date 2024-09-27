At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways United miles are worth approximately 0.9 cents each according to Bankrate valuations, although some bookings may have a higher or lower point value.

United no longer features an awards chart, and this makes it difficult to predict how many miles you’ll need for a specific award.

Miles can be earned through spending with co-branded United credit cards and Chase Ultimate Rewards cards, as well as through flights with the airline (and partners) and other qualifying activity.

Earning United miles can be a smart move if you plan to travel within the United States, but even more so if you’re a frequent traveler overseas. This is due to the airline’s membership in the Star Alliance, which unlocks the chance for you to use miles to fly to 1,200 unique airport destinations across more than 25 different airline partners.

It can still help to know how much United miles are worth before you focus on earning this rewards currency specifically. You should also have a general idea of where United and its partners fly, and how many miles you’ll need for an award booking. This can help you determine if other frequent flyer programs travel to more destinations you want to visit from your home airport for fewer miles overall.

So, how much are United miles worth? And how can you use miles in the United MileagePlus program for travel? We answer these questions and plenty of others below.

How much are United miles worth?

According to Bankrate’s recent points and miles valuations, United miles are worth about 0.9 cents each. This means that, on average, you’ll get 0.9 cents per mile in value when you redeem your rewards for airfare. When you break it down further, this means 50,000 miles are worth approximately $450.

That said, it may be possible to get a better redemption value if you’re able to use your miles to book international flights in a premium cabin.

United miles vs. other airlines

Other frequent flyer program miles can be worth more or less than United miles on average, and this also depends on when and how you choose to redeem your points. This information is helpful to know when you’re considering airline credit cards and trying to earn miles that are actually valuable in their own right, whether you want to book a quick flight close to home or are planning an extensive international trip.

The chart below shows how the value of United miles compares to the value of other airline currencies:

Airline rewards program Bankrate value Air France / Flying Blue 1.3 cents American Airlines AAdvantage 1.0 cents Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan 1.1 cents Delta SkyMiles 1.2 cents Frontier Miles 1.3 cents Hawaiian Airlines HawaiianMiles 0.7 cents JetBlue TrueBlue 1.3 cents Southwest Rapid Rewards 1.5 cents Spirit Airlines Free Spirit 1.0 cents United MileagePlus 0.9 cents Virgin Atlantic Flying Club 2.6 cents

How to redeem United miles

While there are alternate redemption options for United miles, they tend to be worth considerably more if you use them to book airfare. Here’s a rundown of the different redemption options for United miles and when they make sense.

Book a flight with United or its partners

When it comes to flights, you can use your miles to book airfare with United and its Star alliance partners. You can make the booking with miles exclusively (plus airline taxes and fees), or you can book a flight using a combination of cash and miles. You can also use miles to pay for an upgrade on eligible itineraries you paid with cash.

In any of these scenarios, you can book award flights through United.com or the United mobile app. You’ll have to log into your United MileagePlus account to see award options and redeem your miles for airfare.

How many United miles do you need for a flight? This depends on your destination and travel dates, but it’s important to note that United does not offer an award chart that lets you find this information out ahead of time.

This said, you may be able to find one-way international flights to destinations in Europe for as little as 30,000 miles in economy and 60,000 miles in premium economy. You may also be able to find one-way itineraries from the U.S. to Asia for less than 55,000 miles in economy. One-way domestic flights in economy can be found for less than 10,000 miles, although this depends heavily on your travel destination, city of departure and travel dates.

Find a deal with United’s Featured Awards

The airline also offers a flight awards page that lists some of its least expensive award options, which you can use for some inspiration. If you’re able to build your trips around the airline’s featured awards, you can save some miles every time you fly.

As of this writing, some of the following award deals were available with United miles:

Newark (EWR) to San Francisco (SFO) for 13,300 miles (plus $6) in economy

Chicago (ORD) to Las Vegas (LAS) for 8,400 miles (plus $6) in economy

Newark (EWR) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) for 8,600 miles (plus $6) in economy

Seattle (SEA) to Tokyo (NRT) for 55,000 miles (plus $6) in economy

San Francisco (SFO) to London (LHR) for 30,700 miles (plus $6) in economy

Use other redemption options at a lesser value

You can also redeem your miles for options like:

Gift cards

Merchandise

Hotel stays, car rentals and cruise bookings

United Club memberships

In-flight wifi or dining

Checked bag fees

However, redeeming miles for anything other than airfare works best in scenarios where you have no plans to use them for airfare and simply want to use up their value. After all, you’ll almost always get a better value out of miles you redeem when you use them for flights with United and its partners over non-travel options.

When is the best time to redeem United miles?

The absolute best time to redeem United miles is any time you find a booking you want that’s available for a reasonable price. After all, award availability with United can change by the day or even the hour, so the booking you want may not be there if you wait.

You’re also better off trying to use your miles early, as far out as 11 months before your travel dates. By searching for award availability early, you may be able to lock in prized bookings that may not be available later on. Plus, you’ll have extra time to continue your search and consider alternate travel dates and destinations.

Best credit cards for earning United miles

United offers several co-branded credit cards through Chase, but you don’t need a co-branded card to get United miles. Chase Ultimate Rewards points transfer to United at a 1:1 ratio. This means you can earn points on your Chase credit card and then turn them into United miles by transferring them.

Here’s an overview of some of the best United Airlines credit cards — plus one Chase travel credit card — to help you earn United miles:

Best for infrequent flyers United℠ Explorer Card Card details Caret Down

Bankrate's view Caret Down

Best for United enthusiasts United Quest℠ Card Card details Caret Down

Bankrate's view Caret Down

Best for lounge access United Club℠ Infinite Card Card details Caret Down

Bankrate's view Caret Down

Best for flexible rewards Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Card details Caret Down

Bankrate's view Caret Down

Additional ways to earn United miles

In addition to earning United miles with co-branded credit cards and Chase Ultimate Rewards cards, you can also earn miles with the following strategies:

Flying with the airline and other Star Alliance members

Booking hotels and vacation rentals with United partners

Booking a cruise or eligible car rentals with United

Shopping online through the United MileagePlus shopping portal

Joining the United MileagePlus dining program and eating at eligible restaurants

Check out Bankrate’s travel toolkit for tips and tricks on how to maximize travel with a credit card.

The bottom line

United miles are worth just under one cent (0.9 cents) each on average, but it’s possible to get more value than that if you’re flexible with your travel dates and willing to shop around. You’ll also be a lot better off if you put in more effort on the earning side of the equation. This means that, in addition to flying with the airline, you should pick up a co-branded United card or a Chase travel credit card to start earning rewards on everything you buy.

*The information about the United℠ Explorer Card, United Quest℠ Card and United Club℠ Infinite Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.