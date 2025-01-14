Do you have a Kansas home you’re eager to sell? Most sellers list their home on the market through a real estate agent — but it can be a lengthy and complex process. If you don’t have any time to lose, or if you just want the cash from the sale as soon as possible, partnering with one of the many companies that buy houses in Kansas might be a good solution.

These businesses offer a fast and straightforward sale, often with no need to make any repairs or upgrades, and they make cash offers. The trade-off? You are likely to receive a lower price compared to traditional selling methods. Read on to learn more about “we buy houses” companies in Kansas, and how selling a house to them works.

Types of companies that buy houses for cash in Kansas

If you are interested in selling your Sunflower State property to a “we buy houses” firm, the good news is that there are plenty of options to choose from, ranging from large national franchises to small, locally owned operations.

National companies

One of the biggest national operators, HomeVestors , operates in the Wichita and Topeka areas. (You may also see this company referred to as “We Buy Ugly Houses.”) Once you reach out with some preliminary info about your property, a representative will evaluate your home in-person, after which you’ll receive a no-obligation cash offer. The entire process takes as little as three weeks, from start to finish, with HomeVestors covering typical closing costs for you.

We Buy Houses — yes, that’s the company’s full name — is another big player with a presence in Kansas. It operates in a similar manner, scheduling an on-site evaluation of your property after you reach out to them. You can expect a cash offer within 24 to 48 hours after that. If you choose to accept the offer, they work to complete the sale within 7 to 14 days.

The online-only homebuying firms known as iBuyers also make quick cash offers and close deals quickly. However, Kansas is not very well served by iBuyers these days: Of the two biggest, Offerpad and Opendoor, only Opendoor buys homes there, and only in the Kansas City market.

Local companies

If you prefer a local option, Kansas has many smaller homebuying companies with deep ties in their specific markets, including:

Kansas Cash For Homes: Based in Wichita and buying homes throughout the area, this company aims to make an all-cash offer within 24 hours and can close in as little as seven days.

Homebuyers of Kansas: In business since 2005, this locally owned firm operates in eight Kansas counties. It buys both commercial and residential properties.

Mastiff Home Buyers: This Overland Park–based company buys homes all over the Kansas City area, including counties in both Kansas and Missouri. It buys homes in any condition, with no need to make repairs or even clean.

How do ‘we buy houses’ companies work?

While each company has its own set of criteria and guidelines, most follow a similar process. They typically buy homes as-is, making fast all-cash offers, then renovate them and re-sell for a profit. They also typically don’t charge any fees, and may even cover all closing costs. While these companies can close extremely fast — within just a few weeks, often on a date of your choosing — they also won’t pay you as much for your home as you could get in a traditional sale. So the speed and convenience comes at the expense of your profits.

Here’s a rough breakdown of the steps you can expect to follow if you sell to a cash homebuyer in Kansas:

First, you reach out with some basic info about your home. The company may make you a preliminary offer right away, but typically they will then send a representative to evaluate your home in person.

After that, you’ll get a final, official offer. These are usually not open to negotiation. There’s no obligation to accept, but they’re typically only valid for a short timeframe — so if you’re comparing offers from multiple companies, keep an eye on the clock.

If you do accept, next you’ll carefully review and sign the required documents. Don’t sign anything you don’t understand, and make sure you’re clear on what kinds of fees you will be charged, if any, before you sign.

The closing is the final step in the process. Most companies will let you choose a closing date that’s convenient (within reason), and if you’re really in a big hurry some can close in just a week, or possibly even faster. But just because you can doesn’t mean you have to: Don’t let yourself be rushed. It’s a big decision, so make sure you feel comfortable.

Alternatives

Home sellers certainly aren’t limited to working only with “we buy houses” companies. If you’re not sure about them, explore these other options:

Hire an experienced local real estate agent to manage your sale. Professional agents know their markets well and will work to get you the highest price possible for your home. This route will take longer — Redfin data shows that Kansas homes took a median of 31 days to go into contract in November 2024 — but it’s the best method to earn top dollar.

to manage your sale. Professional agents know their markets well and will work to get you the highest price possible for your home. This route will take longer — Redfin data shows that Kansas homes took a median of 31 days to go into contract in November 2024 — but it’s the best method to earn top dollar. Or you could DIY the sale with a “for sale by owner” listing. This approach gives you total control of the process, and lets you bypass a listing agent’s commission fee, but it’s a lot of work to do on your own.

If you have somewhere else to live, you could also consider renting out your home instead of selling. This can be lucrative in some markets: In Kansas City, for example, Zillow Rentals shows that the median rent for a house is $1,500 per month.

Next steps

Selling to a “we buy houses” company is fast and convenient, and it usually requires very little work on the seller’s part, even if the home’s in bad shape. If you need the cash fast, if you are in a rush to relocate, or if your home needs more work than you are able (or willing) to put into it, this can be a very appealing option. However, this kind of sale usually means accepting a lower offer than you might get through a traditional listing. So weigh which is more important to you: speed or profit? If the answer is profit, you might be better off selling with a local real estate agent.

