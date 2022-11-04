Alliant Visa® Platinum Credit Card review

Alliant Visa® Platinum Credit Card Overview

The Alliant Visa® Platinum Credit Card is a decent option for cardholders looking to save on interest. Based on your creditworthiness, you can qualify for an introductory APR between 0 percent and 5.99 percent for your first 12 months (11.74 percent to 23.74 percent variable APR after that). This rate applies to both new purchases and balance transfers, making this card a great choice to help you save money on interest whether you need to finance purchases or pay off existing debt.

That said, the card falls short of other cards if you’re looking for a chance to earn cash back or rewards, especially considering some of the best rewards cards also have introductory APRs for balance transfers and new purchases.

What are the pros and cons?

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Great for balance transfers and a potentially low ongoing APR

  • Checkmark

    No annual fee makes holding the card

  • Checkmark

    Generous credit lines

  • Checkmark

    Charges a low balance transfer fee of just 2 percent (or $5, whichever is greater)

Cons

  • Other cards offer intro longer APR periods while also offering rewards

  • Foreign transaction fee makes this a less than ideal card for international travel

  • You must qualify for the card’s introductory APR offer based on creditworthiness

A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

  • Rewards rate: N/A
  • Welcome offer: N/A
  • Annual fee: $0
  • Purchase intro APR: Between 0 percent and 5.99 percent for 12 months
  • Balance transfer intro APR: Between 0 percent and 5.99 percent for 12 months
  • Regular APR: 11.74 percent to 23.74 percent variable

Current welcome offer

The Alliant Visa Platinum currently features an intro APR as low as 0 percent for 12 months on both purchases and balance transfers (11.74 percent to 23.74 percent variable APR after) as a welcome offer, with the potential for your introductory rate to be as high as 5.99 percent based on creditworthiness, if you qualify at all. This offer isn’t nearly as good as the 0 percent introductory APR offers on other cards, but it may still be useful if you’re looking to pay down high-interest credit card debt or need extra time to pay off new purchases.

Other cardholder perks

This card’s main benefit is that it gives you a chance to get an introductory APR, and while it also features a handful of other features, few stand out as especially unique or valuable.

Roadside dispatch

This is a Visa credit card benefit that can come in handy in a pinch, especially if you don’t already have roadside coverage through another service. As a cardholder, you have 24/7 access to Visa’s Roadside Dispatch service, which is a pay-per-use service that helps connect you with automotive service technicians for towing, tire changes, jump starts, lockouts and more.

Auto rental collision damage waiver

The auto rental damage collision waiver offered by Visa allows you to skip the collision damage waiver or any similar alternative offered (and sometimes even required) by rental car companies. The benefit only applies if you complete the entire rental car transaction using your Visa card and you decline the coverage offered by the rental company.

24/7 customer service

If you have any questions or concerns regarding your card, Alliant features helpful around-the-clock customer service. Whether you’re having technical issues or just have a question about your card or balance, you can call Alliant at any time for assistance.

Automatic payments

Alliant allows you to set up automatic payments for your card, which can help ensure that you pay your bill on time each month and avoid late fees and other penalties. You can set up automatic payments when you apply for the card and can change your payment method whenever you need to.

Rates and fees

After the introductory APR period, the Alliant Visa Platinum credit card charges a variable APR of 11.74 percent to 23.74 percent variable APR. The low-end APR is far below the current average APR, making the card a potentially good deal if you need to carry a balance.

The Alliant Visa Platinum doesn’t charge an annual fee, which is common among cards that don’t earn rewards. This makes it an affordable option for cardholders on a budget looking to limit fees, extra charges and high interest.

While the Alliant Visa Platinum doesn’t charge an annual fee, several other fees are associated with the card. The card charges a balance transfer fee of 2 percent of the amount transferred, with a $5 minimum. That’s among the lowest balance transfer fees out there (most cards charge a balance transfer fee at least 3 percent, with many charging 5 percent). Plus, the fee usually pays for itself when it comes to the money you’ll save on interest in the first year.

There’s also a foreign transaction fee of 2 percent of each transaction, which means this card may not be a good fit for frequent international travelers. Finally, there are late payment and return payment fees of up to $27.

How the Alliant Visa Platinum Credit Card compares to other balance transfer cards

While the Alliant Visa Platinum is an attractive option for borrowers looking to transfer a balance from another card, there are several other balance transfer and rewards credit cards worth considering.

The Alliant Visa Platinum Credit Card vs. The Alliant Visa® Platinum Rewards Credit Card

The Alliant Visa Platinum Rewards Credit Card is a good option if you’re interested in a card from Alliant but want to earn rewards on purchases. The card earns 2X points per $1 spent, redeemable for cash rewards, gift cards, electronics, event tickets and travel rewards. Its intro APR also has the same term length as the Visa Platinum. The APR after the balance transfer is slightly higher (13.24% to 23.24% variable APR) than the Alliant Visa Platinum, so it might not be the best option for borrowers who plan on carrying a balance on the card after the first 12 months.

The Alliant Visa Platinum Credit Card vs. U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card

The U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card is another solid option for borrowers looking for a balance transfer credit card. The main perk of this card is its longer 18-billing cycle 0 percent introductory APR period on purchases and balance transfers (19.74 percent to 29.74 percent variable APR after), giving borrowers plenty of time to pay down high-interest credit card debt or major purchases. However, the APR after the introductory period is slightly higher, making it a less ideal fit for borrowers who plan on carrying a balance on the card after the initial low-interest APR period is over.

Best cards to pair the Alliant Visa Platinum Credit Card with

Since the Alliant Visa Platinum doesn’t feature any rewards or cash back, it’s a natural fit to pair it with a rewards or cash back credit card. This is an especially good idea if you plan to use the Alliant card primarily for paying down balance transfers while putting everyday expenses on another card.

If you have a lot of expenses in a particular category, like dining or travel, a rewards credit card with bonuses in these categories could help you to earn more while you spend. Alternatively, if you’re just looking for a simple, straightforward rewards credit card, a cash back credit card with no annual fee may be a good fit.

Bankrate’s Take—Is the Alliant Visa Platinum Credit Card worth it?

The Alliant Visa Platinum is a great deal for borrowers interested in paying down high-interest credit card debt because it offers an introductory APR, a low balance transfer fee and a low ongoing APR. The card also has a $0 annual fee, making it a good option for borrowers on a budget.

Aside from the low introductory APR, though, the card is light on other perks and doesn’t come with a rewards program, making it unfit for borrowers looking for a robust rewards credit card.

The information about the Alliant Visa® Platinum Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

Margaret has written for Money Under 30, MoneyGeek, The Simple Dollar, CreditCards.com, Interest.com and Fiscal Tiger, among other publications. She writes about subjects including saving, credit, insurance, investing and other financial topics.

