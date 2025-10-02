Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® Credit Card review: Excellent value for frequent travelers
A premium card with unique opportunities to give loyal travelers added value.
Snapshot
4.5
Bottom line
Intro offer
Limited-time online offer: 100,000 bonus points.
Rewards Rate
1 point - 3 points
Annual fee
$395
Regular APR
19.99% - 27.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
4.5
Bankrate score
Rewards value
APR
Rewards flexibility
Features
Reward Details
Card Details
Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® Credit Card overview
The newly-launched Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® Credit Card by Bank of America provides a solid premium travel card option for the recently-merged Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines rewards program, Atmos Rewards.
With a standout welcome offer and a perks package tailored for loyal flyers, the Atmos Summit card is worthy of a spot in any frequent traveler’s wallet. You may even want to rethink how you plan and pay for your future trips.
-
Rewards
- 3X points for eligible purchases with Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
- 3X points for eligible dining purchases
- 3X points for eligible foreign purchases
- 1X points for all other purchases
- Earn a 10 percent rewards bonus on all points earned from card purchases if you have an eligible Bank of America® account
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
-
Welcome offer
-
Earn 100,000 bonus points and a 25,000-point Global Companion Award with this offer. To qualify, spend $6,000 or more on purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account.
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
-
-
Rates and fees
- Annual fee: $395
- Foreign transaction fee: $0
- Regular APR: 19.99% - 27.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
- Balance transfer fee: 4% of the amount of each transaction
- Balance transfer APR: 19.99% - 27.99% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
- Cash advance fee: Up to 5 percent of the amount of each transaction
- Cash advance APR: 23.24 percent to 28.24 percent variable
- Late payment fee: Up to $40
- Penalty APR: Up to 29.99 percent
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
-
Other cardholder perks
- Annual Global 25K Companion Award for a travel companion on the same itinerary, when booking travel using your Atmos™ Rewards points
- Receive a Global 100K Companion Award when you spend $60,000 in that anniversary year
- 8 Alaska Lounge passes and 8 Wi-Fi passes each year (2 of each per calendar quarter)
- Free checked bag for you and up to 6 guests traveling on the same reservation when you purchase Alaska or Hawaiian Airlines airfare with the card
- Get 10,000 status points every year on your account anniversary
- Earn 1 status point for every $2 spent on purchases
- Up to $120 credit every four years for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry
- Receive a $50 voucher for Alaska Airlines flight cancellations or departure delays of 2 hours or more
- No change fees for making a same-day change to your eligible Alaska Airlines flight
- No fees for booking partner award flights (taxes, and fees may apply)
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® Credit Card pros and cons
PROS
-
You’ll get a top rewards rate for international purchases.
Bank of America Preferred Rewards customers can earn boosted rewards on all purchases.
The Global Companion Awards can provide outstanding savings.
CONS
-
The annual fee is high and may be tough to justify.
-
You won’t get great value with this card if you don’t travel often.
-
Rewards aren’t as flexible as those earned with general travel cards.
First-year value vs. ongoing value
The Atmos Summit card packs major value into the first year of card ownership. It continues to deliver value if you can use the annual companion award.
Here’s a look at how much value you can expect to earn based on our card value rating methodology, which assumes an annual spend of $22,500 and Bankrate’s valuation of around 1.1 cents each for Atmos Rewards.
Benefits & Costs First-year value Ongoing value Yearly rewards +$317.25 +$317.25 Welcome offer +$1,100 N/A Perks (of monetary value)
- +$30 (Up to $120 credit every four years for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry)
- +$275 (Annual Global 25K Companion Award)
- +$30 (Up to $120 credit every four years for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry)
- +$275 (Annual Global 25K Companion Award)
Annual fee -$395 -$395 Total value $1,327.25 $227.25
Why you might want the Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® Credit Card
If you travel often and want to concentrate on earning boosted rewards and status within one program, the Atmos Summit is a great choice for your wallet.
Rewards: Unique value with international purchases
The Atmos Summit card earns Atmos Rewards, which Bankrate values at around 1.1 cents each. Like most co-branded airline cards, you’ll earn a boosted rate of 3X points for purchases with Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. But while most co-branded cards are only affiliated with a single airline, the recent merger of these two airlines’ reward programs gives you more options than other cards. You’ll also earn 3X points for dining and foreign purchases, which is unique and can be highly valuable if you travel often. Many international merchants may not code correctly for earning bonus rewards, so getting dependable, high-value rewards no matter where you’re spending can take out a lot of guesswork.
Bank of America Preferred Rewards customers can earn an additional 10 percent rewards bonus with eligible accounts, bumping rates in the top categories to 3.3X points.
Atmos Rewards is a unique airline program that has its own set of airline partners in addition to being part of the oneworld® alliance. While no airline currency has the flexibility offered by general travel cards, Atmos Rewards offers more booking possibilities than many other airlines.
Welcome offer: Big boost to your balance
Atmos takes a big swing with the Summit card’s initial welcome offer of 100,000 bonus points and a 25,000-point Global Companion Award after spending $6,000 within the first 90 days. Using our valuations, the points are worth $1,100 and the Global Companion Award offers a discount worth around $275, although you can get even better value depending on your flight redemption.
