How to sell a house by owner in New Hampshire
Key takeaways
- It’s possible to sell a home in New Hampshire without a real estate agent, but it requires a lot of time and effort.
- Selling on your own spares you from paying a listing agent’s commission. However, you might still need to cover the buyer’s agent’s fee.
- Hiring a real estate attorney to advise you on the legal aspects of the deal is especially important when you don’t use an agent.
Considering selling your house in the Granite State? While most people team up with a real estate agent on their home sale, some decide to go it alone in what’s known as a “for sale by owner” deal, often called FSBO for short.
By choosing this path, you could save thousands of dollars on a listing agent’s commission. However, you’ll be signing yourself up for a whole lot of work — and you’ll have to navigate the financial and logistical elements of the deal without professional guidance. If you’re up for the challenge, here’s what it takes to sell a house without a Realtor in New Hampshire.
Selling a house without a Realtor in New Hampshire
Before you go the FSBO route, it’s important to understand what it entails. In short, owner-sellers are responsible for all of the work that a licensed real estate agent would otherwise do, from listing the home for sale to finalizing the closing documents. Here’s a look at the key steps.
Create a listing
As a FSBO seller, your first task is to create a compelling listing that captures buyers’ attention and provides as much information as possible. It should include a written description of your house that hits all of the basics, such as:
- Age
- Square footage and lot size
- Number of bedrooms and bathrooms
- Any recent upgrades
- Special features or amenities, like a deck, a finished basement or lake views
- Details about the neighborhood and school district
Pair the description with a set of photos that capture both the inside and outside of your property. Often, images are what attract buyers to your listing in the first place — most buyers scroll through listings online before they plan in-person visits — so it may be worth hiring a professional photographer to make your listing photos stand out with the highest quality possible.
Finally, you’ll need to include the most important part: your home’s asking price. Online valuation tools can be helpful in getting a general idea of how much your home is worth. But examining real estate comps, or similar homes nearby that have recently sold, is a more accurate way to come up with an appropriate price based on your home’s features and your New Hampshire area’s local housing market.
The median sale price for homes in New Hampshire was $502,800 as of August 2024, according to Redfin data. But, of course, prices vary widely depending on exactly where you are in the Granite State. In Keene, for example, the median was just $353,000 — but in Portsmouth, it was more than double that at $739,900.
Market your property
When your listing is ready, it’s time to get it in front of house hunters. There are a few ways to do this, but the best way to be seen by the most people is to put it on your local multiple listing service (MLS). This database of for-sale properties is typically only accessible by real estate pros, but there are many companies that will place FSBO listings there for a fee. In New Hampshire, these include Landfall Properties, EntryOnly.com, Houzeo and Flat Fee Realty. Listings that appear on the MLS will usually be syndicated to large, consumer-facing websites like Zillow and Realtor.com as well.
To spread the word even further, you can post a “for sale” sign in your front yard with your phone number and distribute old-school flyers. You might also share your listing on community-based websites or social media — just take care not to reveal too much personal information, especially if you still live in the house.
Your marketing plan should also include in-person showings, of course, either through open houses or private appointments. Be sure to keep your schedule flexible to accommodate house-hunters, tidy up before each visit and use common-sense precautions when inviting strangers into your home.
Make and close a deal
Hopefully, all of this hard work will land you an offer (or several). Be prepared to negotiate on things like price and timeline. Your buyer might request certain seller concessions as well, so you should consider if you’re willing to cover some of their expenses (for example, the cost of a repair or a portion of their closing costs) as part of the deal.
When you’ve come to an agreement, you’ll draft the purchase contract, a legally binding document that outlines the terms of the sale. It’s wise to hire a local real estate attorney to make sure this document is drawn up correctly; without an agent representing you, a lawyer can also help you ensure all the closing paperwork (there’s a lot) is accurately filled out and filed.
Required disclosures for New Hampshire home sellers
As a seller in New Hampshire, you must inform the buyer about a few specific features of your house, including the sewage disposal system, water supply system and insulation. You’ll also need to disclose the presence of certain hazardous materials, such as radon and lead paint.
However, sellers often provide additional information about their home’s condition by filling out a more comprehensive property disclosure form. This document, which was developed by the New Hampshire Association of Realtors, includes questions about the home’s roof, plumbing system, history of pest infestation and more.
For properties that are part of a homeowners association, sellers must also provide information about the HOA’s fees, rules and financial picture.
Pros and cons of selling a house by owner in New Hampshire
Here are some benefits and disadvantages to consider before you decide to move forward with a FSBO sale:
Pros
- You’ll pay less in commission: Since FSBO sellers don’t use a listing agent, they don’t have to pay a listing agent’s commission. These fees run somewhere between 2.5 and 3 percent of the home’s sale price — on a median-priced $502,800 New Hampshire home, that’s up to $15,000, a significant savings. (However, keep in mind that you might still have to pay your buyer’s agent.)
- You work more efficiently: When you sell with an agent, you’re one of several clients on their roster. As such, you may find yourself anxiously waiting for a call back or having to work around their busy schedule. As a FSBO seller, you’re not waiting on anyone but yourself, which can speed up the process.
- You call the shots: Similarly, selling without an agent means you’re the boss. You have complete control of pricing, marketing, negotiating and all other aspects of the sale.
Cons
- It’s a serious commitment: Agents are licensed pros who know their local real estate market inside and out. If you choose not to hire one, ask yourself how confident you feel taking on all of their normal duties, including assessing the value of your home, keeping track of required paperwork, negotiating with buyers and more.
- It can be more difficult to find buyers: Agents are well-versed in marketing and promotion, using their established networks to advertise your listing and bring in qualified buyers. In a FSBO sale, it can be harder to achieve that kind of reach.
- It could earn you less money: Selling independently can potentially cut into your profits, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. In 2023, it says, FSBO listings sold for nearly $100,000 less than agent-assisted ones. And in a financial transaction this large, a rookie mistake can be costly.
FAQs
