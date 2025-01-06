Capital One Savor benefits guide

Key takeaways With the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card, social foodies can earn solid rewards with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees.

The Capital One Savor card offers 3 percent cash back on dining and groceries, 5 percent cash back through Capital One Travel and 8 percent cash back through Capital One Entertainment.

New cardholders looking to consolidate debt can take advantage of an intro APR on balance transfers and purchases.

Getting the most out of your card comes down to spending in bonus categories for higher rates, with further redemption value when you transfer rewards to top Capital One travel cards.

The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card — not to be confused with the now-discontinued legacy version — is often marketed as a beginner card, but this card targets the foodie in all of us with boosted rewards in dining and at grocery stores. Cardholders get higher-than-usual cash back rates in other popular bonus categories, too.

Capital One Savor card highlights

Overall, this card earns:

8 percent cash back on purchases made through the Capital One Entertainment portal

5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

3 percent cash back on purchases for dining, entertainment, grocery store purchases (excluding superstores) and select streaming services

1 percent cash back on all other purchases

Plus, this card is light on fees and comes with an introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers.

There are many other useful benefits to this card, which is why we’ve broken down a few creative and helpful ways to maximize the card’s value. Let’s take a closer look at what the Capital One Savor has to offer.

Rewards benefits

The Capital One Savor’s biggest draw when it comes to rewards is its lucrative rewards structure. Cardholders get boosted spending rates in dining, grocery stores, entertainment and more. But those rewards rates aren’t the only reason to love the Capital One Savor . Other rewards benefits include the following:

An attainable welcome bonus

New Capital One Savor cardholders can get a $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 within three months of account opening. While this bonus won’t shatter any records, it is remarkably easy to earn when compared to other top rewards credit cards , some of which require spending thousands of dollars within a few months.

Numerous redemption options

The Capital One Savor card offers several ways to redeem all of that cash back you earn from your welcome bonus and those bonus categories, including as:

Checks

Statement credits

Gift cards

Travel through Capital One Travel

Pay with Points via PayPal

Shop with Points on Amazon.com

​No annual fee

Many credit cards with lucrative rewards structures and perks come with an annual fee to offset the cost of those perks — but not the Capital One Savor. While it doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles of a luxury credit card, it still has a lot to offer. Considering its excellent cash back earning rates, it’s arguably one of the best no-annual-fee cards on the market today, especially for people who tend to spend a lot on eating out or cooking in.

0% intro APR offers

Some credit cards include introductory annual percentage rate (APR) offers that allow cardholders to carry a balance while paying little to no interest for a set period of time.

The Savor card comes with a 0 percent introductory APR offer on both balance transfers and purchases for 15 months from account opening, followed by an ongoing variable APR of 19.49 percent to 29.49 percent, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers also come with a balance transfer fee of 3 percent for the first 15 months.

An introductory APR offer of 15 months is excellent if you’re looking to consolidate high-interest debt from other credit cards, or if you’re eyeing a new big-ticket purchase. Just make sure you pay off your card’s balance before your 0 percent APR period ends. Otherwise, you’ll be stuck paying your regular variable interest rate on the remaining balance.

​Travel benefits

The Capital One Savor isn’t a travel credit card, but it does still come with some solid travel perks, including those below:

Capital One Travel portal access

In May 2022, Capital One began offering Capital One Savor Cash Rewards cardholders access to the Capital One Travel portal, which previously was only available for premium Capital One cards.

The Capital One Travel portal offers predictive pricing models that can help you book travel when the price is most favorable. Capital One claims that this feature can help consumers to save an average of 15 percent per flight.

Plus, through the Capital One Travel portal , you’ll get free price drop protection — if you book a flight the platform recommends, you’ll get a partial refund as a travel credit should the price drop after the booking. Another valuable benefit is the option to freeze a flight price for up to 14 days for a small fee. In the meantime, you can keep looking for a cheaper option, then come back and finalize your booking if you don’t find a better price.

No foreign transaction fees

The Capital One Savor doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees , which makes it a great option to use while traveling. You won’t have to worry about spending more when you swipe your card while abroad or while shopping through sites that include a currency exchange.

24-hour travel assistance

Cardholders can call the Capital One Travel support line to get help with bookings. If your credit card gets lost or stolen while traveling, you can also get an emergency replacement card and a cash advance sent out to you.

Travel accident insurance

When you book your ticket with your Capital One Savor, you’ll get travel accident insurance for a covered loss.

Purchase protection benefits

When you make a purchase with your Savor card, you’ll get the following protections:

Extended warranty coverage

The Capital One Savor comes with standard benefits found with many credit cards, including extended warranty coverage. This coverage provides additional coverage past the manufacturer’s warranty.

24-hour concierge services

You can also get 24-hour concierge service with your Savor card. This service will help you with dining, travel and entertainment-related questions.

$0 fraud liability

You won’t be responsible for any fraudulent charges on your credit card if it gets lost or stolen . To avoid any issues with card charges, however, you should report your card as lost or stolen to Capital One as soon as possible.

Virtual card numbers from Eno

If you’re paying for purchases online, you can use a virtual credit card numbe r provided by Eno, Capital One’s virtual assistant. This will allow you to keep your true card number secure and avoid having it stolen from an unsecured site.

CreditWise credit monitoring

With your Capital One Savor, you get access to CreditWise, the issuer’s credit monitoring system. This helpful tool can be accessed via your mobile app and will give you up-to-date information about your VantageScore . It also monitors the internet for suspicious activity linked to your card and can alert you of security issues.

Shopping and entertainment benefits

Capital One Savor cardholders get access to exclusive experiences related to dining, concerts, sporting events and more — which is why it’s such a popular card among concert goers and foodies.

Capital One Dining

As a Savor cardholder, you also get access to Capital One Dining , which allows cardholders to book exclusive dining experiences in cities throughout the U.S. The dining portal also provides neighborhood guides and other information to help you make the most out of your dining experiences.

Capital One Café discounts

Capital One runs a number of cafés across the U.S. in several cities. At these cafés, you can get an assortment of coffees and teas sourced from Verve Coffee Roasters, as well as seasonal beverages and fresh food. The cafés also feature workspaces with free Wi-Fi for those who want to bring their computer or hold a quick meeting.

Capital One cardholders get 50 percent off all handcrafted beverages at these cafés.

Capital One Entertainment

Through the Capital One Entertainment portal, cardholders can get tickets for a variety of events, such as:

MLB games

Concerts

Comedy shows

Orchestra performances

Plays and musicals

Capital One Shopping

Cardholders can also use the Capital One Shopping platform, which automatically applies discounts and coupons to eligible purchases. While you don’t have to be a Capital One cardholder to use the platform, you do get exclusive offers and discounts if you are a cardholder.

​Maximizing the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

The most important way to maximize the Capital One Savor card’s value is to use it for bonus category purchases with higher cash back rates. The more you use the card to pay for dining, groceries, travel and entertainment, the more cash back you will accrue . As for redeeming cash back, always try to redeem your points at a 1:1 ratio, or as close to this ratio as possible.

If you carry one of the top Capital One cards for travel — like the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card — you can transfer your Capital One Savor rewards to one of these cards for more lucrative redemptions options. For example, you might transfer your rewards to one of Capital One’s airline or hotel partners , which could get you a redemption rate well beyond a 1:1 ratio.

​The bottom line