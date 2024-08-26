At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Here is a list of our banking partners .

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

A savings account is often the best place to set aside funds for emergencies and short-term financial goals. It provides easy access to your money, and some savings accounts even earn interest rates these days that outpace inflation.

Standard savings accounts typically earn a variable annual percentage yield (APY), which can fluctuate over time based on economic conditions and whether the Federal Reserve raises or lowers rates.

Not all savings accounts are created equal, however, as rates often vary starkly among banks. Here we’ll show what a large sum of $100,000 can earn you in a year right now in a high-yield savings account, compared with lower-yielding accounts.

For illustrative purposes, our example rates remain the same, although in the real world many banks change their savings account rates once or more in a year. Our examples also assume no funds are added to or withdrawn from the account over the year.

Type of savings account Typical APY Interest on $100,000 after 1 year Total amount in savings account after 1 year Savings account paying competitive rates 4.60% $4,600 $104,600 Savings account paying the national average 0.59% $590 $100,590 Savings accounts from various big brick-and-mortar banks 0.01% $10 $100,010

National average savings account rates

The national average APY for savings accounts is currently 0.59 percent as of August 19. Having $100,000 in a savings account with this rate will earn you around $590 after a year, for a total of $100,590.

Type of account: Savings account

Savings account Total amount deposited: $100,000

$100,000 APY: 0.59%

0.59% Total interest after one year: $590

$590 Total account balance after one year: $100,590

While this average APY of 0.59 percent is 59 times greater than the 0.01 percent often paid by large brick-and-mortar banks, it’s still less than eight times what you could earn with a highly competitive account.

Competitive savings account rates

The best widely available high-yield savings accounts currently earn an APY of around 4.60 percent. An amount of $100,000 in an account earning this rate will earn around $4,600 after a year, for a total of $104,600.

Type of account: Savings account

Savings account Total amount deposited: $100,000

$100,000 APY: 4.60%

4.60% Total interest after one year: $4,600

$4,600 Total account balance after one year: $104,600

Online banks are where you’re likely to find such high rates. A few highly competitive accounts even earn 5 percent APY or higher.

Savings account rates from big banks

Big banks with a considerable branch footprint tend to offer lackluster rates that are often near 0 percent. Keeping a significant sum of money in such a savings account will provide you with a mere fraction of the interest you’ll get from a competitive account.

A sum of $100,000 in an account that earns an APY of just 0.01 percent will provide you with only around $10 in interest after a year’s time.

Type of account: Savings account

Savings account Total amount deposited: $100,000

$100,000 APY: 0.01%

0.01% Total interest after one year: $10

$10 Total account balance after one year: $100,010

Examples of banks with savings accounts that currently earn a 0.01 percent APY include Chase Bank and Bank of America. A competitive yield of 4.60 percent is 460 times greater than such a rock-bottom yield.

Where to find the best high-yield savings account

It pays to shop around to find an account that pays the best yield — especially if you’re depositing a sum as large as $100,000. Accounts that earn high APYs can often be found at online banks such as Bask Bank, CIT Bank and Citizens Access.

Other features you may find important in a bank include fee-free ATM access, 24/7 customer phone support and a highly rated mobile banking app. Don’t forget to make sure your money’s with a federally insured bank or credit union.

Other accounts that are beating inflation

It’s not difficult these days to find a savings account that outpaces the annual inflation rate, which is currently at 2.9 percent. Certificates of deposit (CDs) are another type of account that may also earn yields greater than the inflation rate. The best one-year CDs, for instance, currently earn APYs of up to 5.25 percent.

Keep in mind, however, that paying taxes on savings account interest and CD interest will eat into your earnings, putting a dent in your overall return.

Bottom line

Depositing $100,000 into a competitive savings account can earn you enough interest in a year to take a nice vacation, whereas putting it into an account with a lackluster rate won’t even generate enough to pay for a single dinner out. You’ll thank yourself in a year for having shopped around for the best rate.

–Freelance writer Allison Martin updated this article.