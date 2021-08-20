Natalie Campisi is a former mortgage reporter at Bankrate. She started her journalism career as a general assignment reporter for the Tampa Tribune. From there, she worked on Capitol Hill where she covered welfare and unemployment. She has also written advice columns for several alternative weeklies and was the former editor of hr:Watches, where she traveled to Dubai and Germany to cover the mechanical watch industry. Her work has been published in the Chicago Tribune, Seattle Times, St. Petersburg Times, MSN and Writer magazine. When she's not writing, she's trail running or performing improv in sunny Los Angeles.