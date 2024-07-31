At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Here is a list of our banking partners .

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Saving money and having an emergency fund can help you handle unplanned expenses and provide peace of mind — especially in uncertain times. But stashing away too much cash might not be the best personal finance strategy, either. It’s possible to have too much money sitting in a savings account that earns little or no interest.

The drawback of too much in savings

A liquid savings account is a safe place to keep some money that’s easily accessible. A liquid account simply means it’s money you can access easily (think extra cash sitting in your checking account), as opposed to an illiquid account, such as money tied up in a certificate of deposit (CD) or a retirement account. Insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), which covers up to $250,000 per person, per account type at an FDIC-insured bank, means that your savings are protected by the federal government if your bank fails.

The risk of having too much money sitting in a savings account, assuming you don’t pass the $250,000 insurance threshold, is largely one of opportunity cost. Keeping too much of your spare cash in an account that generates little interest means you’re missing out on the opportunity to grow your money.

According to Bankrate data, the average savings account pays just 0.59 percent annual percentage yield (APY) as of July 22, 2024. However, you don’t have to settle for such a small yield. Right now, the best high-yield savings accounts pay 5 percent APY or higher.

Other deposit products carry similarly low risk, yet may pay a higher yield than savings accounts. You can find a one-year certificate of deposit (CD) that pays an APY of over 5 percent, for instance. CDs aren’t the best place for money you might need access to before the term expires, however, since you’d likely be charged an early withdrawal penalty. They’re best for saving for time-specific goals.

Money market accounts currently pay similar yields to top savings accounts. Unlike CDs, these liquid accounts allow you to withdraw your funds at any time without penalty.

Instead of keeping extra money in a savings account, you could direct it into investments with greater growth and income potential, such as mutual funds, bonds, stocks, and exchange traded funds, or ETFs. These investments are riskier than a savings account, but may offer higher returns.

Signs indicating you have too much in savings

While many folks struggle to save enough for their next emergency, there are some who may have too much. You might have too much in savings if:

You have more than your emergency savings and short-term goals. If you’ve saved beyond your emergency savings goal and any short-term goals, you may not need more than that in your savings account. Having a year’s worth of emergency savings is quite a lot and may be more than you need, especially if you have other financial obligations to take care of.

If you’ve saved beyond your emergency savings goal and any short-term goals, you may not need more than that in your savings account. Having a year’s worth of emergency savings is quite a lot and may be more than you need, especially if you have other financial obligations to take care of. You’re losing purchasing power. Although inflation has cooled, you could be losing purchasing power to inflation as your cash earns little interest.

Although inflation has cooled, you could be losing purchasing power to inflation as your cash earns little interest. You have other goals. You have long-term financial goals, like saving for retirement, that don’t require money in an easily accessible savings account, but rather, an investment account.

Calculate the right savings threshold

The first task is to determine how much money you should save in an emergency fund. That depends on your personal situation. Many personal finance experts recommend saving at least three to six months’ worth of expenses.But this could also vary based on if you experience income fluctuations and other personal factors.

If you don’t have an emergency fund yet, it can help to start with small savings goals, and work your way up from there. If setting aside three to six months seems daunting, just remember that this is a goal that may take some time to achieve. Analyzing your budget can help you create an effective game plan of how to increase your savings.

One thing to keep in mind is to not sacrifice saving for retirement as you are also building your emergency fund. If your company offers a 401(k) match incentive, it is beneficial to prioritize contributing at least up to the amount that is matched by your employer as you are working on your savings goal.

“Your emergency fund should be at minimum three months of living expenses,” says financial educator Angel Radcliffe. “I would recommend six [months].” That means someone with monthly bills totaling $3,000 should have between $9,000 and $18,000 in savings before investing extra cash in higher-yielding investments.

Maintaining this savings cushion will enable you to cover unexpected expenses, such as a car repair or a medical bill. It also gives you a cash cushion to deal with a loss of income due to a job loss.

Financial coach and writer Katie Oelker says the amount you want to sock away in your emergency fund depends on your risk tolerance and personal situation.

“Once you have three months of expenses built up, ask yourself how much more you’d feel comfortable with,” Oelker says. “Is it six months? Nine months? Twelve months? A lot of this answer has to do with how comfortable you are with the risk of losing income, as well as how long you think you would need to stretch your [emergency] fund if needed.”

For example, if you’re part of a dual-income household, you might be able to get away with a smaller emergency fund if you can rely on your partner’s income if you lose your job. But if you’re the sole breadwinner for your household, you might want to have a larger emergency fund.

Determine your short-term financial goals

Your financial goals can have a major impact on how much money you want to set aside in lower-yielding deposit accounts versus investments with greater growth potential like stocks. While investment accounts, such as a 401(k) and Individual Retirement Account (IRA), for example, may be good options for long-term goals, such as retirement, it may not be suited for money you want to access in the short-term.

For example, if you want to make a significant purchase — such as buying a home — in the near future, it makes sense to have a large amount of money in a savings account or CD. The last thing that you want is to save for a down payment by investing your money in the stock market, only to have your investments plummet in value as you start house hunting.

You likely will have other short-term saving goals as well that are best suited for a savings account. Some examples of potential short-term goals include:

Travel

A wedding or other specific event

Home renovation

Holiday gifts and expenses

Buying a new car or other larger purchase

Maximize your emergency fund

Once you’ve built your emergency fund, try to earn a safe but high rate of return on that money.

“While many save in a personal savings account for easy access for emergencies, there are other options to make the best of your savings for easy access to funds,” financial educator Radcliffe says. “Moving your savings to a high-interest savings account will help increase your yield.”

One of the first places to look for higher-yielding accounts should be online banks. They tend to offer some of the most competitive rates on savings accounts and might not have minimum balances or charge monthly fees.

Bottom line

Having significantly more money in a savings account than you would need for emergencies can mean you’re losing out on higher potential returns elsewhere. Once you’ve built up savings for emergencies and short-term goals, additional funds could be earning better interest in FDIC-insured CDs or money market accounts, as well as stocks, bonds or mutual funds.