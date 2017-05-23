Best 1-month CD rates for January 2024
Best available rates across different account types for Wednesday, January 17, 2024
What To Know First
A one-month certificate of deposit matures in the quick span of just four weeks. Interest rates on these CDs typically are low, mostly because banks want account holders to lock their money up for longer periods. But you may prefer a one-month CD if you need to protect some cash for a very short term and intend to spend it immediately.
Many savings accounts and money market accounts, however, offer higher annual percentage yields (APYs) than one-month CDs. But savings deposit accounts usually have variable APYs while term CDs generally have fixed APYs for the term.
Though one-month CD rates are typically low, you may be able to find accounts offering competitive yields. Here are the best one-month CDs, providing the highest possible fixed return for this term.
Bankrate’s picks for the top 1-month CD rates
- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union: 3.00% APY; $20,000 minimum deposit to earn APY
- Zions Bank: 0.30% APY; $1,000 minimum deposit*
- BrioDirect: 0.05% APY; $500 minimum deposit
- U.S. Bank: 0.05% APY; $500 minimum deposit
- Huntington National Bank: 0.05% APY; $1,000 minimum deposit
- KeyBank: 0.05% APY; $2,500 minimum deposit
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Nov. 29, 2023. Bankrate's editorial team validates this information regularly, typically biweekly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only FDIC banks or NCUA credit unions in its listings.
*CDs can only be opened in person at branches, which are located in Utah and Idaho.
The following accounts can be found at most banks and credit unions. They’re federally insured for up to $250,000 and offer a safe place to put your money while earning interest.
