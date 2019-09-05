Susan G. Komen® Cash Rewards Visa® credit card from Bank of America review

How much are the Susan G. Komen® Cash Rewards Visa® rewards worth?

To get the most value out of the Susan G. Komen Cash Rewards Visa, you’ll need to max out combined spending in the 3% and 2% categories.

If you spend $1,250 per quarter in the 3% category and another $1,250 per quarter in the 2% category, you’ll earn $250 in cash back by the end of your first year of card membership in those two categories alone.

Should you receive the $200 online cash rewards bonus (after spending $1,000 in your first 90 days of account opening), you’ll have earned at least $450 in cash back by the end of your first year — not counting what you’ve earned in the 1% category.

Depending on how you split up your spending in each category, you’ll have the potential to earn more.

How to redeem rewards

Cash back rewards for the card can be redeemed at any time in any amount as either a statement credit, gift cards through Bank of America’s online shopping portal, a deposit into your Bank of America checking or savings account or for credit to an eligible Merrill account. Simply log into your online account via desktop or mobile app to redeem.

Get the most value from the Susan G. Komen® Cash Rewards Visa® credit card

If you have an eligible bank account and/or brokerage account with Bank of America or a Merrill account, the rewards value of the card starts to increase substantially.

As a Preferred Rewards member (with at least $20,000 in balance within either accounts), you’ll earn a 25% to 75% rewards bonus on all purchases. That means the 3% category could go up to 5.25%, the 2% category up to 3.5% and the 1% category up to 1.75%.