If you’re eager to get started filing your taxes, the IRS is here for you: The tax agency is opening its Free File program — which offers free tax filing software to millions of eligible taxpayers — on Jan. 10 this year, before the start of the regular tax season later this month.

The Free File program offers guided help from tax software to fill out your tax return. Taxpayers who have adjusted gross income (AGI) of $84,000 or less qualify for Free File. That same AGI limit applies to all filers, including those who are married filing jointly. Once you complete your tax return using Free File, the IRS will then hold those returns until electronic filing opens later this month.

The Free File program is a partnership between the IRS and tax software companies. This year, eight companies are participating, including TaxSlayer and TaxAct. Each of the participating companies offers a version of its tax software for free to taxpayers who qualify.

The program supports a variety of tax situations, including itemized deductions , the earned income tax credit , the child tax credit , the child and dependent care credit , self-employment, and more. Some tax providers also include free state tax return filing.

In addition to the AGI limitation, each of the companies that participates in Free File has its own eligibility rules, often tied to taxpayers’ age or where they live. It’s essential to review the requirements of each Free File software provider to see which one works best for your situation.

To access the Free File program, you must use the IRS-dedicated website: IRS.gov/freefile . Failing to start your tax return using that direct link could jeopardize your ability to file for free.

Other ways to file your taxes for free

Taxpayers who don’t meet the Free File eligibility requirements may qualify for other free filing options.

Direct File

The IRS launched its Direct File program a year ago. Direct File lets taxpayers file their federal income tax returns at no cost directly with the IRS. The program includes tax-preparation guidance.

An estimated 30 million taxpayers will qualify for the Direct File program in 2025, the IRS says. However, the program is currently available in only 24 states.

Free File Fillable Forms

Another free-filing option is IRS Free File Fillable Forms, an online tool that allows taxpayers to complete their federal income tax return at no cost. The program is a good option for someone who exceeds the income threshold requirements for the IRS Free File program and is comfortable doing their tax return without guidance.

One of the advantages of the IRS Free File Fillable Forms program is that it supports all tax forms.

VITA

If you qualify for the IRS’ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, you’ll be paired with a certified tax preparer who has volunteered to help taxpayers file a free basic tax return. Taxpayers generally qualify for the VITA program if they earn less than $67,000 a year, are disabled or speak limited English.

Free software products