AARP® Credit Card from Chase

Written by
Natalie Campisi
Edited by
Bankrate Staff
 /  3 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

4.6

Bankrate rating
Info
Image of AARP&reg; Credit Card from Chase

AARP® Credit Card from Chase

*
4.6
Bankrate score
Info
N/A

Intro offer

Info

1X - 3X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

AARP Credit Card from Chase Overview

The *AARP Credit Card from Chase offers sizable rewards for people who love to eat out and fill up at the gas pump. The 3% cash back rewards on restaurant and gas purchases is better than what most rewards cards offer. Plus, cardholders don’t have to jump through hoops to figure out the points system as there are no category spending requirements or limits on how much you can earn.

A deeper look at the current card offer

If you want to sidestep costly fees and earn meaningful rewards on gas and restaurant spending, then take a peek at the AARP Credit Card from Chase, which ticks those boxes. Not only will you get 3% cash back rewards in these areas, but you will also get 1% cash back on everything else.

One of the major advantages is that there’s no annual fee, so you can enjoy this card without worrying about whether or not you’re earning enough rewards to compensate for the cost.

New cardholders also will get a $200 bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. This sign-up bonus is only available for people who do not own this credit card and have not received a bonus for this credit card in the past 24 months.

One unique and feel-good feature is that for each restaurant purchase you make on the card, Chase will donate $0.10 to the AARP Foundation in support of Drive To End Hunger. Not only will you benefit from spending, but you can also help a good cause.

Fees and APR

  • There’s no annual fee.
  • The variable APR is on the high side, between 17.24% and 23.99% based on creditworthiness.
  • The variable balance transfer APR is also between 17.24% and 23.99%.
  • Cardholders who make late payments will be charged a late payment fee of up to $15 if the balance is less than $750 and up to $35 if the balance is $750 or more.
  • The balance transfer fee is either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
  • If you use the card outside of the U.S., you will have to pay a 3% foreign transaction fee.

Extras, perks and using rewards

Cardholders will get free access to the purchase protection program, which covers your new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft, up to $500 per claim and $50,000 per account.

The zero liability program protects you from unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.

The complimentary extended warranty protection plan adds an additional year to the time period of the U.S. manufacturer’s warranty; this is good for eligible warranties of three years or less.

The points’ value changes depending on how you use them. You can choose cash back as either a statement credit or direct deposit into a savings or checking account, put them toward an AARP membership or use them to buy gift cards. Redeeming your points this way gets you $0.01 per point, which is $1 per 100 points.

Or you can choose to put your rewards toward travel through the AARP Everyday Rewards Program, which increases your points’ value to $0.0112 or $1.12 per 100 points.

Is the AARP Credit Card from Chase worth it?

People who want a card that gives them above average points on gas and restaurants without an annual fee will love this card. You can park it in your wallet and not worry that you’re spending more on fees than you’re earning in points.

Although there are cards that offer better rewards and bigger sign-up bonuses, it’s not easy finding one that doesn’t charge an annual fee.

*The information about AARP® Credit Card from Chase has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

Compare the best cash back credit cards
Written by
Natalie Campisi
FORMER REPORTER, HOME LENDING

Natalie Campisi is a former mortgage reporter at Bankrate.

Edited by
Bankrate Staff

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more Cash Back

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

5.0 Bankrate Score

Citi Custom Cash® Card Review

4.4 Bankrate Score

Discover it® Cash Back Review

4.4 Bankrate Score

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card Review

4.3 Bankrate Score

Citi Double Cash® Card Review

4.2 Bankrate Score

Upgrade Cash Rewards Elite Visa® Review

4.2 Bankrate Score

Prime Visa Review

4.1 Bankrate Score

Discover it® Chrome Review

4.0 Bankrate Score

Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card Review

3.8 Bankrate Score

Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

3.8 Bankrate Score