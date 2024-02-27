At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways A mortgage banker represents a lending institution that helps homebuyers explore their mortgage options and, ideally, close on a home loan.

Unlike a broker, a mortgage banker is tied to a specific lender (usually, the financial institution employing the banker).

To find a mortgage banker that's right for you, set your home budget and shop around with multiple lenders.

There are many roles involved in the lending process, and you might work with different people from the time you get preapproved for a mortgage to closing. As a result, understanding who does what and when can make your life easier. Here, we explore what a mortgage banker does in the process of getting a home loan while differentiating their role from other mortgage pros (namely, mortgage brokers).

What is a mortgage banker?

A mortgage banker is a person or entity that originates, or initiates, home loans, and typically provides the funding for them. The home loan banker could be an individual or a large company, but in either case, they function in the same capacity. To give you a relatively simple mortgage banker definition, this is the entity that approves you for a loan and cuts a check to the home seller so you can get your keys to the house.

Many mortgage bankers generate revenue by charging borrowers an origination fee.

Once a mortgage banker originates a loan, the banker can keep the loan in its portfolio and service it. Alternatively, they can sell it on the secondary market, sell the servicing rights to another party or a combination of the two.

What does a mortgage banker do?

A mortgage banker determines whether to approve a borrower for a loan, which is usually accomplished through the banker’s underwriting department. A mortgage banker’s services might include:

Originating loans: Mortgage bankers have a variety of loans to offer, but some can specialize in particular types of loans, such as jumbo loans, VA loans or unusual financing options.

Mortgage bankers have a variety of loans to offer, but some can specialize in particular types of loans, such as jumbo loans, VA loans or unusual financing options. Servicing loans: Once the loan closes, your mortgage banker might also service your loan, meaning they manage the repayment process and assist you if you need help with repayment.

Once the loan closes, your mortgage banker might also service your loan, meaning they manage the repayment process and assist you if you need help with repayment. Selling loans: Mortgage bankers can also sell your mortgage or the rights to service your mortgage on the secondary market. Mortgage bankers do this to free up more capital to make more loans to more borrowers.

You may have to work with other financial officers to receive financing for your home. For example, you might also work with a mortgage broker or a loan officer, both of which have certain distinctions from a mortgage banker.

Mortgage banker vs. mortgage broker

Mortgage bankers are often confused with mortgage brokers, but they’re very different. A mortgage banker is tied to one financial institution, while a mortgage broker works independently of lenders. As a result, mortgage brokers can help you compare options from various lending institutions.

The broker helps you shop around for a good deal from multiple lenders or bankers, generally at no cost to you as the borrower. But their role maxes out at a certain point. Unlike bankers, brokers don’t fund loans — they simply guide you through the process of finding the best loan for your situation.

“A banker uses their own money for funding while a broker only facilitates between a borrower and a lender,” says Paul Sundin, CPA, CEO at Emparion, based in Chandler, Arizona.

Although the funding source might not seem too important to you as the borrower, it is useful to know as you navigate the homebuying process. Ultimately, the mortgage banker, not a broker, will be the one to make the decision about your loan. In fact, some people who get a mortgage never work with a broker at all, instead working straight with the mortgage banker from the get-go.

Mortgage banker vs. loan officer

The difference between a mortgage banker versus a loan officer might not be as obvious. All mortgage bankers are loan officers, but not all loan officers are mortgage bankers. A loan officer typically works for a single financial institution and can only offer products and interest rates set by that institution.

Mortgage bankers, on the other hand, might have more flexibility. Mortgage bankers may be able to get multiple offers from institutions they work with, and they can also originate all types of loans, giving you flexibility in the type of loan you can apply for.

How to find a mortgage banker

Are you looking for a mortgage to buy a home, or do you want to refinance your loan? Here are some quick tips on getting the best mortgage and finding the right mortgage lender:

Boost your credit: A good credit score can help you secure the best loan rate and terms from mortgage bankers. As you start to consider different lenders, take action to improve your credit, if needed. Set your own budget: Although a bank might approve you for a larger loan, it can be wise to only go with what you can reasonably afford. You can use Bankrate’s home affordability calculator to find out where you’d be most comfortable based on your budget.

Compare rates from multiple lenders: Look for the lender that offers you the best rate and good terms to match. Get loan estimates from multiple lenders—including banks—so you can compare offers and find the right mortgage for you. Mortgage rates fluctuate frequently, so it’s important to compare offers within a short time frame to get an accurate snapshot of the current rates. While a mortgage banker at each institution can help, you can also compare mortgage rates easily through Bankrate.