USAA Eagle Navigator™ Visa Signature® Credit Card review: Solid rewards for on-the-go military members and their families
Eligible members can earn decent rewards on their travel and commuting purchases.
Snapshot
3.7
Bottom line
Military members and their families can earn solid rewards with this card, especially on travel and commuting expenses. However, similar cards offer more upfront value.
Intro offer
30,000 bonus points
Rewards Rate
N/A
Annual fee
$95
Regular APR
20.15% to 28.40% variable APR
Bankrate Score
USAA Eagle Navigator™ Visa Signature® Credit Card overview
The USAA Eagle Navigator™ Visa Signature® Credit Card offers military members and their families solid flat rewards rates on their everyday expenses and elevated rates on a broad range of travel and transit expenses. You’ll also get excellent travel protection benefits and bonus points that can offset the annual fee when you redeem through the USAA Rewards Center. But if you aren’t eligible for this card or aren’t tied to just the USAA, plenty of the best travel credit cards offer similar or better features.
Rewards
- 3X points on travel and transit purchases
- 2X points on other purchases
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
Welcome offer
- 30,000 bonus points when you spend $3,000 in the first 90 days
Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
See our expert analysis
-
Rates and fees
- Annual fee: $95
- Foreign transaction fees: $0
- Regular APR: 20.15 percent to 28.40 percent variable APR
- Balance transfer fee: 5 percent of the amount of each transfer
- Cash advance fee: 5 percent of the amount of each cash advance, waived when transferring funds electronically to a USAA Federal Savings Bank deposit account
- Late/returned payment fee: Up to $35
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
Other cardholder perks
- Up to $100 statement credit for Global Entry® or TSA PreCheck® every four years
- Annual 10,000 bonus points after booking a hotel or car through USAA Rewards Center
- Cellphone protection
- Auto rental collision damage waiver
- Trip cancellation and interruption protection
- Baggage delay reimbursement
- Travel accident insurance
- Emergency assistance
- Concierge service
- Purchase protection and extended warranty
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
USAA Eagle Navigator™ Visa Signature® Credit Card pros and cons
Pros
The card covers numerous categories for elevated rewards for travel and transit purchases.
Earning the anniversary bonus points can offset the annual fee.
The rewards categories and lack of foreign transaction fees make this card a good choice when traveling abroad.
-
The card’s welcome offer is low compared to other cards with a $95 annual fee.
The value of your earned points is reduced when you redeem them for cash back.
Only USAA members and their families are eligible for this card.
Why you might want the USAA Eagle Navigator™ Visa Signature® Credit Card
Military members and their families may find this card appealing due to its solid rewards rates and excellent travel protections.
Rewards: Elevated rates on travel and transit
The USAA Eagle Navigator card has solid reward rates, earning 3X points on travel and transit purchases and 2X points on all other purchases. USAA also has a flexible definition of what qualifies as travel and transit, meaning you’ll likely earn elevated rates on however you travel or get around. Here’s what’s included in those categories:
Rewards are worth 1.0 cents per point when you redeem them for travel through the USAA Rewards Center. You can also redeem points through the USAA Rewards Center for statement credits or electronic deposits to your eligible USAA account, to cover existing purchases, merchandise, gift cards or charitable contributions.
However, points are only worth 0.7 cents each when you redeem them for cash. Also, some of these redemption options require a minimum amount, starting at 500 points for gift cards and 1,000 points for cash rewards.
Perks: Excellent travel protection
You’ll get excellent travel protection and Visa Signature benefits from the USAA Eagle Navigator. The Navigator’s coverage is comparable with other premium travel cards, giving you substantial value at a lower annual fee.
Like many top travel cards, this card offers a statement credit of up to $100 every four years for either Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®. And if you book a hotel or car rental through the USAA Rewards Center, you’ll qualify for 10,000 points that you can earn each year, worth $100 towards travel. These credits can help you easily offset the annual fee.
Why you might want a different rewards card
While the USAA Eagle Navigator earns solid travel rewards, there are a few reasons you might want to opt for a different card.
Welcome offer: Mediocre initial value
The welcome bonus on the USAA Eagle Navigator doesn’t provide the same level of value offered with cards with a similar annual fee. You’ll earn 30,000 points (worth $300 towards travel) after spending $3,000 in the first three months for a 10 percent return on your spending. If you spent the entire amount in 3X categories, you’d have 39,000 points (a 13 percent return).
While a welcome offer is always a good way to add initial value, many of the best sign-up bonuses can provide substantially higher returns. For instance, the Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 60,000 points (worth around $1,200) for spending $4,000 in the first three months for the same annual fee— a significantly superior value.
Rates and fees: Potentially high interest rates
The low end of the card’s APR is an average rate of 20.49 percent, while the higher end of 28.40 percent isn’t great. Some of the best low-interest cards can offer sub-20 percent rates, which is ideal if you think you’ll need to carry a balance in the future. Also, balance transfer and cash advance fees are high, although cash advance fees are waived when transferring funds electronically to a USAA Federal Savings Bank deposit account.
You’ll want to make sure you earn enough value to justify the annual fee, though this isn’t difficult so long as you take advantage of the card’s annual credit.
How the USAA Eagle Navigator™ Visa Signature® Credit Card compares to other rewards cards
If the USAA Eagle Navigator doesn’t offer enough value for you, consider these alternatives based on your spending habits and travel needs.
USAA Eagle Navigator™ Credit Card
Annual fee
Intro offer
Intro Offer: Earn 30,000 bonus points ($300 travel value) after spending $3,000 on qualifying purchases within 90 days of account opening.
Rewards rate
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Get up to $1,050 in Chase Travel℠ value. Earn 60,000 bonus points after $4,000 in purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. That’s worth $750 when redeemed through Chase Travel. Plus, get up to $300 in statement credits on Chase Travel purchases within your first year.
Rewards rate
5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠. 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries. 2x on all other travel purchases. 1x on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
USAA® Rewards™ American Express® Card
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn 2,500 bonus points with your first purchase
Rewards rate
Earn 3X points per dollar on dining. Earn 2X points per dollar on gas and groceries . Earn 1X point for every dollar spent on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
Bankrate’s Take — Is the USAA Eagle Navigator™ Visa Signature® Credit Card worth it?
The USAA Eagle Navigator card is worth considering if you’re eligible and have a decent amount of expenses qualifying as travel or transit purchases. The travel rewards and solid rates on everyday purchases make this a solid choice for earning significant rewards that you can use towards travel redemptions.
However, you may want to consider other cards if you don’t have travel aspirations or won’t otherwise earn enough from the bonus categories since the non-travel redemption options have poor value.
How we rated this card
We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.
Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest).
We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:
Frequently asked questions
