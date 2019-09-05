Susan G. Komen® Cash Rewards Visa® credit card from Bank of America review

Written by
Bankrate Staff
Edited by
Claire Dickey
 /  3 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

4.4

Bankrate rating
Info
Image of Susan G. Komen&#174; Cash Rewards Visa&#174; credit card from Bank of America

Susan G. Komen® Cash Rewards Visa® credit card from Bank of America

*
4.4
Bankrate score
Info
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

Info

1% - 3%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page
Editor’s note: Some of the offers on this page may be expired. Check out our Best Credit Cards page for the most up-to-date offers for our favorite credit cards.

Susan G. Komen® Cash Rewards Visa® credit card overview

The Susan G. Komen® Cash Rewards Visa® credit card gives you the flexibility to choose where you earn cash back rewards while helping a greater cause. With each purchase, Bank of America pledges to make a donation to Susan G. Komen, a breast cancer research and charity foundation.

A deeper look into the current card offer

The card, similar to the MLB™ Cash Rewards Mastercard® from Bank of America, has the exact rewards structure as the Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card. You’ll earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice (gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement/furnishings), 2% back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs and 1% on everything else. There’s a $2,500 cap in combined 3% and 2% category purchases per quarter, after which the rate goes to 1%.

You won’t be charged an annual fee for owning the card and will receive an introductory 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers (made within your first 60 days) for 15 billing cycles (15.99% – 25.99% variable APR thereafter).

How much are the Susan G. Komen® Cash Rewards Visa® rewards worth?

To get the most value out of the Susan G. Komen Cash Rewards Visa, you’ll need to max out combined spending in the 3% and 2% categories.

If you spend $1,250 per quarter in the 3% category and another $1,250 per quarter in the 2% category, you’ll earn $250 in cash back by the end of your first year of card membership in those two categories alone.

Should you receive the $200 online cash rewards bonus (after spending $1,000 in your first 90 days of account opening), you’ll have earned at least $450 in cash back by the end of your first year — not counting what you’ve earned in the 1% category.

Depending on how you split up your spending in each category, you’ll have the potential to earn more.

How to redeem rewards

Cash back rewards for the card can be redeemed at any time in any amount as either a statement credit, gift cards through Bank of America’s online shopping portal, a deposit into your Bank of America checking or savings account or for credit to an eligible Merrill account. Simply log into your online account via desktop or mobile app to redeem.

The information about the Susan G. Komen Cash Rewards Visa credit card from Bank of America has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

Get the most value from the Susan G. Komen® Cash Rewards Visa® credit card

If you have an eligible bank account and/or brokerage account with Bank of America or a Merrill account, the rewards value of the card starts to increase substantially.

As a Preferred Rewards member (with at least $20,000 in balance within either accounts), you’ll earn a 25% to 75% rewards bonus on all purchases. That means the 3% category could go up to 5.25%, the 2% category up to 3.5% and the 1% category up to 1.75%.

Bankrate’s Take: Is the Susan G. Komen® Cash Rewards Visa® credit card worth it?

The Susan G. Komen Cash Rewards Visa is essentially the Bank of America Cash Rewards card but with a donation aspect, meaning the card is best for those looking to support the Susan G. Komen foundation.

According to Bank of America, here’s how the foundation benefits through the activation, use and renewal of Komen credit cards:

  • For each new card, the foundation receives at least $3 and 0.08% of all purchases (not counting returns) made with the card as long as it remains open for, and is used to make a transaction within, the first 90 days of the account opening.
  • The foundation receives $3 for each card renewal, provided that the card has been active within the past 12 billing cycles and doesn’t have a zero balance at time of renewal.

The Susan G. Komen Cash Rewards Visa card may be a good fit for you if you’re looking to make a big purchase or balance transfer. The 0% APR introductory offer on purchases and balance transfers for your first 15 billing cycles (for balance transfers made in the first 60 days of account opening) means you’ll have 15 months to pay off your purchase or balance transfer without accumulating anything in interest (15.99% – 25.99% variable APR thereafter).

Compare the best cash back credit cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more Cash Back

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

5.0 Bankrate Score

Citi Custom Cash® Card Review

4.4 Bankrate Score

Discover it® Cash Back Review

4.4 Bankrate Score

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Review

4.3 Bankrate Score

Citi Double Cash® Card Review

4.2 Bankrate Score

Upgrade Cash Rewards Elite Visa® Review

4.2 Bankrate Score

Prime Visa Review

4.1 Bankrate Score

Discover it® Chrome Review

4.0 Bankrate Score

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card Review

3.8 Bankrate Score

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

3.8 Bankrate Score