The federal government encourages Americans to invest, but Uncle Sam wants a cut of any profits. Capital gains are the financial profit you earn when you sell an asset like a home, business or stocks and bonds. These gains are subject to capital-gains taxes.

As with other taxes you pay on earnings, the amount of capital-gains tax you must pay on profitable investments will depend on your taxable income and filing status. But how long you owned that asset is actually the bigger differentiator in how much tax you’ll pay on capital gains.

To maximize your profit, it’s important to be mindful of the differing rates you’ll pay for short-term vs. long-term capital gains. Gains on investments that you’ve owned for one year or less — short-term capital gains — are taxed at the same rate as ordinary income. Assets you’ve owned for longer than a year — long-term capital gains — are typically taxed at a much lower rate, or even not taxed at all, depending on your income and filing status.

What is a capital gain?

A capital gain is typically calculated in a fairly straightforward manner: It’s the difference between the amount you sold an asset for versus the cost basis (what you paid for it, plus additional expenses in some cases). There are exceptions to that calculation; for example, the IRS treats cost basis differently for assets received as a gift or inheritance.

Anytime you sell an asset for more than you bought it for, you’ve “realized” a capital gain. That’s when taxes will potentially kick in, depending on what the asset was, how long you held it and your taxable income and filing status. By contrast, you may have “unrealized” capital gains on assets that have appreciated in value since you bought them, but those gains aren’t taxable until you sell the assets.

A variety of assets may be subject to capital-gains taxes, including:

Financial assets such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities and cryptocurrency

Vehicles

Home furnishings

Business assets

Partnerships and limited liability companies (LLCs)

Special rules for capital gains taxes and rates may apply to the profitable sale of various types of real estate and collectibles, so it’s important to check the IRS rules .

If you sold an asset for less than you bought it, that’s known as a capital loss. The IRS doesn’t tax you on losses and you may be able to reduce your taxable income with capital losses.

Short-term vs. long-term capital gains

The IRS classifies capital gains (and losses) into two categories — short-term or long-term — and the general rule it uses to differentiate them is the one-year mark. If you sell an asset that you’ve held for one year or less, the IRS considers this a short-term capital gain or loss.

Meanwhile, if you’ve owned an asset for longer than a year, that’s a long-term capital gain or loss. (There are some exceptions to this rule.)

The IRS typically offers more favorable tax rates for long-term capital gains. Short-term capital gains are taxed at the same rates that apply to your ordinary income, which ranges from 10 percent to 37 percent in 2024 and 2025. Long-term capital gains, on the other hand, are taxed at rates of 0 percent, 15 percent or 30 percent in 2024 and 2025.

With both short- or long-term capital gains, the IRS is focused on the net gain — meaning the difference between your net capital gains for the year minus your net capital losses.

Short-term capital gains tax rates

Short-term capital gains are treated like ordinary income, which means you’ll be taxed at the rate that applies to you based on your taxable income and filing status. The income tax rates for the seven brackets are: 10 percent, 12 percent, 22 percent, 24 percent, 32 percent, 35 percent and 37 percent.

If you realized a net short-term capital gain in 2024, the following tax rates will apply:

2024 tax brackets (for tax returns due in 2025)

Tax rate Single Head of household Married filing jointly or qualifying widow Married filing separately 10% $0 to $11,600 $0 to $16,550 $0 to $23,200 $0 to $11,600 12% $11,601 to $47,150 $16,551 to $63,100 $23,201 to $94,300 $11,601 to $47,150 22% $47,151 to $100,525 $63,101 to $100,500 $94,301 to $201,050 $47,151 to $100,525 24% $100,526 to $191,950 $100,501 to $191,950 $201,051 to $383,900 $100,526 to $191,950 32% $191,951 to $243,725 $191,951 to $243,700 $383,901 to $487,450 $191,951 to $243,725 35% $243,726 to $609,350 $243,701 to $609,350 $487,451 to $731,200 $243,726 to $365,600 37% $609,351 or more $609,351 or more $731,201 or more $365,601 or more Source: IRS

If you realize a net short-term capital gain in 2025, the following tax rates will apply:

2025 tax brackets (for tax returns due in 2026)

Tax rate Single Head of household Married filing jointly or qualifying widow Married filing separately 10% $0 to $11,925 $0 to $17,000 $0 to $23,850 $0 to $11,925 12% $11,926 to $48,475 $17,001 to $64,850 $23,851 to $96,950 $11,926 to $48,475 22% $48,476 to $103,350 $64,851 to $103,350 $96,951 to $206,700 $48,476 to $103,350 24% $103,351 to $197,300 $103,351 to $197,300 $206,701 to $394,600 $103,351 to $197,300 32% $197,301 to $250,525 $197,301 to $250,500 $394,601 to $501,050 $197,301 to $250,525 35% $250,526 to $626,350 $250,501 to $626,350 $501,051 to $751,600 $250,526 to $375,800 37% $626,351 or more $626,351 or more $751,601 or more $375,801 or more Source: IRS

Long-term capital gains tax rates

Lower tax rates will generally apply to the net long-term capital gains you realized on assets that you owned for longer than one year. There are only three tax brackets for long-term capital gains in 2024 and 2025.

If you realized a net long-term capital gain in 2024, the following tax rates will apply:

2024 long-term capital gains tax rates

Tax rate Single Head of household Married filing jointly or qualifying widow Married filing separately 0% $0 to $47,025 $0 to $63,000 $0 to $94,050 $0 to $47,025 15% $47,026 to $518,900 $63,001 to $551,350 $94,051 to $583,750 $47,026 to $291,850 30% $518,901 or more $551,351 or more $583,751 or more $291,851 or more Source: IRS

If you realize a net long-term capital gain in 2025, the following tax rates will apply:

2025 long-term capital gains tax rates

Tax rate Single Head of household Married filing jointly or qualifying widow Married filing separately 0% $0 to $48,350 $0 to $64,750 $0 to $96,700 $0 to $48,350 15% $48,351 to $518,900 $64,751 to $566,700 $96,701 to $600,050 $48,351 to $300,000 30% $533,401 or more $566,701 or more $600,051 or more $300,001 or more Source: IRS

How to reduce your capital gains

It may be difficult to completely avoid paying taxes on capital gains, depending on what assets you sell in a given year. But you may be able to reduce or potentially eliminate your capital gains tax burden with the following strategies: