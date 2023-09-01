Sarah Sharkey

Contributor, Personal Finance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
  • Mortgages
  • Credit cards
  • Insurance
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor of Science, University of Florida
  • Master of Science, University of Florida

 

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make smart financial decisions. She lives in Florida with her husband and dog. When she's not writing, she's outside exploring the coast.

Find Sarah Sharkey beyond Bankrate

  • Business Insider
  • Rocket Mortgage
  • Money Under 30

I enjoy helping readers make the most of their money.

— Sarah Sharkey

Sarah's latest articles