Real estate agents typically earn a commission based on the final sale price of a home. That’s true whether they’re working for the buyer or the seller.

In the past, sellers were typically expected to cover the commissions for both their own agent and the buyer’s agent — often totaling 5 to 6 percent of the sale price. But that isn’t necessarily the case any longer. Following recent changes to commission rules, the question of who pays what is increasingly decided via upfront negotiation between the involved parties. Nevertheless, both agents must be compensated, no matter how the responsibility is split.

Let’s take a closer look at how real estate commission fees work in Wisconsin today and what you can expect to pay.

How much are real estate commissions in Wisconsin?

As of April 2025, the average real estate commission in Wisconsin is 5.71 percent, according to survey data from Clever Real Estate. That’s actually more than the current national average of 5.44 percent. In Wisconsin, the seller’s agent commands 3.27 percent versus 2.44 percent for the buyer’s agent.

Consider that, as of June 2025, the median sale price of a residence in Wisconsin was $346,700, according to Redfin. Factoring in a 5.71 percent average commission rate, that means the agents involved may collectively be paid around $19,797. Broken down further, that equates to $11,337 for the listing agent and about $8,460 for the buyer’s agent.

Don’t forget, however, that housing prices fluctuate significantly across different markets in America’s Dairyland state. That means the commissions paid will also vary based on the state you are buying or selling in.

Curious to learn how much agent fees can swing from one local market to the next? Here’s an example of different commission fees in three separate metro areas of Wisconsin based on their median home sale prices:

City Median home sale price Total agent commission (5.71%) Listing agent commission only (3.27%) Buyer’s agent commission only (2.44%) Milwaukee $250,000 $14,275 $8,175 $6,100 Madison $435,000 $24,839 $14,225 $10,614 Brookfield $550,000 $31,405 $17,985 $13,420

Source: Realtor.com, July 2025 data

What’s included in a real estate agent’s commission?

Real estate agents play a key role in ensuring home sales go smoothly and successfully. They charge a commission based on the myriad of client-tailored services and expertise they provide.

Listing agent’s commission

If you’re preparing to sell a home, your listing agent will work to position your property for higher visibility and, ideally, a quicker sale in your market. To improve your odds of finding the right buyer faster and pocketing a higher price, your agent will carefully look for comparable homes in the area. Based on those price trends, they’ll recommend setting a competitive asking price, marketing your residence across multiple platforms, hosting open houses and private showings, and negotiating with prospective buyers and their agents.

A listing agent’s primary goal is to help you get the best deal in the shortest window of time possible. You can also count on your agent to help you navigate the necessary paperwork, fine print, and closing process, making sure that you complete every step and understand every detail involved.

Buyer agent’s commission

If, on the other hand, you are preparing to buy a home, your agent will point you toward eligible properties that fit your budget and lifestyle. Experienced agents have an advantage: They learn of listings even before they hit the market, giving you a leg up on rival buyers. Plus, a good agent can network you with other necessary resources, including mortgage lenders, home inspectors and real estate attorneys.

By the time you’re ready to make an offer on a home for sale, your agent will ensure that the offer is properly structured, worded and timed. They’ll also bargain with the seller on your behalf and have your back throughout the entire process.

This is why agents and their satisfied clients believe they deserve the commissions they charge. You’re not just paying for their time — you’re investing in their ability to secure the best deal possible, which requires the market savvy, expert guidance and negotiating skills that agents possess.

Who pays agent commissions in Wisconsin?

Agent commissions have always comprised a portion of the various expenses to sell a house. But the way these fees get paid has recently changed based on a 2024 federal lawsuit settlement.

Mortgage Market Icon In the past, home sellers typically paid the fees of both agents involved in the transaction: their own and their buyer’s. Today, however, buyers and sellers must negotiate commission agreements directly with their own agents, per new rules established by the National Association of Realtors. That means each party will sign a separate contract outlining the specific fee they’ll pay their agent for handling the transaction.

As a result, sellers are no longer required to cover the commission for the buyer’s agent. However, sellers can opt to offer a concession to help offset that cost — possibly making the property more affordable for the buyer.

Make sure your real estate contract clearly indicates exactly which party pays for which commission fees, and specifically how much.

Are Wisconsin real estate agents worth it?

Whether you’re buying or selling a Wisconsin house, it’s important to remember that this is a significant and complicated financial transaction. Even so, many sellers and buyers question whether paying thousands in commission expenses is fair or justified.

Fact is, you’re not obligated to enlist an agent to aid you through this selling or buying process. But having a skilled professional represent you can make a big difference.

Why? Because agents are licensed professionals with extensive knowledge of their local market dynamics. This know-how can go a long way toward helping you purchase or unload a property at the right price.

The good news is that if something unexpected happens or goes wrong during your journey, they can work to make it right on your behalf. The agent’s task is to put their experience to work for you and advocate for your interests — ideally saving you time, money and frustration.

These extensive benefits make what they charge worth it to most buyer and seller clients, especially those who’ve never been through this process before.

Saving on fees

Want to pay less out-of-pocket for real estate agent fees? Try these tips:

Negotiate the rate: Commission fees, as is true of many charges involved in real estate transactions, are actually negotiable. When it’s time to shop around for an agent, ask if they would be willing to lower their usual commission percentage. Even a slight drop here can equate to large savings, particularly on a higher-priced home.

Commission fees, as is true of many charges involved in real estate transactions, are actually negotiable. When it’s time to shop around for an agent, ask if they would be willing to lower their usual commission percentage. Even a slight drop here can equate to large savings, particularly on a higher-priced home. Choose a discount agent: Some outfits, like Redfin and Clever, charge less for commissions, possibly as low as 1 percent of a home’s sale price. Other agents charge a flat fee, meaning they earn a fixed amount regardless of the home’s sale price.

Some outfits, like Redfin and Clever, charge less for commissions, possibly as low as 1 percent of a home’s sale price. Other agents charge a flat fee, meaning they earn a fixed amount regardless of the home’s sale price. Sell to a cash homebuyer: Another way to get around paying an agent’s fee is to deal directly with one of the many businesses in Wisconsin that buy houses for cash. These companies specialize in finalizing home sales fast — sometimes in as little as two weeks — and skip the use of real estate agents altogether. However, while that means you avoid paying commission, it also usually means accepting a lower offer because you won’t get full market value for your property.

Another way to get around paying an agent’s fee is to deal directly with one of the many businesses in Wisconsin that buy houses for cash. These companies specialize in finalizing home sales fast — sometimes in as little as two weeks — and skip the use of real estate agents altogether. However, while that means you avoid paying commission, it also usually means accepting a lower offer because you won’t get full market value for your property. For sale by owner: Selling your home the “FSBO” route cuts out the listing agent’s commission entirely. But be prepared to do a lot of extra work that would have been otherwise handled by the agent. Also, keep in mind that you may still have to pay the commission for the buyer’s agent.

Find a Wisconsin real estate agent

Eager to purchase or sell a house in Wisconsin? You’ll want to perform the necessary due diligence and ideally partner with a real estate agent who has experience in your particular local market. Ask around among relatives and friends for referrals to agents they know and trust. Search carefully online for skilled agents. And take some time walking or driving around your neighborhood looking for names on for-sale signs.

Aim to interview two to three agent candidates at a minimum so you can find the right expert — someone you’re comfortable with and have confidence in.