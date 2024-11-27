Anna-Louise Jackson is a contributor to Bankrate, covering taxes and personal finance. Jackson's career began about 15 years ago at Bloomberg, where she covered financial markets and the economy. She's since written about personal finance topics for CNBC, The Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, Time, Money, NerdWallet. Her reporting has also been published by Bloomberg Businessweek, Fast Company and Success. Jackson enjoys making complex topics more understandable for readers.