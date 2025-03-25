This checking account promotion offers 4% APY
Many checking accounts don’t pay any interest, but if they do, it’s typically under 1 percent. However, a temporary promotion currently offered on Bask Bank’s high-interest checking account lets customers earn up to 4 percent annual percentage yield (APY) on their balance.
Here’s how the it works:
A new or existing checking account opened by June 30, 2025, can earn an additional 3 percent APY, on top of the base 1 percent APY, through August 29, 2025, provided you meet qualifying activities.
These qualifying activities include setting up $2,500 monthly automated deposits and maintaining an average monthly balance of at least $2,500 through the reward period. You’ll need to maintain this balance for the statement periods of April, May, June, July and August 2025, to receive the additional 3 percent APY from April through August. If these activities aren’t met, the reward bonus will end until qualifying activities resume.
Interest is paid monthly, but keep in mind that APYs are variable and can change.
This Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC)-insured checking account has no monthly account fees. The account comes with a debit card, where you can access more than 55,000 ATMs along with the ability to use Zelle. Bask also offers Bill Center, where you can schedule and track payments. Bask also offers saving accounts and a wide range of certificates of deposit (CDs), with terms ranging from three months to two years.
With Bask Interest Checking, like all high-yield checking accounts, is similar to a traditional, standard checking account. The big difference is that you earn a higher APY. Other account options for earning an above-average APY on your liquid funds include a high-yield savings account and a money market account.
Typically, a checking account is designed for your daily transactions and not for stashing your extra cash. This is partly why you will often see APYs on checking accounts significantly lower or non-existent. However, you can find high-yield savings accounts currently offering up to 4.50 percent APY.