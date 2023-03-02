Faith Foushee

Writer
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Energy-efficient products
Education EDUCATION
  • B.A. in Strategic Communication from High Point University

Highlights

  • Contributor and writer for Bankrate's corporate partner, SaveOnEnergy.com

Experience

Faith Foushee is a Bankrate contributor and a writer for Bankrate’s corporate partner, SaveOnEnergy.com, covering energy-efficient products, renewables and other energy topics. She enjoys learning about new energy technology and helping others learn through clear and understandable content. Faith is passionate about finding ways to preserve the environment while staying financially-savvy.

Faith graduated from High Point University with a bachelor's degree in Strategic Communication.

Faith's latest articles

  • Boston skyline over Charles River from Cambridge

    Massachusetts Solar Cost: Tax Credits & Rebates Guide 2023

    Massachusetts solar power While Massachusetts is not known as one of the sunniest states in the US, it has earned a reputation as one of the top 10 states with the highest monthly energy bills. Increasing [...]

    6 min read Dec 07, 2023
  • Uptown Charlotte, North Carolina Uptown

    North Carolina Solar Cost: Tax Credits & Rebates Guide 2023

    Solar power in North Carolina As one of the top five solar markets in the nation, North Carolina offers a favorable environment for homeowners and businesses searching for renewable energy options. Increasing [...]

    5 min read Dec 07, 2023
  • Solar technicians installing solar panels

    Solar Installation Cost

    Many homeowners are motivated to transition to clean energy primarily due to potential energy bill savings and positive environmental impacts. However, the cost of installing solar panels is often a deterrent.  [...]

    4 min read Sep 11, 2023
  • Tesla Powerwall installed in a luxurious energy efficient home

    Tesla Powerwall Cost

    Image courtesy of Tesla.com How much is a Tesla Powerwall? If you’ve explored solar for your home, chances are you’ve heard of the Tesla Powerwall. In 2023, one Tesla Powerwall costs $8,400 before [...]

    4 min read Sep 06, 2023
  • Downtown Miami, people walking along Miami River

    Florida Solar Cost: Tax Credits & Rebates Guide 2023

    Solar panel cost in Florida The cost of solar panels in Florida depends on several factors, including the number of panels in your system, your home’s annual energy usage and potential roof repairs or [...]

    6 min read May 18, 2023

  • Solar Power Purchase Agreement (Solar PPA)

    Installing solar panels provides many financial benefits and reduces your home’s carbon footprint, but the upfront costs of solar might turn you away. Fortunately, there are many solar financing options [...]

    6 min read May 10, 2023