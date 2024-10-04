Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders can earn up to $400 in statement credits with limited-time offer
Just in time for holiday travel, Chase Travel℠ and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card have new travel offers to help you earn and redeem more points when you book your next trip. Most Chase Ultimate Rewards cards earn bonus rates when booking travel through Chase Travel℠, but the issuer’s limited-time offer kicks it up a notch. Here are the details.
Bonus earnings with Chase Travel
For bookings made now through January 31, 2025, cardholders who book through Chase Travel℠ can earn:
- Up to 20,000 bonus points for first-time bookers: Eligible cardholders who book for the first time on Chase Travel℠ directly can earn 20,000 points on hotel purchases or 10,000 points on non-hotel purchases.
- 10,000 bonus points or $100 statement credit for repeat bookers: Eligible cardholders can earn a $100 statement credit or 10,000 points on hotel purchases booked through Chase Travel℠.
You’ll need to activate the offer with Chase, book travel by January 31, 2025 and complete your trip by August 31, 2025. You must spend a minimum of $400 on your eligible credit card, but you can use points to cover the remaining balance. You’ll also still earn points on top of this offer. “Reserve now, pay later,” canceled or refunded trips are not eligible. Allow up to eight weeks after completing your travel for bonus points to post to your account.
Limited-time Chase Sapphire Preferred welcome offer
For a limited time, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card also offers an increased welcome bonus for new cardholders. The current offer is for 60,000 Ultimate Rewards points after spending $4,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening. In addition to this standard offering, you will also earn up to $300 in statement credits on Chase Travel℠ purchases within your first year. These credits and the welcome bonus are worth up to $1,050 with Chase Travel℠.
The $300 statement credits on Chase Travel℠ purchases are a substantial increase. The card normally earns a $50 annual credit for Chase Travel℠ purchases for hotel bookings only, so the increased value and the flexibility to cover any type of Chase Travel℠ booking are welcome developments.
According to Bankrate’s valuations, Chase Ultimate Rewards points are worth around 2.0 cents per point. You’ll get a 25 percent boost to your points when booking through Chase Travel℠ and you can even better value when transferring to Chase’s travel partners through an eligible card.
Who should get the Chase Sapphire Preferred
This offer makes a lot of sense for anyone with upcoming travel needs looking for ways to lower their costs. The Chase Sapphire Preferred consistently ranks as one of our top travel cards and its sign-up bonus provides exceptional value that you can stack with increased Chase Travel℠ credits and bonus points. While the card has a $95 annual fee, you should be able to easily offset that cost many times over very quickly.
The card offers excellent everyday earnings for regular travelers, higher rates on Chase Travel℠ bookings, and a 25 percent boost in points when using the travel portal. This combination is excellent for those looking to enter the world of travel rewards with substantial savings and value.
The bottom line
Stacking the Chase Travel℠ bonus with the increased limited-time welcome offer on the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card provides an outstanding combination of value for your upcoming travel needs. You can stack a solid welcome bonus and increased travel credits with bonus points and elevated category earnings, meaning a single travel reservation can net you significant returns. It’s an ideal time to pick up one of the best travel cards on the market.