This is one of the most generous welcome bonuses on the market — and it likely won’t last. Premium cards often offer the highest bonus when they launch, so it's best not to wait around if you’re interested.
Perks: Focused on frequent flyers
This card does an outstanding job of focusing on perks that can benefit loyal Atmos Rewards customers. You’ll get commonly offered perks like free checked baggage (for you and up to 6 guests on the same reservation) and credits for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry, as well as plenty of perks for frequent flyers.
Companion awards
You’ll get an annual Global 25K Companion Award every year, which you can use for a companion on the same itinerary when you book with Atmos Rewards. If you spend $60,000 in your anniversary year, you’ll earn another award worth a 100K discount. You can also use these awards on any partner airline bookable through Atmos Rewards for any class of service, meaning you could potentially get 100,000 points off a business or first class award booking. With the right strategic redemption, these awards could unlock thousands in travel savings — especially on premium cabin awards.
Fast-track to elite status
If you’re interested in elite status with Atmos Rewards, the Summit card can give you a major boost. You’ll get 10,000 status points every year on your account anniversary, which gets you halfway to Atmos Silver status. You’ll also earn one status point for every $2 spent on the card. So, if you were to spend $60,000 to earn the Global 100K Companion Award, you’d earn 30,000 status points, giving you a total of 40,000 points — which would qualify you for Atmos Gold status. Here are some of the benefits Atmos Rewards elite status can provide:
- Complimentary upgrades (when available)
- Complimentary preferred seating
- Status benefits with the oneworld® alliance
- Priority service
- Preferred boarding
Enhanced travel experience
The card also gives you solid perks for your travel experience. You’ll get two Alaska Lounge passes and Wi-Fi passes each quarter. There’s no change fees for same-day Alaska Airlines flight changes and no fees for booking partner award flights. But one of the card's most unique benefits is that you’ll receive a $50 voucher if your Alaska Airlines flight is canceled or has a departure delay of two hours or more.
Why you might want a different travel card
As is the case with many co-branded cards, if your travel needs don’t work with the brand, you’ll want to explore another option.
Travel needs: Doesn’t line up with Atmos
Although Alaska Airlines has beefed up route coverage with the merger with Hawaiian Airlines, its overall coverage still doesn’t measure up with other major domestic carriers. It’s heavily focused on the West Coast, so if your travel needs don’t work with their map, you likely won’t get value from this card.
Atmos’ program can offer good value for booking partner awards — especially with American Airlines — but unless you frequently redeem partner awards at a high value, it may be best to consider other flexible travel cards.
Rates and fees: Costly card
Although the $395 annual fee is consistent with other premium co-branded airline cards, it can be difficult to justify the cost if you don’t fly often with Alaska or Hawaiian or use Atmos Rewards regularly.
While the card doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees, most rates and fees are on the higher side. If you don’t get the low end of the APR, you’ll end up with a rate higher than the current average.
We tried it: Here’s what our experts say
I was intrigued by the Summit card’s perks, especially the Global Companion Awards. The welcome bonus and elevated rewards on international purchases convinced me to give the card a shot. I may also reconsider my elite status strategy because of how easy this card makes it to earn solid status perks.Ryan Flanigan, CCC, Bankrate credit cards writer
How the Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® Credit Card compares to other travel cards
The Atmos Summit is for frequent Alaska and Hawaiian flyers. You might consider these options if you can’t justify the card’s higher cost.
Annual fee$395
Intro offerLimited-time online offer: 100,000 bonus points.
Earn 100,000 bonus points and a 25,000-point Global Companion Award with this offer. To qualify, spend $6,000 or more on purchases within the first 90 days of opening your account.
Rewards rate1 point - 3 points
Earn unlimited 3 points for every $1 spent on eligible dining, foreign transaction, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines purchases. Earn unlimited 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit ScoreGood to Excellent (670 – 850)
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee$95
Intro offerLimited-time online offer: 80,000 bonus points.
Earn 80,000 bonus points and a $99 Companion Fare (plus taxes and fees from $23) with this offer. To qualify, spend $4,000 or more on purchases within the first 120 days of opening your account.
Rewards rate1 point - 3 points
Earn unlimited 3 points for every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines purchases. Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on eligible gas, EV charging station, cable, streaming services and local transit (including ride share) purchases. Earn unlimited 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.
Recommended Credit ScoreGood to Excellent (670 – 850)
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee$595
Intro offerEarn 70,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles
Earn 70,000 American Airlines AAdvantage® bonus miles after spending $7,000 within the first 3 months of account opening.
Rewards rate1X - 4X
Earn 4x AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases. 1 AAdvantage® miles for every $1 spent on other purchases.
Recommended Credit ScoreGood to Excellent (670 – 850)
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Is the Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® Credit Card right for me?
The Atmos Summit is an ideal card for frequent flyers. The more you travel, the better value this card delivers. Consider this card if you:
- Fly Alaska Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines regularly
- Can spend enough to earn the 100K Global Companion Award
- Will get value from having elite status with Atmos Rewards
Alternative picks
The Atmos Summit is a top option for regular travelers who can get good use from Atmos Rewards. Here are two other options which might work better for you if you need access to different airlines or prefer general travel cards.
Frequently asked questions
We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.
Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest).
We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:
-
