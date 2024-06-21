At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest financial decisions an individual will ever make. Our real estate reporters and editors focus on educating consumers about this life-changing transaction and how to navigate the complex and ever-changing housing market. From finding an agent to closing and beyond, our goal is to help you feel confident that you're making the best, and smartest, real estate deal possible.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Looking to relocate to the Tar Heel State? Join the club. Based on recent U.S. Census Bureau data, North Carolina gained 140,000 new citizens between July 2022 and July 2023, the fifth-fastest growth rate in the country.

As you can probably guess, high demand for housing creates a competitive housing market. While residing here offers the perks of gentle winters and balmy summers, predicting the affordability of a home in this Southeastern hub isn’t as straightforward. Here’s what to know about how much it costs to buy a house in North Carolina.

How much does it cost to buy a house?

The median sale price for a North Carolina home was $384,500 in May, according to Redfin data. That’s 3.3 percent up from the same month last year, and more than a quarter of the homes sold (27.2 percent) went for above list price.

But prices can vary significantly depending on where in the state you’re looking to buy. For example, in Charlotte the median in May was $428,000, while in Winston-Salem it was just $271,000. And keep in mind that beachfront property can run much higher: The median in Bald Head Island, for instance, was $832,500.

It’s important to understand how a home’s price impacts monthly mortgage payments. According to Bankrate’s mortgage calculator, if you assume a 30-year loan with a 7.00 percent interest rate and a 20 percent down payment, the principal and interest payments on a median-priced $384,500 home would come to $2,046. On a $428,000 Charlotte home, that goes up to $2,278, and on an $832,500 home in Bald Head Island, it soars all the way up to $4,431. And on top of that, you’ll have to factor in the price of property taxes, homeowners insurance and HOA fees (if any).

Down payment cost

A substantial initial down payment means you’re borrowing less, which decreases your monthly expenses over time. Contrary to popular belief, it’s not always necessary to put down a full 20 percent of the home’s price. Qualified borrowers can put down as little as 3 percent for a conventional loan, or 3.5 percent for an FHA loan, and some loans require no down payment at all if you meet the criteria. However, a 20 percent down payment will typically allow you to avoid an additional monthly fee for private mortgage insurance.

The down payment can be daunting for many buyers — 20 percent on a median priced $384,500 home is about $77,000, a significant sum to have in savings. But North Carolina offers several assistance programs that can help cover down payment costs, especially for first-time homebuyers, and it’s well worth checking to see if you qualify.

Closing costs

According to a 2024 analysis from Assurance, North Carolina ranks among the least expensive states in terms of closing costs, averaging approximately 1.57 percent of a home’s sale price. On a median-priced $384,500 home, that comes out to around $6,000.

But the buyer isn’t solely responsible for covering these expenses; closing costs are typically divided between both parties involved. For buyers, typical closing costs include fees related to the mortgage loan, and for services like a home appraisal and inspection (each likely amounting to a few hundred dollars).

Closing costs can be a lot to cover upfront, especially in addition to the down payment. But it’s important to also make sure you have some funds left in your bank account for regular maintenance and unexpected emergencies. Lenders like to see a cash reserve so that you have a cushion in case anything goes wrong.

Cost of moving

Don’t forget that, once you have a new home, you’re going to need to get all your belongings there somehow. If you’re just moving to a different area within the state, your relocation budget might not seem too intimidating: Hiring a pro for a local move costs an average of $1,694, according to HomeAdvisor. If you’re going long-distance or cross-country, though, that price will go up considerably. And if you’re moving into a bigger space than you had before, there may also be the cost of additional furniture to consider.

Homeownership costs

Once you actually own a home in North Carolina, there will be a variety of ongoing maintenance costs to consider. Here are some of the most common costs of homeownership and upkeep:

Property taxes: Property tax rates vary by state, and according to 2023 data from ATTOM, North Carolina boasts a relatively low annual rate of 0.6 percent. Applying this rate to a median-priced $384,500 home, your property taxes would run about $2,300 per year.

Property tax rates vary by state, and according to 2023 data from ATTOM, North Carolina boasts a relatively low annual rate of 0.6 percent. Applying this rate to a median-priced $384,500 home, your property taxes would run about $2,300 per year. Homeowners insurance premiums: It’s vital to protect your property with homeowners insurance, and securing a policy will almost certainly be required by your mortgage lender. The cost will depend on many factors, including the specific location of your home, but North Carolinians can expect to pay about $2,495 for $300K in dwelling coverage.

It’s vital to protect your property with homeowners insurance, and securing a policy will almost certainly be required by your mortgage lender. The cost will depend on many factors, including the specific location of your home, but North Carolinians can expect to pay about $2,495 for $300K in dwelling coverage. HOA fees: If your residence falls under a homeowners association, there will be regular HOA fees to pay. The amount of these can vary widely depending on the amenities and services provided by each community.

Reducing the costs of buying a house

Consider these strategies to reduce your expenses:

Negotiate for seller concessions: Despite North Carolina’s bustling housing market, sellers might still be willing to negotiate. Requesting assistance covering repairs or closing costs couldn’t hurt, and such requests are often honored to keep the deal moving along smoothly.

Despite North Carolina’s bustling housing market, sellers might still be willing to negotiate. Requesting assistance covering repairs or closing costs couldn’t hurt, and such requests are often honored to keep the deal moving along smoothly. Choose a smaller home: While a sprawling beachfront house may be your ultimate dream, it may not fit your budget at the moment. Consider smaller, more affordable properties for now, like condos or townhouses, to start building equity sooner rather than later.

While a sprawling beachfront house may be your ultimate dream, it may not fit your budget at the moment. Consider smaller, more affordable properties for now, like condos or townhouses, to start building equity sooner rather than later. Expand your search area: Your ideal neighborhood might be out of reach, price wise, but try looking at some of the areas immediately surrounding it. Expanding your search to more budget-friendly neighborhoods can get you much more for your money.

Your ideal neighborhood might be out of reach, price wise, but try looking at some of the areas immediately surrounding it. Expanding your search to more budget-friendly neighborhoods can get you much more for your money. Improve your credit score: Lower mortgage rates go to those with higher credit scores. If you spend some time paying down your debt and upping your score before you buy, you could qualify for better loan terms.

Lower mortgage rates go to those with higher credit scores. If you spend some time paying down your debt and upping your score before you buy, you could qualify for better loan terms. Be patient: High mortgage rates reduce your buying power, but rates rise and fall all the time. Waiting things out for a while in the hopes that rates decrease could result in significant savings (but, of course, there are no guarantees).

Next steps

If you’re pondering a move to North Carolina, a local real estate agent can provide crucial assistance. The market here has unique characteristics, so having a knowledgeable guide is essential. Look for an agent with experience in the exact kind of home and location you’re hoping for, and interview several candidates until you find someone who’s a good fit.

FAQs